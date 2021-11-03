Week 9 Betting Preview: Big tests for the Packers, Cardinals & Bengals

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Scott Pianowski is joined as always for a Wednesday betting lines podcast by Frank Schwab. They chat about this week's piece of betting advice (don't bother with money line favorites) before diving into the week's lines.

The Packers are a one-point favorite against the Chiefs in what many thought pre-season would be a Super Bowl matchup. Elsewhere in the league, the Arizona Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals are looking to bounce back against disappointing Week 8 losses.

Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Follow Andy @AndyBehrens

Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts