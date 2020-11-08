Week 9 early inactives: No Jadeveon Clowney for Titans

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.
One of those early games will pit the Bears against the Titans in Tennessee. The Titans will not have linebacker Jadeveon Clowney for that contest as he’s inactive with a knee injury. It may not be a one-time absence. A report indicated Clowney may need surgery to repair an injured meniscus.
Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.
Bears at Titans
Bears: QB Mitchell Trubisky, OL Sam Mustipher, NT John Jenkins, DE Roy Robertson-Harris, LB Trevis Gipson
Titans: LB Jadeveon Clowney, WR Adam Humphries, DB Kareem Orr, T Isaiah Wilson, TE Geoff Swaim, DL Matt Dickerson
Seahawks at Bills
Seahawks: RB Chris Carson, RB Carlos Hyde, S Ugo Amadi, CB Shaquill Griffin, G Mike Iupati, DE Benson Mayowa
Bills: QB Jake Fromm, RB T.J. Yeldon, RB Taiwan Jones, CB Josh Norman, C Mitch Morse, TE Lee Smith, DT Harrison Phillips
Ravens at Colts
Ravens: QB Trace McSorley, RB Mark Ingram, LB L.J. Fort, LB Jihad Ward, DT Broderick Washington
Colts: DL Ron’Dell Carter, QB Jacob Eason, WR Dezmon Patmon, CB Tremon Smith, TE NoahTogiai
Texans at Jaguars
Texans: WR Isaiah Coulter, T Charlie Heck, LB Kyle Emanuel, CB Bradley Roby
Jaguars: QB Gardner Minshew, RB Devine Ozigbo, CB Josiah Scott, CB Luq Barcoo, LB Dakota Allen, LB Aaron Lynch, DL Caraun Reid
Panthers at Chiefs
Panthers: QB P.J. Walker, WR Marken Michel, S Jeremy Chinn, S Sean Chandler, OL Michael Schofield, T Russell Okung, DT Bruce Hector
Chiefs: WR Sammy Watkins, S Tedric Thompson, LB Darius Harris, DE Demone Harris, T Mitchell Schwartz, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, DT Khalen Saunders
Giants at Washington Football Team
Giants: WR Golden Tate, RB Devonta Freeman, T Jackson Barton, G Kenny Wiggins, TE Eric Tomlinson, DE R.J. McIntosh, CB Brandon Williams
Washington: QB Dwayne Haskins, WR Tony Brown, WR Robert Foster, LB Thomas Davis, T Geron Christian, WR Dontrelle Inman, DE Casey Toohill
Lions at Vikings
Lions: WR Jamal Agnew, QB David Blough, OL Joe Dahl, WR Kenny Golladay, G Logan Stenberg, S Tracy Walker
Vikings: WR Tajae Sharpe, CB Cameron Dantzler, CB Dylan Mabin, DE Jordan Brailford, T Oli Udoh, DT James Lynch
Broncos at Falcons
Broncos: CB A.J. Bouye, CB Bryce Callahan, QB Jeff Driskel, WR Diontae Spencer
Falcons: WR Calvin Ridley, OL John Wetzel, RB Ito Smith, DE Dante Fowler, DT Marlon Davidson, DT Deadrin Senat, DE Takk McKinley
Week 9 early inactives: No Jadeveon Clowney for Titans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk