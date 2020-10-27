Week 9 CFB ATS Notes

In the table below, you'll find the Adjusted Thor Line (ATL), a system I devised for determining line value. Check back Thursday for this week’s official plays.

All lines courtesy of PointsBet Sportsbook.

Day Away Home PB Line ATL ATL side Line value 10/29 South Alabama Jaguars Georgia Southern Eagles -5.5 -5.2 N/A N/A 10/29 Colorado State Rams Fresno State Bulldogs 1.5 4.3 Colorado State Rams 2.8 10/30 Marshall Thundering Herd Florida International Panthers 23.5 18.7 Florida International Panthers 4.8 10/30 Minnesota Golden Gophers Maryland Terrapins 19.5 12.5 Maryland Terrapins 7.0 10/30 East Carolina Pirates Tulsa Golden Hurricane -18 -12.0 East Carolina Pirates 6 10/30 Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors Wyoming Cowboys 1.5 -1.0 Wyoming Cowboys 2.5 10/31 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Georgia State Panthers 7 6.6 N/A N/A 10/31 Memphis Tigers Cincinnati Bearcats -7 -6.0 N/A N/A 10/31 Temple Owls Tulane Green Wave -3.5 -2.7 N/A N/A 10/31 UTSA Roadrunners Florida Atlantic Owls -6.5 -3.9 UTSA Roadrunners -2.6 10/31 Boston College Eagles Clemson Tigers -31 -30.4 N/A N/A 10/31 Wake Forest Demon Deacons Syracuse Orange 11 8.9 Syracuse Orange 2.1 10/31 Iowa State Cyclones Kansas Jayhawks 28.5 26.8 Kansas Jayhawks 1.7 10/31 Kansas State Wildcats West Virginia Mountaineers -3.5 0.3 Kansas State Wildcats -3.8 10/31 Georgia Bulldogs Kentucky Wildcats 14.5 14.8 N/A N/A 10/31 Michigan State Spartans Michigan Wolverines -25 -19.1 Michigan State Spartans -5.9 10/31 Purdue Boilermakers Illinois Fighting Illini 7 7.1 N/A N/A 10/31 North Texas Mean Green UTEP Miners 5.5 9.1 North Texas Mean Green 3.6 10/31 UCF Knights Houston Cougars 2.5 5.0 UCF Knights 2.5 10/31 Troy Trojans Arkansas State Red Wolves -2.5 0.8 Troy Trojans 3.3 10/31 Rice Owls Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles -3 -7.4 Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles 4.4 10/31 Indiana Hoosiers Rutgers Scarlet Knights N/A 15.2 N/A N/A 10/31 LSU Tigers Auburn Tigers 3 0.2 Auburn Tigers 2.8 10/31 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 20 17.9 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2.1 10/31 TCU Horned Frogs Baylor Bears 3 -3.2 Baylor Bears 6.2 10/31 UAB Blazers Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 12 11.9 N/A N/A 10/31 Wisconsin Badgers Nebraska Cornhuskers N/A 15.2 N/A N/A 10/31 Northwestern Wildcats Iowa Hawkeyes -2.5 3.5 Northwestern Wildcats 6 10/31 Appalachian State Mountaineers UL Monroe Warhawks 32 26.1 UL Monroe Warhawks 5.9 10/31 Virginia Tech Hokies Louisville Cardinals 3.5 4.3 N/A N/A 10/31 Texas Longhorns Oklahoma State Cowboys -3.5 -2.1 Oklahoma State Cowboys 1.4 10/31 Ole Miss Rebels Vanderbilt Commodores 17.5 15.4 Vanderbilt Commodores 2.1 10/31 Boise State Broncos Air Force Falcons 14 10.1 Air Force Falcons 3.9 10/31 Charlotte 49ers Duke Blue Devils -10 -7.1 Charlotte 49ers 2.9 10/31 Mississippi State Bulldogs Alabama Crimson Tide -31 -26.8 Mississippi State Bulldogs 4.2 10/31 San José State Spartans New Mexico Lobos 9.5 7.9 New Mexico Lobos 1.6 10/31 Missouri Tigers Florida Gators -13.5 -15.6 Florida Gators 2.1 10/31 Ohio State Buckeyes Penn State Nittany Lions 12 7.6 Penn State Nittany Lions 4.4 10/31 Navy Midshipmen SMU Mustangs -14 -11.5 Navy Midshipmen 2.5 10/31 Arkansas Razorbacks Texas A&M Aggies -12 -11.4 N/A N/A 10/31 Oklahoma Sooners Texas Tech Red Raiders 14 16.3 Oklahoma Sooners 2.3 10/31 North Carolina Tar Heels Virginia Cavaliers 6.5 9.9 North Carolina Tar Heels 3.4 10/31 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Texas State Bobcats 16.5 17.2 N/A N/A 10/31 San Diego State Aztecs Utah State Aggies 7.5 10.6 San Diego State Aztecs 3.1 10/31 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers BYU Cougars -29.5 -23.9 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 5.6 10/31 Nevada Wolf Pack UNLV Rebels 14 11.2 UNLV Rebels 2.8

Wrong team favored?

Baylor Bears (+3) vs. TCU Horned Frogs

ATL: Baylor -3.2

We were on Baylor last week against Texas and came up just short of a cover – because Baylor’s offense didn’t get going until the fourth quarter. Will things be different on Saturday? Because if Baylor gives four quarters of effort against hated rival TCU, we stand a decent chance of covering with the strong amount of line value we’re being afforded here.

There were rumors flying around Sunday night that Baylor RBs Trestan Ebner and John Lovett would opt-out of the remainder of this season. Those rumors were shut down in Monday's media session – both will be active against TCU.

That’s good news for HC Dave Aranda, because QB Charlie Brewer has played benchable football for long stretches this season. Aranda and OC Larry Fedora have shown confidence in the veteran despite having the “Arkansas Flamethrower” Gerry Bohanon waiting in the wings.

Can Aranda and Fedora figure out a way to build an effective offense around Brewer, a heady quarterback physically unable to throw with zip beyond 20 yards? Or is it time for a change?

I think the jury is going to come back with a verdict one way or the other after this game.

West Virginia Mountaineers (-3.5) vs. Kansas State Wildcats

ATL: KSU -0.3

Very trick sandwich spot for the Wildcats in Morgantown, a tough place to play as is. Kansas State beat rival Kansas last week, and has a huge class-of-the-Big-12 matchup against Oklahoma State next week.

Outside of getting upset in the opener against Arkansas State, this young Kansas State team has overachieved this season. Between the offense and the special teams, KSU is the most explosive team in the nation. Can the Cats keep it up in a brutal situational spot?

COVID corner

Florida Gators (-13.5) vs. Missouri Tigers

ATL: UF -15.6

Gators HC Dan Mullen announced Monday that Florida will indeed meet the SEC's requirement of 53 healthy scholarship players for Saturday's game. Florida, which had its game against LSU canceled last week due to a COVID outbreak, hasn’t played since losing to Texas A&M on Oct. 10.

Things appear to be moving in the right direction for the Gators, but Mullen was scant with details, though he did offer that a new Florida player had tested positive for COVID on Friday. Mullen himself is coming off a positive diagnosis and a period of quarantine.

Wisconsin Badgers (N/A) at Nebraska Cornhuskers

ATL: Wisko -15.2

Last Friday, Wisconsin redshirt freshman QB Graham Mertz had one of the most impressive Big 10 debuts we’ve ever seen for a quarterback. A few days later, he was diagnosed positive for COVID.

That positive test has now been confirmed. Mertz faces a 21-day quarantine by Big Ten rule that knocks him out of upcoming games against Nebraska, Purdue and Michigan.

Mertz was starting for veteran Jack Cohn, who may miss the season with an injury. It goes without saying that Wisconsin is hurting bad behind center at the moment. That’s the bad news.

The good news is that Wisconsin HC Paul Chryst believes this game will be played despite the COVID-19 concerns. It’s unclear at present if Mertz is the only player on the Wisconsin roster with a positive diagnosis. Either way, this game is on as scheduled barring an unforeseen change.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (-18) vs. East Carolina Pirates

ATL: Tulsa -12.0

It looks like East Carolina will get junior QB Holton Ahlers back for this one. Ahlers took part in Saturday's practice after he missed the October 17 game against Navy due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. It would appear that Ahlers will be able to return against the Hurricane.

Ditto for RBs Demetrius Mauney and Darius Pinnix, LB Damir Faison and S Tank Robinson, all four of whom were similarly held out against Navy due to contact tracing protocols.

Nevada Wolf Pack (-14) at UNLV Rebels