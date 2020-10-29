Week 9 CFB DFS Bargains Report









Quarterbacks

Value Play

Brock Purdy - Iowa State - $7,200

Is there anything better than seeing a quarterback who is ranked all the way down at 14th in the QB price chart facing Kansas? Purdy hasn’t exactly lit the Big 12 ablaze this season of course, topping 260 yards passing only once while posting a season-high of only two touchdowns. However Iowa State’s signal caller has also posted two touchdowns per game in each of his last four contests while only throwing one interception in that span. He struggled to pass against Oklahoma State’s top-10 defense, but did manage to throw for 302 and 254 yards respectively over his previous two games. Additionally, he’s rushed for at least 35 yards in three of his five games this season.

Kansas is a one-team slumpbuster that currently sports the worst scoring defense in the country that is allowing 45 PPG over five contests. Purdy hasn’t nearly performed at the level many expected him to, but he’s plenty good enough to torch the Jayhawks and represents a solid high-floor option for a mid-range investment.

Bargain Bin

Michael Penix - Indiana - $6,200

Indiana beating Penn State 36-35 was one of the big stories of Big Ten opening weekend, with Rutgers taking out Michigan State for their first Big Ten victory in their last 21 conference games being the other. Coincidentally, the two upset minded programs face-off against each other this weekend.

Even though Indiana pulled off the upset, they were out-gained 488 total yards to 211 while averaging only 4.7 yards per pass and gaining only 41 yards on the ground. For his part, Penix threw for 170 yards, a 1-1 ratio and a rushing touchdown. His modest production accounts for why he’s pretty low-priced compared to what his ceiling has the potential to be.

Conversely, Rutgers allowed 319 passing yards to the immortal Rocky Lombardi but benefitted from an absurd seven turnovers in order to pull off the upset win, including five fumbles. That turnover ratio is simply unsustainable and cannot be counted upon on a regular basis.

Last year, Penix threw for 282 yards and a 3-1 ratio in a 35-0 evisceration of the Scarlet Knights. When he was healthy for the first four games, he threw for at least 280 yards in three of the four, with the lone sub-280 yard game coming in a 52-0 blowout against FCS school EIU where he didn’t have to do much. Penix is an excellent, mid-priced building block that is tailor made for Super Flex duty.

Super Saver

Ken Seals - Vanderbilt - $5,000

As usual, there isn’t much to choose from in the $5K range as Jeff Sims ($5,500) plays a stifling Notre Dame defense and this week’s starter for Kentucky, Joey Gatewood, ($4,700) plays the vaunted Georgia Dawgs defense. While I can’t fault any of you wild-eyed gamblers for rolling the dice on those two tough-matchup cheap QB’s, I wanted to go outside the box a little bit by shining the spotlight on Vandy QB Ken Seals.

Obviously you’re not going to fall head-over-heels for a Vandy quarterback, but against Ole Miss’ pathetic 44.6 PPG/556 yards allowed defense i’m willing to entertain options that would ordinarily be unthinkable. For their part, the Commodores are only averaging single digits PPG and 257 YPG. Gross.

So what will be worse, Ole Miss’ defense or Vandy’s offense? I watched Seals play against Texas A&M and came away feeling like Seals can develop into a decent SEC starting QB. However he’s a true freshman and is working with a less-talented roster than anyone else in the conference. I won’t fault anyone for taking a flier on Jeff Sims here, but if you need to save $500 more in order to roster a superstar running back, hold your nose and trot out “Navy” Seals.

Running Backs

Value Plays

Tyrion Davis-Price - LSU - $6,100

By now we’re all aware of TDP’s coming out party last week against South Carolina where he rushed 22 times for 135 yards and a touchdown in a 52-24 bashing of the Gamecocks. However he also dominated the carry share against Missouri in their previous game. The problem is LSU chose to throw their way into 41 points, as Davis-Price rushed nine times for 38 yards and a touchdown. With Myles Brennan injured, we should expect to see a similar workload to the South Carolina game to take some heat off of true freshman T.J. Finley. I expect to see TDP and John Emery Jr. ($5,800) to shoulder the rushing load.

