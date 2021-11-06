Week 9 DFS Value Finder: Buy Love in his Debut
These are the value players of the week according to our DFS Tools and Composite Staff Rankings from the Season Pass. Every skill position on every site will be covered with a few bullet points on why they project as well as they do. Let's get to it.
Jordan Love vs. Chiefs — DraftKings, $4,400
The Chiefs have allowed 269.8 passing yards per game at 8.1 yards per attempt
They are giving up the second-most DraftKings points per game (25.4)
A 20-point implied team total keeps the Packers above five teams on the main slate
None of these stats involve Jordan Love, which was very intentional
Lamar Jackson vs. Vikings — Fanduel, $8,300
Jackson is passing for 94 more yards per game than he did in 2020
His weekly rushing yardage (68.6) is also up year over year
The BAL/LAC game has the second-highest total of the main slate
Daniel Jones vs. Raiders — Yahoo, $25
The Giants run the seventh-fastest offense
The Raiders face the fourth-fastest play speed on defense
Jones is averaging 5.8 carries for 30 rushing yards per game
Josh Jacobs vs. Giants — DraftKings, $6,200
Jacobs was not listed on the Raiders’ injury report after exiting their previous game
He’s seeing 3.3 targets per game in contests he has finished
The Raiders are 3.5-point favorites
Ezekiel Elliott vs. Broncos — Fanduel, $8,200
Elliott is tied for second in the NFL in carries inside the five (seven)
He is also second on his team in red targets (five)
The Cowboys have a 29.75 implied team total
Devontae Booker vs. Raiders — Yahoo, $15
In three starts without Saquon Barkley, Booker has averaged 13.7 carries and 3.7 catches
That has resulted in 87 yards from scrimmage per week
This is a classic revenge game as Booker played for the Raiders in 2020
Rondale Moore vs. 49ers — DraftKings, $4,200
Moore’s three highest snap share games have come in the past three weeks
He is 13th in yards per route run (min. 30 targets)
Moore is over nine yards per target despite having an aDOT under two
Hunter Renfrow vs. Giants — Fanduel, $5,600
The Raiders are 11th in pass rate
Renfrow is 34th in targets among receivers
He is the 38th priced receiver on Fanduel and there are only 11 games on the main slate
DeVonta Smith vs. Chargers — Yahoo, $12
Smith is 12th in air yards share among receivers
His weighted opportunity rating is top-20
The Eagles play in the highest total of the main slate
Albert Okwuegbunam vs. Cowboys — DraftKings, $2,600
Okwuegbunam is being targeted on 20 percent of his routes
That’s 12th among tight ends with at least 50 routes run
Okwuegbunam runs a 4.49-forty at 258 pounds
Darren Waller vs. Giants — Fanduel, $6,800
Waller leads all tight ends with a 24.1 percent target share
His 25.3 percent air yards share is second among tight ends
It’s been exactly a year since Waller was this cheap on Fanduel
Dalton Schultz vs. Broncos — Yahoo, $16
Blake Jarwin is expected to miss Week 9
Jarwin had as many red zone targets and more end zone targets than Schultz
In his past four games, Schultz has a target share over 20 percent