Fantasy Football: Week 9 Backfield Report

NFL depth charts are always changing, whether it’s due to injuries, coaching decisions, or performance-related issues. The running back position, in particular, can be tough to stay on top of throughout the season, as the vast majority of teams have gone with some sort of committee approach, featuring two and sometimes even three backs.

With one week under our belt, we now have some data to help clear some things up for us. Below is a breakdown of each team’s backfield to help us determine offenses that are using a single workhorse, committees, and situations to avoid for fantasy. I’ll use this space each week to track the numbers and provide some thoughts.

All snap counts and touches are compiled from Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Reference. Opportunities refers to the running back’s combined carries and targets.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Chase Edmonds (Week 1: 58% snap rate, 16 opportunities, Week 2: 64%, 13, Week 3: 66%, 19, Week 4: 67%, 17, Week 5: 61%, 10, Week 6: 37%, 8, Week 7: 69%, 18, Week 8: 59%, 11)

James Conner (Week 1: 49%, 16, Week 2: 39%, 8, Week 3: 37%, 12, Week 4: 42%, 20, Week 5: 48%, 11, Week 6: 55%, 17, Week 7: 30%, 10, Week 8: 37%, 5)

Notes: Edmonds is the guy between the 20-yard lines and in the passing game, seeing 4.6 targets per game, and he finally scored his first touchdown of the season last Thursday night with a Wildcat run into the end zone. Conner remains the preferred back in the red zone, at the goal line, and in clock-killing mode. He leads the NFL with six touchdowns inside the five-yard line on seven attempts. Conner’s efficiency at the goal line is the only thing keeping him alive in fantasy. He’s the RB27 on the season while Edmonds isn’t far behind as the RB30.

ATLANTA FALCONS

Cordarrelle Patterson (Week 1: 33% snap rate, 9 opportunities, Week 2: 33%, 13, Week 3: 42%, 14, Week 4: 30%, 12, Week 5: 59%, 23, Week 7: 73%, 19, Week 8: 60%, 14)

Mike Davis (Week 1: 75%, 21, Week 2: 64%, 16, Week 3: 60%, 16, Week 4: 67%, 15, Week 5: 64%, 18, Week 7: 60%, 4, Week 8: 64%, 15)

Notes: Patterson looks really explosive with the ball in his hands and as a downhill runner. He’s earned the playing-time spike as an every-week RB2 and is fourth among running backs in targets per game at 5.9, trailing only D’Andre Swift, Najee Harris, and Austin Ekeler. Even more so now with Calvin Ridley taking a leave of absence, Patterson is going to be leaned on heavily in an offense devoid of playmakers. After seeing zero targets in Week 7, Davis popped back up for six targets against the Panthers. He’s merely a low-floor, low-ceiling RB3 averaging 3.4 YPC.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Ty’Son Williams (Week 1: 51% snap rate, 13 opportunities, Week 2: 49%, 15, Week 3: 50%, 6, Week 4: DNP, Week 5: 19%, 6, Week 6: DNP, Week 7: 29%, 4)

Latavius Murray (Week 1: 31%, 10, Week 2: 36%, 9, Week 3: 33%, 7, Week 4: 62%, 18, Week 5: 49%, 9, Week 6: 38%, 11, Week 7: DNP)

Le’Veon Bell (Weeks 1-3: DNP, Week 4: 27%, 5, Week 5: DNP, Week 6: 32%, 8, Week 7: 30%, 7)

Devonta Freeman (Week 1: DNP, Week 2: 13%, 2, Week 3: 16%, 3, Week 4: 8%, 1, Week 5: 27%, 5, Week 6: 30%, 11, Week 7: 40%, 7)

Notes: None of these running backs are worth playing in fantasy, especially with Murray (ankle) still absent Wednesday. Lamar Jackson is the team’s best runner, and the Ravens are throwing the ball at a higher rate this season.

BUFFALO BILLS

Zack Moss (Week 1: DNP, Week 2: 28% snap rate, 10 opportunities, Week 3: 56%, 16, Week 4: 56%, 15, Week 5: 74%, 15, Week 6: 55%, 12, Week 8: 64%, 15)

Devin Singletary (Week 1: 75%, 16, Week 2: 66%, 16, Week 3: 43%, 13, Week 4: 44%, 15, Week 5: 26%, 8, Week 6: 45%, 10, Week 8: 34%, 8)

Notes: Moss is the overall RB25 in half-PPR points per game. He’s the Bills’ preferred back when they’re playing with a lead, and they have one of the easiest remaining schedules. Moss should be considered an every-week RB2 with a team-high 20 red-zone carries. Singletary is more of a back-end RB3/4 who doesn’t score touchdowns as the team’s between-the-20s back.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Christian McCaffrey (Week 1: 89% snap rate, 30 opportunities, Week 2: 71%, 30, Week 3: 30%, 9, Weeks 4-8: DNP)

Chuba Hubbard (Week 1: 11%, 2, Week 2: 25%, 8, Week 3: 55%, 16, Week 4: 47%, 15, Week 5: 65%, 30, Week 6: 65%, 19, Week 7: 53%, 17, Week 8: 55%, 26)

Ameer Abdullah (Week 8: 30%, 13)

Royce Freeman (Week 6: 31%, 1, Week 7: 45%, 5, Week 8: 15%, 7)

Notes: McCaffrey (hamstring) remains on I.R. but had his 21-day window for activation opened Wednesday. However, he was “very limited” and didn’t see many reps Wednesday. Beat writers don’t expect CMC back Week 9 against the Patriots. A pretty average running back, Hubbard is the overall RB25 in half-PPR points per game with CMC out the last five weeks. With the Panthers wanting to feature their running backs and hide Sam Darnold, Abdullah turned 22 snaps into 66 yards on 11 touches as more of a pass-game specialist behind Hubbard.

CHICAGO BEARS

David Montgomery (Week 1: 59% snap rate, 17 opportunities, Week 2: 80%, 24, Week 3: 82%, 14, Week 4: 62%, 23, Weeks 5-8: DNP)

Damien Williams (Week 1: 43%, 11, Week 2: 23%, 5, Week 3: 16%, 0, Week 4: 33%, 10, Week 5: 48%, 19, Week 6: DNP, Week 7: 17%, 4, Week 8: 6%, 2)

Khalil Herbert (Week 5: 53%, 18, Week 6: 89%, 22, Week 7: 77%, 23, Week 8: 84%, 25)

Notes: Montgomery (knee) remains on I.R., and Williams hurt his knee in the first quarter last week against the 49ers. Herbert is dominating snaps and touches as the overall RB22 over the last three weeks. We haven’t heard anything new on Montgomery or Tarik Cohen (knee, PUP). Herbert should continue to soak up snaps and carries in the Bears’ run-first offense.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Joe Mixon (Week 1: 78% snap rate, 33 opportunities, Week 2: 84%, 22, Week 3: 74%, 19, Week 4: 69%, 18, Week 5: 28%, 11, Week 6: 62%, 24, Week 7: 54%, 12, Week 8: 77%, 19)

Samaje Perine (Week 1: 22%, 6, Week 2: 5%, 1, Week 3: 21%, 2, Week 4: 28%, 4, Week 5: 61%, 16, Week 6: DNP, Week 7: 48%, 12, Week 8: 25%, 2)

Notes: Mixon has at least one touchdown in five straight games and is coming off a two-score effort on his most snaps in the last five weeks. He’s the overall RB13 on the year. Mixon’s pass-game role has been sporadic at times with four-plus targets in three games and 0-1 targets in three others. Mixon is still a very safe RB1 in an up-and-coming offense.

More work in the passing game would take Joe Mixon to the next level. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Nick Chubb (Week 1: 53% snap rate, 17 opportunities, Week 2: 57%, 12, Week 3: 49%, 22, Week 4: 47%, 22, Week 5: 56%, 22, Weeks 6-7: DNP, Week 8: 56%, 17)

Kareem Hunt (Week 1: 47%, 9, Week 2: 38%, 14, Week 3: 41%, 17, Week 4: 53%, 18, Week 5: 44%, 18, Week 6: 69%, 17, Weeks 7-8: DNP)

D’Ernest Johnson (Week 7: 69%, 24, Week 8: 31%, 7)

Notes: Hunt remains on I.R., but Chubb was back to fill his normal early-down duties last week after missing two games. Johnson played in a variation of the Hunt role while Demetric Felton got in on a handful of snaps behind the two. Chubb has seen at least 15 carries in all but one game this season and is averaging over 17.5 carries per contest.

DALLAS COWBOYS

Ezekiel Elliott (Week 1: 83% snap rate, 13 opportunities, Week 2: 71%, 18, Week 3: 70%, 20, Week 4: 75%, 21, Week 5: 60%, 24, Week 6: 71%, 26, Week 8: 75%, 22)

Tony Pollard (Week 1: 24%, 7, Week 2: 34%, 15, Week 3: 38%, 12, Week 4: 30%, 10, Week 5: 40%, 18, Week 6: 29%, 13, Week 8: 26%, 8)

Notes: Elliott is the overall RB9 in half-PPR points per game on the year. He’s out-carried Pollard 19-9 in the red zone, 10-2 inside the 10-yard line, and 7-1 inside the five. Pollard is getting a few series to himself each week so Zeke can stay fresh. It’s basically a 65-35 backfield. Pollard is the No. 1 insurance running back in fantasy football right now.

DENVER BRONCOS

Melvin Gordon (Week 1: 50% snap rate, 14 opportunities, Week 2: 59%, 15, Week 3: 54%, 20, Week 4: 49%, 13, Week 5: 60%, 11, Week 6: 53%, 13, Week 7: 58%, 11, Week 8: 57%, 13)

Javonte Williams (Week 1: 50%, 15, Week 2: 41%, 14, Week 3: 40%, 16, Week 4: 51%, 10, Week 5: 42%, 11, Week 6: 47%, 14, Week 7: 42%, 11, Week 8: 43%, 13)

Notes: Gordon and Williams are pretty much splitting work right down the middle in a bad offense that has crashed back to Earth after a strong start to the year against weak defenses. Gordon and Williams might need an injury from one another for the other to become a reliable fantasy starter. Gordon has three touchdowns over the last two weeks but is averaging just 9.2 carries per game over the last five contests. Williams has one rushing score on the year.

DETROIT LIONS

D’Andre Swift (Week 1: 68% snap rate, 22 opportunities, Week 2: 63%, 13, Week 3: 56%, 21, Week 4: 73%, 14, Week 5: 74%, 17, Week 6: 78%, 20, Week 7: 75%, 23, Week 8: 71%, 17)

Jamaal Williams (Week 1: 35%, 18, Week 2: 39%, 10, Week 3: 49%, 14, Week 4: 30%, 14, Week 5: 32%, 15, Week 6: 30%, 6, Week 7: 29%, 12, Week 8: DNP)

Notes: Swift is seeing a position-high 7.1 targets per game. Williams missed last week’s loss to the Eagles with an injury, but it’s not a long-term issue. Swift has out-carried Williams 15-14 in the red zone. The Lions losing every week has greatly benefitted Swift with him racking up a ton of his fantasy production in the second halves of games. Even with splitting the work at the goal line and in the red zone, Swift is fantasy’s overall RB14 in half-PPR points per game.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Aaron Jones (Week 1: 49% snap rate, 7 opportunities, Week 2: 69%, 23, Week 3: 73%, 21, Week 4: 62%, 19, Week 5: 69%, 19, Week 6: 59%, 17, Week 7: 73%, 11, Week 8: 66%, 26)

AJ Dillon (Week 1: 28%, 5, Week 2: 29%, 6, Week 3: 29%, 8, Week 4: 40%, 16, Week 5: 33%, 12, Week 6: 42%, 11, Week 7: 23%, 5, Week 8: 40%, 16)

Notes: Green Bay played last week against Arizona without its top three WRs due to COVID and injury. As a result, Jones was targeted a season-high 11 times and saw his most carries since Week 4. And Dillon registered a season-high 16 carries. Jones is fantasy’s overall RB11, and Dillon would be an every-week RB1/2 if Jones ever needs to miss time. Dillon should be rostered in all fantasy leagues. With Aaron Rodgers (COVID) now out for Week 9 against the Chiefs, look for the Packers to again try to lean on Jones and Dillon with Jordan Love at QB.

HOUSTON TEXANS

David Johnson (Week 1: 28%, 7, Week 2: 43%, 8, Week 3: 38%, 2, Week 4: 57%, 9, Week 5: 53%, 8, Week 6: 43%, 4, Week 7: 54%, 13, Week 8: 18%, 3)

Phillip Lindsay (Week 1: 26%, 8, Week 2: 23%, 6, Week 3: 16%, 7, Week 4: 17%, 4, Week 5: 22%, 5, Week 6: 15%, 11, Week 7: 7%, 2, Week 8: 13%, 3)

Rex Burkhead (Week 8: 49%, 8)

Scottie Phillips (Week 8: 25%, 8)

Notes: The Texans traded away Mark Ingram last week and somehow went from a three-man committee to a four-man one. This backfield is completely off limits in fantasy.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Jonathan Taylor (Week 1: 55% snap rate, 24 opportunities, Week 2: 45%, 16, Week 3: 48%, 13, Week 4: 51%, 19, Week 5: 52%, 19, Week 6: 65%, 16, Week 7: 69%, 21, Week 8: 74%, 20)

Nyheim Hines (Week 1: 45%, 17, Week 2: 37%, 3, Week 3: 56%, 12, Week 4: 31%, 4, Week 5: 38%, 5, Week 6: 23%, 6, Week 7: 28%, 11, Week 8: 31%, 6)

Marlon Mack (Week 4: 31%, 12, Week 5: 14%, 7, Week 6: 19%, 5, Week 7: 6%, 3, Week 8: 1%, 0)

Notes: The Colts tried to trade Mack ahead of this week’s deadline, but nothing came of it. He’s again been removed from the offense the last two weeks and is merely insurance for Taylor. Taylor has seven touchdowns over his last five games, leads the league in red-zone carries, and has a case to be the overall RB1 the rest of the way with Derrick Henry (foot) likely out for the year. Taylor is the overall RB1 in half-PPR points since the start of Week 4. Hines is an RB4.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

James Robinson (Week 1: 64% snap rate, 11 opportunities, Week 2: 73%, 14, Week 3: 59%, 21, Week 4: 95%, 20, Week 5: 68%, 19, Week 6: 85%, 21, Week 8: 11%, 6)

Carlos Hyde (Week 1: 34%, 11, Week 2: 25%, 4, Week 3: 34%, 8, Week 4: DNP, Week 5: 25%, 5, Week 6: 14%, 1, Week 8: 66%, 17)

Notes: Robinson (heel) was injured four carries into his Week 8 and started the practice week off with a DNP Wednesday. In Robinson’s absence against the Seahawks, Hyde totaled 72 yards on 15 touches and would handle early-down work if Robinson needs to miss any action.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Week 1: 72% snap rate, 17 opportunities, Week 2: 65%, 13, Week 3: 62%, 19, Week 4: 52%, 17, Week 5: 26%, 9, Weeks 6-8: DNP)

Darrel Williams (Week 1: 22%, 1, Week 2: 27%, 3, Week 3: 34%, 10, Week 4: 36%, 12, Week 5: 43%, 10, Week 6: 72%, 25, Week 7: 64%, 9, Week 8: 64%, 19)

Jerick McKinnon (Week 5: 31%, 3, Week 6: 28%, 7, Week 7: 31%, 4, Week 8: 16%, 0)

Derrick Gore (Week 8: 20%, 11)

Notes: Edwards-Helaire has a sprained MCL and remains on I.R. Williams has handled the vast majority of work in CEH’s absence, but Gore did pop up for 11 carries and a touchdown last week against the Giants. He looked to have fresher legs than Williams and likely carved out a role for himself. Williams still out-targeted Gore 7-0 and will remain a low-end RB2 for fantasy.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Josh Jacobs (Week 1: 52% snap rate, 12 opportunities, Weeks 2-3: DNP, Week 4: 63%, 18, Week 5: 69%, 20, Week 6: 64%, 17, Week 7: 36%, 9)

Kenyan Drake (Week 1: 48%, 11, Week 2: 71%, 13, Week 3: 43%, 14, Week 4: 35%, 1, Week 5: 18%, 3, Week 6: 21%, 6, Week 7: 39%, 17)

Notes: The Raiders are coming off their bye. Jacobs is purely touchdown-dependent but seems to score every week. He just rarely looks healthy after putting so many miles on his wheels. Jacobs is averaging a pitiful 3.4 YPC but has five rushing scores in five games. Drake has three touchdowns over the last two weeks under the new coaches, and he’s earned more playing time. The offense just looks better without Jacobs, but he’s expected back this week.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Austin Ekeler (Week 1: 58% snap rate, 15 opportunities, Week 2: 63%, 18, Week 3: 74%, 17, Week 4: 60%, 20, Week 5: 71%, 22, Week 6: 61%, 13, Week 8: 75%, 21)

Larry Rountree (Week 1: 27%, 8, Week 2: 14%, 2, Week 3: 17%, 4, Week 4: 29%, 11, Week 5: 0%, 0, Week 6: DNP, Week 8: 13%, 4)

Justin Jackson (Week 1: 14%, 2, Week 2: 23%, 5, Week 3: 11%, 2, Week 4: 15%, 7, Week 5: DNP, Week 6: 14%, 1, Week 8: 12%, 3)

Notes: Ekeler is as safe of an RB1 as there is in one of the league’s best offenses. He’s the overall RB2 in half-PPR points per game. Ekeler leads the team with 23 red-zone carries, tied for sixth in the league, and is coming off a season-high 10 targets to push him to third among RBs, seeing six targets per game. Rountree, Jackson, and Joshua Kelley have all taken turns acting as the RB2. None of the three have any sort of fantasy value with Ekeler healthy.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Darrell Henderson (Week 1: 94% snap rate, 17 opportunities, Week 2: 68%, 18, Week 3: DNP, Week 4: 90%, 20, Week 5: 66%, 18, Week 6: 82%, 24, Week 7: 88%, 21, Week 8: 61%, 16)

Sony Michel (Week 1: 6%, 1, Week 2: 27%, 10, Week 3: 74%, 24, Week 4: 10%, 3, Week 5: 34%, 12, Week 6: 18%, 9, Week 7: 12%, 2, Week 8: 30%, 11)

Notes: Henderson is eighth in the NFL in red-zone carries and is a strong mid-range RB1 in a high-octane L.A. offense that is going to put up points every week. Henderson is coming off a two-TD game in a blowout win against the Texans and is the overall RB10. The Rams want him to be a workhorse and are using him like pre-injury Todd Gurley. Michel is purely a bench stash at the moment in the event Henderson goes down with an injury.

Darrell Henderson is delivering RB1 numbers. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Myles Gaskin (Week 1: 54% snap rate, 14 opportunities, Week 2: 61%, 10, Week 3: 52%, 19, Week 4: 23%, 2, Week 5: 69%, 15, Week 6: 36%, 11, Week 7: 63%, 19, Week 8: 58%, 16)

Malcolm Brown (Week 1: 30%, 5, Week 2: 12%, 5, Week 3: 41%, 7, Week 4: 67%, 9, Week 5: 9%, 0, Week 6: 36%, 6, Week 7: 7%, 4, Week 8: DNP)

Salvon Ahmed (Week 1: 20%, 6, Week 2: 31%, 9, Week 3: 6%, 0, Week 4: 10%, 5, Week 5: 20%, 5, Week 6: 27%, 9, Week 7: 30%, 9, Week 8: 23%, 9)

Notes: Brown was injured early in the Week 7 loss to the Falcons. With Brown (quad) headed to I.R., this backfield is suddenly narrowed to a two-man unit, making Gaskin far more palatable as an RB2/FLEX play. He’s ninth among RBs, seeing five targets per game, in a Dolphins offense that passes the ball as much as anyone else.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Dalvin Cook (Week 1: 71% snap rate, 27 opportunities, Week 2: 77%, 25, Week 3: DNP, Week 4: 49%, 15, Week 5: DNP, Week 6: 74%, 31, Week 8: 71%, 20)

Alexander Mattison (Week 1: 11%, 2, Week 2: 21%, 4, Week 3: 68%, 34, Week 4: 34%, 10, Week 5: 66%, 32, Week 6: 13%, 3, Week 8: 12%, 4)

Notes: Cook is as safe of an every-down workhorse there is when he’s healthy. But he’s coming off his first zero-catch game of the season last Sunday night against the Cowboys and has just two touchdowns on the year. We can pen Cook in for 20-plus touches most weeks, however. Mattison is one of the premier bench stashes with 66 combined carries and targets in the two games Cook has missed this season.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Damien Harris (Week 1: 53% snap rate, 26 opportunities, Week 2: 41%, 17, Week 3: 31%, 8, Week 4: 61%, 6, Week 5: 33%, 14, Week 6: 48%, 19, Week 7: 46%, 16, Week 8: 53%, 24)

Brandon Bolden (Week 4: 32%, 7, Week 5: 38%, 6, Week 6: 20%, 2, Week 7: 28%, 9, Week 8: 32%, 4)

Rhamondre Stevenson (Week 5: 34%, 11, Week 6: 33%, 8, Week 7: DNP, Week 8: 16%, 10)

Notes: As a pure early-down runner and non-factor in the passing game, Harris’ floor is scary-low, but he’s coming off a season-high 23 carries and has five touchdowns over the last four weeks. With the Patriots starting to catch a groove on offense of late, Harris is the overall RB11 across Weeks 5-8. Harris is up to fourth in the NFL with 25 red-zone carries. He leads the league with 18 totes inside the 10-yard line and is second with nine inside the five.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Alvin Kamara (Week 1: 73% snap rate, 24 opportunities, Week 2: 84%, 11, Week 3: 84%, 28, Week 4: 87%, 26, Week 5: 88%, 24, Week 7: 82%, 31, Week 8: 67%, 23)

Mark Ingram (Week 8: 29%, 8)

Notes: Kamara is on pace for a career-high 323 rushing attempts as the obvious focal point of the New Orleans offense. He’s never topped 194 in a season before. And even after the trade for Ingram last week, Kamara still handled 19 carries and four targets against the Bucs. Kamara is the overall RB5 in half-PPR points per game. With Jameis Winston (knee) now done for the year and Michael Thomas (ankle) announcing he won’t play this season, the Saints are going to lean even more on Kamara and Ingram going forward in a Taysom Hill- or Trevor Siemian-led offense. It’s interesting that retired free agent Philip Rivers said he’d listen if the Saints called. Rivers would be great for Kamara after peppering Austin Ekeler with targets in his L.A. days.

NEW YORK GIANTS

Saquon Barkley (Week 1: 48% snap rate, 13 opportunities, Week 2: 84%, 16, Week 3: 86%, 23, Week 4: 89%, 19, Week 5: 9%, 3, Weeks 6-8: DNP)

Devontae Booker (Week 1: 39%, 5, Week 2: 14%, 3, Week 3: DNP, Week 4: 11%, 2, Week 5: 88%, 20, Week 6: 72%, 16, Week 7: 82%, 17, Week 8: 93%, 21)

Notes: Barkley hasn’t played since twisting his ankle in Week 5 and has now tested positive for COVID. He needs a pair of negative tests to gain clearance for Week 9, and he’s still battling the ankle. With a Week 10 bye on deck, it makes sense to give Booker another week as the starter. Booker had a season-high 125 total yards last week against the Chiefs and looks primed for another every-down role week against the Raiders, his former team after playing for Vegas in 2020.

NEW YORK JETS

Michael Carter (Week 1: 25% snap rate, 6 opportunities, Week 2: 45%, 14, Week 3: 43%, 12, Week 4: 51%, 16, Week 5: 52%, 13, Week 7: 72%, 20, Week 8: 70%, 29)

Ty Johnson (Week 1: 54%, 7, Week 2: 45%, 12, Week 3: 57%, 8, Week 4: 33%, 5, Week 5: 39%, 7, Week 7: 32%, 12, Week 8: 29%, 10)

Tevin Coleman (Week 1: 26%, 9, Week 2: 10%, 5, Week 3: DNP, Week 4: 18%, 6, Week 5: 9%, 4, Weeks 7-8: DNP)

Notes: Carter has distanced himself as the Jets’ lead back with Tevin Coleman injured the last couple of weeks. He’s coming off season-highs in carries (15) and targets (14) last week against the Bengals and has seen 25 targets over the last two games. With 20 catches over the last three weeks and double-digit carries in four straight, Carter has put himself on the RB2 map. He’s also found the end zone in three of the last four games. Carter is fantasy’s overall RB3 since the Jets’ Week 6 bye.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Miles Sanders (Week 1: 66% snap rate, 20 opportunities, Week 2: 67%, 15, Week 3: 60%, 6, Week 4: 64%, 10, Week 5: 75%, 16, Week 6: 83%, 13, Week 7: 17%, 7, Week 8: DNP)

Kenneth Gainwell (Week 1: 35%, 12, Week 2: 33%, 9, Week 3: 31%, 5, Week 4: 39%, 11, Week 5: 24%, 5, Week 6: 23%, 2, Week 7: 51%, 13, Week 8: 31%, 13)

Boston Scott (Week 7: 31%, 9, Week 8: 45%, 13)

Jordan Howard (Week 8: 25%, 12)

Notes: Sanders is on I.R. with his ankle injury. In the first game without him, the Eagles went with a Scott-Howard tandem with Gainwell not getting any of his work until the game was well out of reach in the fourth quarter. We knew Scott and Howard were going to get reps, but it was more drastic than many even imagined. Gainwell’s role appeared to almost be scaled back with Scott and Howard running so well with two touchdowns each. Look for the Eagles to try and employ a similar approach this week against a bad Chargers run defense.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Najee Harris (Week 1: 100% snap rate, 19 opportunities, Week 2: 95%, 15, Week 3: 95%, 33, Week 4: 80%, 22, Week 5: 65%, 28, Week 6: 84%, 31, Week 8: 84%, 29)

Notes: Harris is an every-week RB1 based on volume alone, even if he’s running behind one of the league’s worst offensive lines while averaging 3.7 YPC. Harris is second among running backs, seeing seven targets per game, and he’s scored touchdowns in four straight contests. Harris is up to the overall RB4 in half-PPR points per game with carry totals of 23, 24 and 26 the last three outings.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Elijah Mitchell (Week 1: 64% snap rate, 19 opportunities, Week 2: 61%, 19, Weeks 3-4: DNP, Week 5: 68%, 11, Week 7: 66%, 18, Week 8: 64%, 18)

JaMycal Hasty (Week 7: 34%, 9, Week 8: 34%, 5)

Trey Sermon (Week 1: DNP, Week 2: 1%, 1, Week 3: 59%, 13, Week 4: 51%, 19, Week 5: 3%, 1, Weeks 7-8: DNP)

Notes: Mitchell has posted back-to-back 18-carry, 100-yard games with a touchdown in each and is the overall RB6 in that span. He’s a strong RB2 in a run-first offense but has to score touchdowns because he doesn’t see targets in the passing game. Hasty is the third-down back, and Sermon doesn’t see the field. Mitchell was DNP Wednesday with a ribs issue. It doesn’t sound serious, but if he misses Week 9, we could see a Sermon cameo again.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Chris Carson (Week 1: 78% snap rate, 19 opportunities, Week 2: 63%, 13, Week 3: 43%, 14, Week 4: 45%, 14, Weeks 5-8: DNP)

Alex Collins (Week 4: 39%, 12, Week 5: 71%, 18, Week 6: 60%, 21, Week 7: 39%, 17, Week 8: 47%, 10)

Rashaad Penny (Week 7: 36%, 6, Week 8: 19%, 7)

Notes: Carson is on I.R. with his neck injury, and there are rumors he might be done for the season. Collins has been the starter for the last month, but Penny did return in Week 7. He’s done nothing with his touches the last two weeks, and Travis Homer played more snaps in Week 8. Collins is banged up and now involved in a three- or four-man committee. Russell Wilson (finger) coming back soon will be good news for all involved in Seattle.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Leonard Fournette (Week 1: 65% snap rate, 16 opportunities, Week 2: 49%, 15, Week 3: 36%, 7, Week 4: 82%, 25, Week 5: 62%, 17, Week 6: 63%, 28, Week 7: 53%, 19, Week 8: 61%, 13)

Ronald Jones (Week 1: 9%, 4, Week 2: 41%, 9, Week 3: 16%, 5, Week 4: 17%, 6, Week 5: 14%, 6, Week 6: 19%, 6, Week 7: 19%, 10, Week 8: 15%, 4)

Giovani Bernard (Week 1: 26%, 3, Week 2: 10%, 2, Week 3: 45%, 10, Week 4: DNP, Week 5: 23%, 6, Week 6: 16%, 2, Week 7: 15%, 3, Week 8: 21%, 3)

Notes: Fournette is the overall RB9 in half-PPR points per game since Week 4. He’s soaking up all the money touches in the passing game and at the goal line when the Bucs decide to run the ball down there. He’s fourth in the NFL in red-zone carries with 25.

TENNESSEE TITANS

Derrick Henry (Week 1: 62% snap rate, 21 opportunities, Week 2: 76%, 41, Week 3: 72%, 31, Week 4: 59%, 35, Week 5: 77%, 29, Week 6: 81%, 23, Week 7: 74%, 31, Week 8: 74%, 28)

Jeremy McNichols (Week 1: 36%, 6, Week 2: 24%, 4, Week 3: 26%, 4, Week 4: 40%, 13, Week 5: 23%, 3, Week 6: 2%, 0, Week 7: 15%, 1, Week 8: 23%, 3)

Notes: Fantasy’s overall RB1, Henry leads the league in carries, rushing yards, and touchdowns. But he’s now expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a Jones fracture in his foot. The Titans signed Adrian Peterson to be their new lead runner on early downs. He needs to be added in all fantasy leagues as an RB2 with McNichols assuming more of a role on passing downs.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

Antonio Gibson (Week 1: 65% snap rate, 25 opportunities, Week 2: 61%, 15, Week 3: 57%, 14, Week 4: 55%, 16, Week 5: 57%, 22, Week 6: 39%, 13, Week 7: 42%, 16, Week 8: 33%, 11)

J.D. McKissic (Week 1: 36%, 1, Week 2: 44%, 10, Week 3: 46%, 5, Week 4: 40%, 12, Week 5: 41%, 6, Week 6: 61%, 18, Week 7: 64%, 10, Week 8: 46%, 11)

Jaret Patterson (Week 8: 23%, 12)

Notes: Gibson can’t stay healthy and now is losing snaps to Patterson, who out-carried Gibson 11-8 last week against the Broncos. Losing early-down work and already a near-zero in the pass game because of McKissic, Gibson just can’t be trusted as anything more than an RB2/3. Perhaps the Week 9 bye will do Gibson some good.

