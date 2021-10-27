Week 9 CFF Waiver Wire Report









12 Team Leagues



QB - Devin Leary, NC State | 18% Rostered

NC State always seems to outperform their talent level and this year is no exception. Devin Leary in particular has settled into a place of CFF relevancy. Since their 24-10 loss to Mississippi State when he threw for 303 yards on 49 pass attempts, the Wolfpack signal caller has been on quite a run. In the last five games he has posted at least 28 points in four of them, and 21 points in the other.

Leary has unleashed at least 36 passes in three of the last four games, with NC State beating BC so handily that they didn’t need to throw more than 24 times. He has accounted for at least three touchdowns in four of the last five games while thriving on throws down the field. Leary is throwing 29% of his passes 10+ yards downfield, recording a superb 19-to-1 “Big Time Throw” to “Turn Over Worthy Play” ratio in the process with a 12-to-2 TD/INT ratio. On passes 20+yards downfield, he has earned a 93.9 passing grade, which is among the top-10 nationally.

Leary is staring down a dream ACC stretch run of:

Louisville/@FSU/@Wake Forest/Syracuse/UNC

As such, he is an excellent pickup in all formats for the remainder of the season.

RB - Dedrick Parson, Hawaii | 0%

Be it Dae Dae Hunter, Calvin Turner or Parson, the Hawaii running backs have been extremely productive this year. Hunter has been racking up yardage, posting at least 85 total yards in five of his last six games, including three 100-yard games in that span. Turner has been the touchdown vulture, receiving less carries than Hunter, but scoring 9 TDs in his last seven games, while catching a ridiculous 44 passes for 514 yards which ranks tops in the nation for running backs.

For his part Parson has been the third man in behind Hunter and Turner with his best showing coming against the hapless New Mexico State defense when he rushed 11 times for 89 yards and a touchdown. However when Hunter went down, Parson took over his primary between-the-tackles role and excelled, rushing 25 times for 161 yards and three touchdowns to go with six catches for 54 yards receiving.

It’s all about opportunity, and with Hunter banged up Parson could post another huge game against a Utah State defense that ranks 94th against the rush according to CFB Winning Edge’s advanced analytics. He is available everywhere and well worth the speculative scoop.

RB - Johnny Ford, FAU | 7%

Originally a South Florida commit, Ford bursted on the scene in 2018 with an impressive 113 carry, 788 yard, 7.0 yards per carry, 8 touchdown freshman season, earning a strong 85.0 offensive grade according to PFF. However since then he was shuttled down the depth chart due to injury in 2019 while having fumble issues in 2020 and falling out of favor with new USF HC Jeff Scott and opting to transfer to FAU.

While he’s never going to be an every down workhorse, HC Willie Taggert has done a great job of game planning him touches and putting him in situations to use his dynamic acceleration. Last week he posted 124 total yards and two touchdowns on just nine touches against Charlotte. Three games ago he rushed 16 times for 80 yards and a touchdown to go with two catches for 91 yards and a touchdown in the passing game against FIU.

Ford is at his best against lower-tiered defenses, and has a nice stretch run coming up against UTEP/Marshall/@ODU/@WKU/MTSU. He should be a worthwhile streamer over the last five weeks of the season in 12-14 team leagues.

WR - Jimmy Marshall, Middle Tennessee | 1%

Jarrin Pierce has been the omni-present slot receiver for MTSU, catching a touchdown in all of his last five games. However the hulking senior wideout Marshall (6’5/229) has parlayed his physical gifts into an every down role on the outside in OC Brent Dearmon’s air-raid style offensive attack.

Marshall didn’t get much work in their Week 1 blowout of Monmouth, however since Week 2 he has been a vital part of the Blue Raiders’ passing game. In Week 2 he broke out by catching 8-of-9 targets for 111 yards against a Virginia Tech defense that is allowing a very respectable 6.8 yards per attempt and ranks 39th in the country defending the pass. Since then he has posted five touchdowns in his last five games while clearing 51 yards in four of them.

Marshall has posted at least 13 PPR points in five of his last six contests, culminating with last week’s four catch, 61 yard, 2 TD showing against UConn that earned him 22.1 fantasy points. With a phenomenal end of the season schedule against USM/@WKU/FIU/ODU/@FAU, you could argue MTSU has one of the most favorable remaining CFF slates in the country.

WR - Justin Lockhart, Nevada | 1%

While Nevada entered the 2021 season with an established pecking order of Romeo Doubs, Elijah Cooks and Cole Turner, it was expected that 2020 Honorable Mention All-Mountain West Conference WR Tory Horton would be the successor if one of them were to go down. As fate would have it, Cooks suffered a season-ending injury leaving the door wide open for another wide receiver to take over.

However instead of Horton, Justin Lockhart has grabbed the brass ring and run with it, as the 6’2/200 pound outside wideout has taken over Cooks’ vacated starting role. Over the last four games, he caught 22-of-27 targets for 320 yards and two touchdowns as Carson Strong has elevated his play and put up some eye-popping passing performances in HC Jay Norvell’s up-tempo air-raid offense.

Last Saturday he reeled in 6-of-7 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown in a narrow two-point loss to Fresno State. Lockhart has posted at least 14.5 PPR points in three of his last four games, demonstrating his strength and ball skills by securing five-of-seven contested catches in that span. Nevada has a premium matchup this week against UNLV and is available almost everywhere. Lockhart is a fine streaming option with major upside from a dynasty perspective.

TE - Christian Trahan, Houston | 6%



Trahan’s 2021 has followed a similar trajectory to his 2020 campaign, starting slow before ramping up as the season progressed. Last year, he finished strong with 13 catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games, recording at least 11.5 points in each contest.

While the 6’3/245 tight end caught 6-of-9 targets for 42 yards in Week 1 against Texas Tech, he was put on ice for the next two weeks in blowout wins over Rice and Grambling that Houston won by a combined score of 89-7. However when Houston is in a competitive game, Trahan’s importance to their offensive scheme is clearly elevated. He has recorded at least 9.5 PPR points in three of his last four games, with the lone sub-par game coming in a 45-10 destruction of Tulsa on October 7.

Last week in a 31-24 victory over ECU, Trahan caught 6-of-8 targets for 68 yards and a touchdown, posting 18.8 PPR points in the process. Houston faces an undefeated SMU this week in a game where their talented tight end should be featured due to the likely back-and-forth nature of the contest. The Cougars round out their schedule with:

@USF/@Temple/Memphis/@UConn

Expect to see Trahan’s workload continue to be in the 6-8 target range down the stretch, making him a quality add for 12-team owners in need of tight end help.

Deep/Dynasty Format Adds

QB - Chase Cunningham, Middle Tennessee | 4%

RB - Malachi Thomas, Virginia Tech | 0%

RB - Jonzell Norris, Akron | 0%

WR - Courtney Jackson, Syracuse | 0%

WR - CJ Daniels, Liberty | 7%

TE - Jason Pirtle, North Texas | 1%