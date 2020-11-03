Week 9 Early Line Movement

The lookahead on this game was the 49ers at pick’em. The line reopened at the Packers -1 and was quickly bet to -2.5 following the 49ers loss to the Seahawks and the pulling of Jimmy Garoppolo due to his ankle injury. Despite the Packers loss as a home favorite, the early action liked the Packers in this spot. However, then news broke that Garoppolo and George Kittle would be out for a month or longer, and the line was taken down. It reopened at Packers -4 and was quickly bet up to Packers -6. The total opened at 52 and has bet down to 50.5.

Seattle Seahawks at Buffalo Bills

The lookahead on this game was the Seahawks -2. Following the Bills narrow win over the Patriots and the Seahawks dominant win over the 49ers, this line reopened at Seattle -3. This appeared to be a perfect reopen, as relatively balanced action has come in on both sides, and this line has teetered between -2.5 and -3 in early action. The total opened at 51 and has been bet up to 54.5.

This line was Atlanta -3 prior to Sunday’s games. Denver pulled out the upset win over the Chargers at the last minute, but the books and early bettors were not impressed. The line reopened at Atlanta -4.5 and now sits at Atlanta -4. The total was bet up from 47.5 to 50.

Prior to Sunday, this line sat at Tennessee -6.5. Nothing changed in early betting action prior to Sunday. And the Sunday results didn’t change this line, as it reopened at -6.5, despite the Titans losing as 7 point favorites in Cincinnati. However, early action on the Bears dropped this number to -5.5. The total remains unchanged at 46.5.

A lookahead of Vikings -2.5 didn’t garner any early action. But after Sunday’s results, where the Vikings won as large dogs in Green Bay, the early action has come in on the Vikings. This line reopened moving through the 3 to -3.5, and now sits at Minnesota -4. The total has ticked down from 53.5 to 53.

The lookahead expected the Panthers loss to the Falcons and a Chiefs win over the Jets, and both occurred, so the -10 initial lookahead didn’t see much early movement. However, some bites on the Chiefs moved the number after it reopened up as high as -12.5, before Carolina money returned it back down to -10.5. The total was bet up from 51 to 52.5.

Prior to Sunday’s games, this lookahead was Houston -4. It reopened at Houston -7 due to the news that the Jaguars would be turning to a rookie QB named Jake Luton. Since then, it has ticked down to -6.5. The total opened at 51.5 and remains unchanged.

Washington was on a bye and the Giants narrowly lost to the Buccaneers on Monday night football. The lookahead on this line opened at Washington -3.5 but was bet back down to -3 following the strong Giants performance. This total opened at 41 and has been bet up to 41.5.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Prior to Sunday’s action, the lookahead opened with the Chargers -3. The Chargers dominated early but lost to the Broncos, while the Raiders won outright as a road underdog in Cleveland. As a result, early dog support came in on the Raiders, dropping this line to -1.5. The total opened at 52.5 and was bet up to 53.

This line did not see much movement based on last week’s results. The Saints won in OT as a favorite and the Bucs won as a favorite, but both games were far closer than oddsmakers expected. The current line is the same as the lookahead: Tampa -5.5. The total took heavy under money. After opening at 54, it has been bet down to 51.5.

New England Patriots at New York Jets

The lookahead was New England -7.5 with at total of 41. Very little early money showed, after both teams lost last weekend. The Patriots currently sit at 7 point favorites. However, the total took some early money to the over, shifting from 41 up to 42.