Week 9 Deep & Dynasty CFF Waiver Wire

My name is Eric Froton and I will be writing a weekly waiver-wire column focusing on Dynasty and Deep league availability. Many college leagues have a keeper format of some kind attached to it and I intend to slant my coverage towards those formats when possible.

12 Team Leagues

QB - Josh Love - San Jose State - Senior - 9%

With 130 programs to choose from fantasy players on bad teams always seem to get discounted when CFF draft day rolls around in mid- August. Few programs were worse than the 1-11 Spartans last year as SJSU averaged 21 PPG on offense and 37 PPG on defense, so there wasn't exactly a lot of hype surrounding the program entering 2019. However 3rd year HC Brent Brennan has turned things around at San Jose State so far. They're averaging 28 PPG and 311 yards passing while scoring notable upsets @Arkansas on September 21st and @Army this past weekend. For his part Josh Love has thrown for over 300 yards in four-of-his-last six games, and over 400 yards three times in that span while throwing 10 touchdowns in his last 4 games. SJSU plays a solid Boise State D this week, so you will want to keep him on the bench. However SJSU closes out the season @Hawaii/@UNLV/Fresno State, so Love will be a viable matchup-based option down the stretch.

RB - Jamale Carothers - Navy - Sophomore - 0%

Carothers had been buried on the depth chart behind starter Nelson Smith for the first five games and didn't see a carry until rushing five times for 52 yards and one touchdown in Navy's 45-17 victory over Tulsa on October 12th. HC Ken Niumatalolo clearly saw a spark in Carothers and increased his production to 9 attempts, 84 yards and a touchdown in their following game against South Florida. This week against Tulsa he rushed 14 times for 154 yards and three touchdowns while also snagging a pass for 31 yards and another touchdown. QB Malcom Perry is a omni-present threat to Carothers' goal line totes, but the gradual increase in carries forecasts more production in the future for a Navy offense averaging the most rushing yards in the country with 350.

RB - Marcus McElroy - Colorado State - Junior - 7%

Throughout 2018 McElroy and Marvin Kinsey traded-off backup carries behind starter Izzy Matthews and headed into fall camp in a dead-heat to see who would be HC Mike Bobo's primary RB. Marvin Kinsey won the opening game starting nod and acquitted himself well by rushing for 703 yards with a 5.8 YPC and 8 total touchdowns in seven games. Kinsey was suspended indefinitely last week opening the door for McElroy to rush 18 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns in an upset victory over Fresno State. Colorado State's offense quietly ranks 19th in the nation in average total yards with 473 and is putting up 31 points per game. McElroy will be a startable option in most formats this Saturday when CSU hosts UNLV.

WR - Victor Tucker - Charlotte - Sophomore - 6%

Tucker led Charlotte in receiving yards last year with 712 but only managed to catch two touchdown passes, limiting his viability in standard 12-team CFF leagues. However Tucker has come on strong by catching 28 passes for 458 yards and four touchdowns over his last 5 games and in doing so has vaulted himself into CFF relevance. Tucker absolutely torched North Texas for 10 catches, 140 yards and a touchdown in the 39-38 upset over the Mean Green and has solidified himself as the go-to option for a much improved 49ers offense that is averaging 32 PPG and 415 yards. On top of the over 10 point improvement from Charlotte's 2018 offensive output, they play a stretch run schedule of MTSU/@UTEP/Marshall/@ODU. I count three absolute layups where Tucker will at least be in CFF starting consideration. He should be picked up just about everywhere.

WR - Lucky Jackson - Western Kentucky - Senior - 2%

This isn't the high-flying Western Kentucky teams of old, but the Hilltoppers have still managed to carve out a 5-3 record despite scoring an average of only 22.4 PPG thus far. Jackson started off slow this season, but has emerged as a legitimate weapon by catching 21 passes for 309 yards and a touchdown over his last 2 games. Jackson has already eclipsed his team leading 552 yards last year with 572 yards so far in only 8 games this season. QB Ty Storey is locked onto Jackson as his preferred option in the passing game, as Western Kentucky finished the season with FAU/@Arkansas/@Southern Miss/MTSU and should be a matchup-based starting option during the CUSA portion of the schedule.

TE - Thaddeus Moss - LSU - Sophomore - 2%

LSU's juggernaut offense is producing offense at a clip that is simply unprecedented over the school's illustrious history. The Tigers are producing a gaudy 536 yards of offense and 47 PPG, with both marks being top-four in the country. Thaddeus Moss has emerged as the most consistent tight end option for LSU, averaging 4.5 catches and 43 yards per game over his last four contests. The LSU offense will continue to produce big numbers down the stretch so if you're looking for a reliable tight end option for playoffs, you could do a lot worse than the top tight end in a 47 PPG offense.

20 Team Leagues

QB - Mac Jones - Alabama - Sophomore - 5%

We got a glimpse into the future of the Alabama offense in the post-Tua era, and it looks like Mac Jones is going to continue to throw touchdown passes to the ultra-talented Crimson Tide wide receiver corps in a similar manner to Tua. Obviously we have a ways to go before Jones is producing 40-touchdown seasons but he completed 18-of-22 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns before ceding the rest of the QB work to Tua's little brother, Taulia. Mac Jones is only owned in 5% of leagues and should be owned in every single Keeper/Dynasty format, period.

RB - Kadin Remsberg - Air Force - Senior - 4%

The last two seasons Air Force failed to reach bowl eligibility finishing 5-7 in each campaign and averaging 30 PPG last year. This year, with 4 returning starters on the offensive line, Air Force has improved by an average of 38 rushing yards per game and 6.3 PPG over their 2018 numbers. Kadin Remsberg has been a direct beneficiary of Air Force's revival by rushing for an average of 92 YPG and scoring four touchdowns over his last three contests. Air Force has been pummeling every team that play at the line and has a playoff stretch schedule of Army/@NM/@CSU/Wyo to finish up the season. Air Force is back, ride the wave come playoff time if you need a bye week RB option.

RB - D.J. Williams - Auburn - Freshman - 3%

Williams started off fall camp on the non-contact list due to an undisclosed previous injury putting him well behind the other backs in the RB pecking order. Williams wasn't considered a top-100 running back and had far less hype that fellow 2019 Auburn RB recruit Mark-Anthony Richards, so for him to rush 13 times for 130 yards while catching two passes for 21 yards as a true freshman against SEC powerhouse LSU is a major surprise. He has only played in three games all season but Williams made a major statement on a national stage and that is a pretty good reason to pay attention to him from a CFF Deep league and Dynasty perspective

WR - Kumoku Noa - Hawaii - Junior - 0%

Noa battled Jared Smart for a starting spot in the Hawaii offense in fall camp and was named a starting WR before getting injured and missing the first 7 games of the season. Noa made up for lost time with a 4 catch, 120 yard, one touchdown effort this past Saturday in a 45-31 win over New Mexico. Noa is currently owned by almost nobody and should be bid on aggressively in all dynasty leagues as he is a junior and will be in line to replace Cedric Byrd and JoJo Ward when they graduate at the end of this season.

WR - JaCorey Sullivan - Central Michigan - Junior - 1%

Khalil Pimpleton received a great deal of pre-season hype but Sullivan has outproduced Pimpleton 447 yards to 356 yards with three touchdowns each over the last five games for HC Jim McElwain's offense. Make no mistake about it that McElwain has rescued CMU from the ashes of the pathetic John Bonamego era by almost doubling last year's PPG from 15 to 28 PPG and boosted the YPG numbers from a pathetic 255 YPG to 420 YPG overnight. CMU is barreling its way back into the MAC title conversation and faces NIU/@Ball State/Toledo to finish off the season. Grab Sullivan in all keeper/Dynasty leagues as CMU is going to be even better next season.

TE - Pro Wells - TCU - Sophomore - 1%

TCU is ringing up 440 yards per game to go with 34 PPG behind the Max Duggan led Horned Frogs offense. Wells has emerged as a dependable red-zone threat, catching only seven passes for 73 yards and an impressive four touchdown receptions in the last four games. Wells is only a sophomore so there is room for him to grow as a first-down/touchdown machine for TCU. The Horned Frogs have no byes left and are one of the rare teams who play each of the next five weeks against @Oklahoma St./Baylor/@TT/@Oklahoma/WVU. There will be plenty of opportunities for Wells to catch TD's against these mediocre Big-12 defenses and he should be considered in dynasty leagues.