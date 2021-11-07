Week 9 bold predictions 'NFL GameDay Morning'
The "GameDay Morning" crew shares their bold predictions for Week 9. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The "GameDay Morning" crew shares their bold predictions for Week 9. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes-to-Travis Kelce combo hasn't quite clicked in 2021, but this could be the week they do vs. the Aaron Rodgers-less Packers.
The Bills will be the toughest team the #Jaguars face this season, but we think there is ultimately five keys that could lead to an upset.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Chargers: NFL experts make Week 9 picks
Good news, Bears fans: Chicago isn't going to lose a football game on Sunday. Here are some games to keep an eye on before Monday night.
A look at the four biggest individual matchups in the Cardinals' Week 9 game against the 49ers.
Will the Philly QB go over/under 249.5 total yards in week 9?
The Bears have released WR Breshad Perriman, who was inactive for 8 weeks, possibly to make room for RB David Montgomery coming off IR.
Jacoby Brissett will start in his place.
Juwan Johnson, Malcolm Roach inactive for Saints vs. Falcons; rookies Ian Book and Payton Turner suit up
We went deep into the Bears-Steelers matchup with Steelers Wire to determine who has the advantage at the five key factors.
The full list of inactives for Sunday's Week 9 game between the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders have been released.
It looks like things on the injury front are finally going the Giants' way.
The matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs will look very different after Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19.
The Cowboys are set to have quarterback Dak Prescott back in the lineup on Sunday and it looks like he’ll have plenty of receiving options to work with against the Broncos. Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb were both listed as questionable on Friday, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that both players are expected [more]
Per @AdamSchefter, the Panthers will start QB Sam Darnold in Week 9 "barring any pregame setbacks."
Warchant's Jeff Cameron and Tom Lang host Tallahassee GameDay, previewing Florida State football and N.C. State.
As the Bears prepare for a Monday night showdown against the Steelers, here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
The field played 36 holes on Saturday after Friday’s opening round was postponed because of heavy rains.
The Cowboys' opponent lost a key piece of their offense and two safety nets due to COVID-19 protocols. Here's the fallout. | From @KDDrummondNFL
The good news, if there is any, for the Packers arising from the positive COVID test generated by quarterback Aaron Rodgers is that, for 90 days after his positive test, the previously secretly unvaccinated quarterback won’t have to be tested. That’s one of the aspects of the joint NFL-NFLPA COVID protocols about which the delicate [more]