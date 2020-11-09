Week 9 Booms and Busts: Dalvin Cook makes case as fantasy football's top player

The 2020 fantasy football season has been a messy one for the first round. Injuries, underperformance, bad breaks and bad scores.

Dalvin Cook looms as a rare exception. Whatever resources you spent to draft him in the summer, it’s been worth it.

Cook posted the best running back game of the season in Week 8’s win over Green Bay, and he was nearly as good in Sunday’s romp over Detroit. Cook had 206 rushing yards and two touchdowns at Detroit, and tacked on 46 receiving yards. It’s the No. 6 PPR game of the year from the running back position, a ridiculous showing from the guy who posted the No. 1 score a week prior. I empathize with all the fantasy managers who got trampled by Cook in the last two games.

Cook can play any style you like. He can run inside or out, and he catches the ball well. He had a high success rate in runs against the Lions, but he also hits a lot of home runs (including a 70-yarder on Sunday). Whatever is in your playbook, he’s the man for the job.

Consistency also comes standard with Cook. He’s scored at least one touchdown in all seven of his starts this year, and he’s gone well over 100 yards rushing in four of his last five games. Minnesota’s strong offensive line — ranked fourth in Adjusted Line Yards, a blocking stat — helps the cause, and remember Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer never met a running play he didn’t like. The Vikings also have Gary Kubiak, a noted running-game guru, calling the offensive plays.

Just how run-heavy are the Vikings? Consider that Kirk Cousins attempted only 34 passes over the last two weeks. Cousins also has four other starts with between 22 and 27 attempts. Minnesota entered Week 9 as a 50-percent pass team, easily the lowest rate in the NFC. Although Cook missed one game with an injury, he’s taken over the NFL’s rushing lead.

Christian McCaffrey returned Week 9 and did CMC things (10 catches, 151 total yards, two touchdowns), and he might be the most valuable fantasy commodity of the moment. But if I were walking into a fresh draft, I would proactively consider Cook at any lottery spot. Depending on how you feel about McCaffrey and Davante Adams, Cook would probably go anywhere from first to third in any new draft.

To be fair, Cook’s recent explosion has been schedule-boosted — Green Bay and Detroit are especially leaky against the run. But Cook has some juicy draws in the second half of the year. The Bears should challenge him in Week 10, but after that the Cowboys, Panthers and Jaguars come calling.

If there’s a dark side to this, it’s the fantasy playoff schedule. Cook lines up with the Buccaneers, Bears, and Saints for Weeks 14-16. But let’s not get hung up on that now; the world view could be totally different in a month or so. The NFL is a snow globe league.

