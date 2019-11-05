Week 9: AFC Targets & Touches

Fantasy football is, at its core, an exercise in risk analysis. Points are our currency and every article we digest, every podcast we engorge ourselves in, every box score we study is aimed at shining a light on safe, bankable volume we can rely on. That’s the purpose served by Targets and Touches, a thorough and exhaustively researched window into which players are making their respective teams tick. This is a weekly fixture here at Rotoworld, informed by data from Airyards.com, Pro Football Focus and Pro-Football-Reference.

Before we open Pandora’s box, please note that stat lines are arranged with the most recent game first while “X” signifies a player’s absence. To make the info more accessible, I also cut out much of the clutter, removing players averaging fewer than one target or carry, anyone slated to miss significant time and other fluff (fullback and receiver carries, for instance) that doesn’t factor into our decision-making. Because we’re in the meat of the season now, each players’ stats will only include the past five games. Anything more would be overkill. Now let’s get to the good stuff.

Baltimore Ravens

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Targets: Nick Boyle (5, 1, 4, 2, 1), Marquise Brown (4, X, X, 5, 7), Mark Andrews (3, 8, 8, 7, 8), Mark Ingram (3, 1, 3, 2, 1), Hayden Hurst (2, 2, 1, 4, 2), Willie Snead (2, 1, 5, 5, 2), Miles Boykin (1, 2, 3, 0, 3), Justice Hill (1, 0, 0, 0, 2), Seth Roberts (1, 4, 2, 2, 5)

Air Yards: Mark Andrews (48, 93, 72, 45, 94), Justice Hill (16, 0, 0, 0, 0), Nick Boyle (13, -2, 14, 34, 5), Marquise Brown (10, X, X, 32, 41), Willie Snead (9, 8, 35, 48, 16), Miles Boykin (8, 55, 44, 0, 31), Mark Ingram (8, -1, -10, -4, -4), Hayden Hurst (5, 10, 2, 19, 21), Seth Roberts (1, 39, 9, 37, 36)

Story continues

Receiving Yards: Marquise Brown (48, X, X, 22, 22), Mark Ingram (29, 7, 22, 5, 0), Nick Boyle (27, 20, 18, 0, 9), Mark Andrews (21, 39, 99, 45, 31), Hayden Hurst (15, 10, 4, 32, 39), Willie Snead (15, 0, 18, 51, 61), Miles Boykin (0, 55, 28, 0, 32), Justice Hill (0, 0, 0, 0, 9), Seth Roberts (0, 9, 23, 0, 36)

Carries: Lamar Jackson (16, 14, 19, 14, 9), Mark Ingram (15, 12, 13, 19, 12), Gus Edwards (7, 8, 6, 5, 6), Justice Hill (3, 0, 5, 2, 2)

RZ Targets: Nick Boyle (1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Hayden Hurst (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Mark Andrews (0, 2, 0, 0, 1), Miles Boykin (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Marquise Brown (0, X, X, 3, 2), Justice Hill (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Willie Snead (0, 0, 0, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: Lamar Jackson (6, 3, 2, 3, 1), Mark Ingram (3, 3, 2, 3, 2), Gus Edwards (2, 1, 3, 1, 1), Justice Hill (1, 0, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marcus Peters (7-75-0, 1-8-0, X, X, X), Marlon Humphrey (5-50-0, 5-100-1, 1-1-0, 3-49-1, 2-20-0), Jimmy Smith (3-13-1, X, X, X, X), Brandon Carr (2-4-0, 4-30-0, 3-43-0, 3-27-0, 3-32-0)

Observations: Running quarterbacks have long been Bill Belichick’s Achilles’ heel, so it should come as no surprise that New England’s first loss came to arguably the greatest scrambler to ever lace ‘em up, Lamar Jackson, who leads the league in rushing yards since Week 6 (399). If Russell Wilson is in the driver’s seat for NFL MVP honors, Lamar is right next to him riding shotgun. The bye week breathed new life into Mark Ingram, who rumbled to a season-high 115 yards (53 of them achieved on a single run) in Sunday’s resume-builder. Baltimore’s secondary was a laughingstock earlier this year, but the additions of Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith (who resumed his starting post Sunday night after a six-game injury absence) along with the emergence of third-year stud Marlon Humphrey have quickly solidified what was one of the league’s more vulnerable units. Congratulations are in order for Nick Boyle, who notched his first career touchdown Sunday in Game 56 of his NFL journey.

Buffalo Bills

Targets: John Brown (7, 8, 6, 5, 11), Devin Singletary (4, 6, 0, X, X), Isaiah McKenzie (3, X, 3, 2, 0), Cole Beasley (2, 7, 6, 3, 13), Dawson Knox (2, 1, 5, 5, 3), Frank Gore (0, 0, 1, 2, 1), Tommy Sweeney (X, X, X, 2, 0), T.J. Yeldon (X, X, X, 5, 4)

Air Yards: John Brown (130, 99, 105, 58, 173), Devin Singletary (13, -9, 0, X, X), Dawson Knox (10, 7, 54, 26, 46), Cole Beasley (8, 51, 30, 14, 127), Frank Gore (0, 0, -4, 6, 0), Isaiah McKenzie (-1, X, 16, -5, 0), Tommy Sweeney (X, X, X, 1, 0), T.J. Yeldon (X, X, X, -11, 33)

Receiving Yards: John Brown (76, 54, 83, 75, 69), Devin Singletary (45, 30, 0, X, X), Dawson Knox (14, 0, 22, 12, 58), Cole Beasley (13, 41, 16, 21, 75), Isaiah McKenzie (12, X, 11, 52, 0), Frank Gore (0, 0, 11, 9, 0), Tommy Sweeney (X, X, X, 0, 0), T.J. Yeldon (X, X, X, 13, 68)

Carries: Devin Singletary (20, 3, 7, X, X), Frank Gore (11, 9, 11, 14, 17), Josh Allen (8, 8, 4, 10, 5), T.J. Yeldon (X, X, X, 2, 0)

RZ Targets: Cole Beasley (1, 1, 1, 0, 0), John Brown (1, 0, 1, 0, 2), Dawson Knox (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Isaiah McKenzie (1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Devin Singletary (0, 1, 0, X, X)

RZ Carries: Devin Singletary (5, 0, 0, X, X), Frank Gore (4, 0, 1, 0, 5), Josh Allen (1, 0, 0, 2, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Levi Wallace (7-62-0, 1-38-0, 7-108-1, 1-13-0, 4-51-0), Taron Johnson (2-38-0, 0-0-0, 1-8-0, X, X), Tre’Davious White (3-27-0, 3-26-0, 1-5-0, 4-106-0, 1-5-0), Kevin Johnson (1-12-0, 0-0-0, 1-10-0, 2-19-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: After weeks of playing second fiddle to elder statesman Frank Gore, Devin Singletary finally shed his training wheels against Washington, rolling to 95 yards on the ground with another 45 as a pass-catcher, both career-highs for the third-round rookie out of Florida Atlantic. Singletary operated as Buffalo’s clear workhorse, winning the touch battle by a convincing 23-11 margin over Gore. The Bills only needed to air it out 20 times in the win over Washington, but even with game script limiting his opportunities, John Brown still fulfilled most of his fantasy obligations (4-76-0 on seven targets), clearing the 50-yard threshold for the eighth time this year. Here’s a brain teaser for you—over the past two seasons, how many quarterbacks have rushed for more touchdowns than Josh Allen? The answer: zero. Not even Lamar Jackson (10 TDs) can hold a candle to Allen’s 12 rushing scores over that period. If Cole Beasley touchdown streaks get you out of bed in the morning, well then rise and shine! The ex-Cowboy has done an end-zone dance in each of his last three appearances.

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: Auden Tate (13, 6, 12, 6, 6), Tyler Boyd (9, 14, 7, 14, 6), Tyler Eifert (9, 2, 2, 4, 5), Alex Erickson (7, 14, 6, 1, 0), Joe Mixon (4, 2, 3, 1, 5), Giovani Bernard (2, 3, 3, 3, 6), C.J. Uzomah (2, 0, 3, 2, 1)

Air Yards: Auden Tate (171, 80, 146, 34, 57), Tyler Boyd (103, 75, 61, 71, 48), Tyler Eifert (94, 13, 9, 10, 58), Alex Erickson (77, 93, 73, 4, 0), Joe Mixon (6, 0, -4, -4, -16), Giovani Bernard (-2, 2, -11, 1, -15), C.J. Uzomah (-4, 0, 10, 12, 13)

Receiving Yards: Alex Erickson (97, 137, 47, 7, 0), Tyler Eifert (74, 10, 13, 14, 27), Tyler Boyd (65, 55, 10, 123, 33), Auden Tate (65, 65, 91, 26, 50), Giovani Bernard (14, 4, 20, 16, 16), Joe Mixon (11, 2, 29, 16, 1), C.J. Uzomah (4, 0, 26, 16, 0)

Carries: Joe Mixon (17, 10, 8, 19, 15), Giovani Bernard (3, 4, 4, 2, 1), Andy Dalton (1, 4, 1, 2, 3)

RZ Targets: Auden Tate (4, 1, 2, 3, 2), Tyler Eifert (2, 0, 0, 1, 2), Giovani Bernard (1, 0, 1, 2, 0), Tyler Boyd (1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Joe Mixon (1, 1, 0, 0, 1), C.J. Uzomah (1, 0, 0, 2, 1), Alex Erickson (0, 2, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (2, 1, 1, 2, 1), Giovani Bernard (1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Andy Dalton (0, 1, 1, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: B.W. Webb (4-88-1, 3-83-0, 3-40-0, 2-21-0, 0-0-0), Tony McRae (3-76-0, 5-94-1, 2-18-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0), William Jackson (1-5-0, X, 3-30-0, 2-50-0, 3-59-1), Dre Kirkpatrick (X, X, 1-4-0, 5-31-0, 2-6-0)

