Week 9 DFS Value Finder: Buy Love in his Debut

These are the value players of the week according to our DFS Tools and Composite Staff Rankings from the Season Pass . Every skill position on every site will be covered with a few bullet points on why they project as well as they do. Let's get to it.

Jordan Love vs. Chiefs — DraftKings, $4,400

The Chiefs have allowed 269.8 passing yards per game at 8.1 yards per attempt

They are giving up the second-most DraftKings points per game (25.4)

A 20-point implied team total keeps the Packers above five teams on the main slate

None of these stats involve Jordan Love, which was very intentional

Lamar Jackson vs. Vikings — Fanduel, $8,300

Jackson is passing for 94 more yards per game than he did in 2020

His weekly rushing yardage (68.6) is also up year over year

The BAL/LAC game has the second-highest total of the main slate

Daniel Jones vs. Raiders — Yahoo, $25

The Giants run the seventh-fastest offense

The Raiders face the fourth-fastest play speed on defense

Jones is averaging 5.8 carries for 30 rushing yards per game

Josh Jacobs vs. Giants — DraftKings, $6,200

Jacobs was not listed on the Raiders’ injury report after exiting their previous game

He’s seeing 3.3 targets per game in contests he has finished

The Raiders are 3.5-point favorites

Ezekiel Elliott vs. Broncos — Fanduel, $8,200

Elliott is tied for second in the NFL in carries inside the five (seven)

He is also second on his team in red targets (five)

The Cowboys have a 29.75 implied team total

Devontae Booker vs. Raiders — Yahoo, $15

In three starts without Saquon Barkley, Booker has averaged 13.7 carries and 3.7 catches

That has resulted in 87 yards from scrimmage per week

This is a classic revenge game as Booker played for the Raiders in 2020

Rondale Moore vs. 49ers — DraftKings, $4,200

Moore’s three highest snap share games have come in the past three weeks

He is 13th in yards per route run (min. 30 targets)

Moore is over nine yards per target despite having an aDOT under two

Hunter Renfrow vs. Giants — Fanduel, $5,600

The Raiders are 11th in pass rate

Renfrow is 34th in targets among receivers

He is the 38th priced receiver on Fanduel and there are only 11 games on the main slate

DeVonta Smith vs. Chargers — Yahoo, $12

Smith is 12th in air yards share among receivers

His weighted opportunity rating is top-20

The Eagles play in the highest total of the main slate

Albert Okwuegbunam vs. Cowboys — DraftKings, $2,600

Okwuegbunam is being targeted on 20 percent of his routes

That’s 12th among tight ends with at least 50 routes run

Okwuegbunam runs a 4.49-forty at 258 pounds

Darren Waller vs. Giants — Fanduel, $6,800

Waller leads all tight ends with a 24.1 percent target share

His 25.3 percent air yards share is second among tight ends

It’s been exactly a year since Waller was this cheap on Fanduel

Dalton Schultz vs. Broncos — Yahoo, $16