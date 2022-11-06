Week 9 bold predictions 'NFL GameDay Morning'
The "GameDay Morning" crew shares their Week 9 predictions.
The "GameDay Morning" crew shares their Week 9 predictions.
Andy Behrens, Matt Harmon and Tank Williams offer up a few bye week fill-ins for week 9.
James Robinson is active
All the scoring plays and highlights from the Packers' Week 9 matchup with the Lions.
Follow along with Lauren Carpenter as she keeps you up-to-date with all of the action from around the league during the 1:00 and 4:00 pm ET games. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
According to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, the Packers offered the Panthers a first-round pick for WR DJ Moore.
Despite the instant jolt Christian McCaffrey provided for the 49ers' offense, ESPN believes the Carolina Panthers came out on top in the trade.
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
Kirk Herbstreit announces his top four college football teams and first two out of the College Football Playoff after Week 10. Herbstreit has Oregon and TCU ahead of Tennessee.
LSU and Georgia are now on track to meet in the SEC title game after their big wins.
On a weekend where three of the top six teams lost, there is going to be major changes to this week's USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
After the Packers failed to step up and trade for receiver Chase Claypool, a year after the Packers failed to step up and sign receiver Odell Beckham Jr., it was suggested (it sounds better with the passive voice, since I suggested it) that the Packers don’t really want to make those deals. As the theory [more]
“Listen, I appreciate his passion,” Andy Reid said. “He didn’t have to do all that, but I appreciate his passion.”
A big win by LSU pushed the Tigers into the top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll that saw Alabama, Clemson tumbled after road losses.
How do you rank them after a wild weekend?
Here’s a sneak peek at Kellis Robinett’s latest top 25 college football rankings.
How did the performance at Northwestern in the elements impact where Ohio State falls in ESPN's latest power rankings? #GoBucks
The Baltimore Ravens released the final injury report for the Week 9 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama's disappointing loss to LSU.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach overlapped with Bob Knight at Texas Tech. He gave a small tribute to his friend Saturday vs. Auburn.
AP top 25 poll, college football rankings prediction, Week 10. What will it be on Sunday morning?