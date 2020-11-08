Week 9 early inactives: No Jadeveon Clowney for Titans

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

One of those early games will pit the Bears against the Titans in Tennessee. The Titans will not have linebacker Jadeveon Clowney for that contest as he’s inactive with a knee injury. It may not be a one-time absence. A report indicated Clowney may need surgery to repair an injured meniscus.

Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Bears at Titans

Bears: QB Mitchell Trubisky, OL Sam Mustipher, NT John Jenkins, DE Roy Robertson-Harris, LB Trevis Gipson

Titans: LB Jadeveon Clowney, WR Adam Humphries, DB Kareem Orr, T Isaiah Wilson, TE Geoff Swaim, DL Matt Dickerson

Seahawks at Bills

Seahawks: RB Chris Carson, RB Carlos Hyde, S Ugo Amadi, CB Shaquill Griffin, G Mike Iupati, DE Benson Mayowa

Bills: QB Jake Fromm, RB T.J. Yeldon, RB Taiwan Jones, CB Josh Norman, C Mitch Morse, TE Lee Smith, DT Harrison Phillips

Ravens at Colts

Ravens: QB Trace McSorley, RB Mark Ingram, LB L.J. Fort, LB Jihad Ward, DT Broderick Washington

Colts: DL Ron’Dell Carter, QB Jacob Eason, WR Dezmon Patmon, CB Tremon Smith, TE NoahTogiai

Texans at Jaguars

Texans: WR Isaiah Coulter, T Charlie Heck, LB Kyle Emanuel, CB Bradley Roby

Jaguars: QB Gardner Minshew, RB Devine Ozigbo, CB Josiah Scott, CB Luq Barcoo, LB Dakota Allen, LB Aaron Lynch, DL Caraun Reid

Panthers at Chiefs

Panthers: QB P.J. Walker, WR Marken Michel, S Jeremy Chinn, S Sean Chandler, OL Michael Schofield, T Russell Okung, DT Bruce Hector

Chiefs: WR Sammy Watkins, S Tedric Thompson, LB Darius Harris, DE Demone Harris, T Mitchell Schwartz, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, DT Khalen Saunders

Giants at Washington Football Team

Giants: WR Golden Tate, RB Devonta Freeman, T Jackson Barton, G Kenny Wiggins, TE Eric Tomlinson, DE R.J. McIntosh, CB Brandon Williams

Washington: QB Dwayne Haskins, WR Tony Brown, WR Robert Foster, LB Thomas Davis, T Geron Christian, WR Dontrelle Inman, DE Casey Toohill

Lions at Vikings

Lions: WR Jamal Agnew, QB David Blough, OL Joe Dahl, WR Kenny Golladay, G Logan Stenberg, S Tracy Walker

Vikings: WR Tajae Sharpe, CB Cameron Dantzler, CB Dylan Mabin, DE Jordan Brailford, T Oli Udoh, DT James Lynch

Broncos at Falcons

Broncos: CB A.J. Bouye, CB Bryce Callahan, QB Jeff Driskel, WR Diontae Spencer

Falcons: WR Calvin Ridley, OL John Wetzel, RB Ito Smith, DE Dante Fowler, DT Marlon Davidson, DT Deadrin Senat, DE Takk McKinley

Week 9 early inactives: No Jadeveon Clowney for Titans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk