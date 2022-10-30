Week 9 College Football Overreaction: The postgame scrum in Ann Arbor, Lane Kiffin gets the last laugh & Oklahoma State doesn’t get off the bus

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger are back to recap a wild Week 9 of college football action.

There was a scary scene at the Big House following the Michigan/Michigan State game where players from both teams were involved in a brawl. The Penn State Nittany Lions tried to hold on against the Ohio State Buckeyes in an important Big Ten matchup on Saturday but ultimately came up short. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are starting to pick themselves up off the mat after beating the Syracuse Orange, while the nightmare season for Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M continues by falling to Ole Miss. The Oklahoma State Cowboys got blanked by a red hot Kansas State team led by their backup quarterback Will Howard while the Miami Hurricanes & Virginia Cavaliers produced one of the more unique overtime games of the season.

Later the guys break down the monumental Week 10 matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers. Plus they give out their Small Sample Heisman winners & as always, Say Something Nice.

1:00 The Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans brawl in the Michigan tunnel after the game

14:22 The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines are on a collision course to give each other their sole loss

21:32 The Notre Dame Fighting Irish get off the mat with a big road win vs the Syracuse Orange

26:08 The Oklahoma State Cowboys no-show in a 48-0 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats

31:57 The nightmare season continues for the Texas A&M Aggies as they lose to the Ole Miss rebels

36:40 The Miami Hurricanes beat the Virginia Cavaliers in 4 overtimes without scoring a touchdown

41:07 The upcoming game between Tennessee and Georgia looks even more fun after both teams dominate the Kentucky Wildcats & Florida Gators this weekend

47:30 There was some dicey officiating in the PAC Twelve matchup between the USC Trojans and Arizona Wildcats

49:30 Small sample Heisman

53:00 Say Something Nice