Observations: Another trade deadline came and went without the Bengals so much as moving a muscle. Cincy has long championed an “old-school” approach, rarely paying top dollar for free agents while keeping coaches long past their expiration date (Marvin Lewis served longer than most Supreme Court judges). With the Bengals still firmly entrenched in the cocoon, is it any wonder they’ve yet to win a game in 2019? This season appears to be a lost cause and the Bengals are treating it as such by handing the reins to rookie signal-caller Ryan Finley, who will use the remainder of 2019 as an audition for next year’s starting job. The time has finally come for fantasy owners to move A.J. Green out of the upstairs crawlspace and back into their starting lineups. The long-tenured Bengal will finally see the field in Week 10 when he makes his much-anticipated return from offseason ankle surgery.

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Jarvis Landry (13, 10, 5, 6, 10), Odell Beckham (6, 7, 11, 6, 7), Antonio Callaway (5, 3, 4, 3, X), Nick Chubb (5, 1, 6, 1, 4), Demetrius Harris (4, 3, 0, 2, 0), Dontrell Hilliard (2, 4, 3, 0, 3), Ricky Seals-Jones (2, 0, 6, 2, 3), Damion Ratley (X, X, X, 1, 3)

Air Yards: Odell Beckham (52, 80, 124, 89, 120), Jarvis Landry (48, 95, 54, 69, 60), Antonio Callaway (27, 12, 55, 45, X), Demetrius Harris (11, 45, 0, 7, 0), Ricky Seals-Jones (4, 0, 74, 30, 33), Nick Chubb (-5, -6, -12, -3, -12), Dontrell Hilliard (-11, -9, 9, 0, 6), Damion Ratley (X, X, X, 24, 61)

Receiving Yards: Odell Beckham (87, 52, 101, 27, 20), Antonio Callaway (56, 11, 22, 0, X), Jarvis Landry (51, 65, 36, 75, 167), Nick Chubb (26, 7, 17, 12, 18), Demetrius Harris (25, 33, 0, 0, 0), Ricky Seals-Jones (12, 0, 47, 0, 82), Dontrell Hilliard (6, 24, 17, 0, 27), Damion Ratley (X, X, X, 0, 10)

Carries: Nick Chubb (20, 20, 20, 16, 20), Dontrell Hilliard (5, 1, 0, 0, 6), Baker Mayfield (3, 1, 4, 0, 3)

RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (3, 0, 3, 0, 1), Antonio Callaway (1, 1, 0, 2, X), Demetrius Harris (1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Ricky Seals-Jones (1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Odell Beckham (0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Dontrell Hilliard (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Damion Ratley (X, X, X, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Nick Chubb (5, 1, 8, 2, 4), Dontrell Hilliard (1, 0, 0, 0, 3), Baker Mayfield (1, 0, 1, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Denzel Ward (3-50-1, 0-0-0, X, X, X), Greedy Williams (1-4-0, 4-46-0, X, X, X), T.J. Carrie (1-2-0, 0-0-0, 8-112-0, 1-16-0, 9-122-2), Terrance Mitchell (0-0-0, X, 3-36-0, 3-19-0, 3-15-0), Eric Murray (X, 3-48-0, 1-22-0, 2-11-0, 3-22-0)

Observations: Getting roughed up by the Patriots and 49ers is one thing. Being bested by fourth-year afterthought Brandon Allen (he of 48 lifetime snaps) is quite another. Baker Mayfield, who may want to rethink his choice in facial hair (Hey Baker, Randy Marsh called—he wants his mustache back), matched a season-high with one touchdown pass (you heard me right) in Sunday’s loss to Denver, the Browns’ fourth straight defeat under doomed head coach Freddie Kitchens. Cleveland traded an arm and a leg for Odell Beckham this offseason. How’s that working out for everyone? With Odell and Baker apparently operating on different wavelengths, Jarvis Landry has emerged as Cleveland’s go-to receiver, leading the team in targets while scooting to a career-best 15.4 yards per catch. With his eight-game suspension officially a thing of the past, former NFL rushing champ Kareem Hunt will debut for his hometown Browns in Week 10. That might cramp Nick Chubb’s style, though benching the NFL’s fourth-leading rusher would be overthinking it.

Denver Broncos

Targets: Courtland Sutton (8, 6, 8, 8, 7), Noah Fant (4, 8, 5, 3, 1), Royce Freeman (1, 2, 5, 5, 2), DaeSean Hamilton (0, 1, 5, 2, 0), Phillip Lindsay (0, 5, 1, 3, 4), Jeff Heuerman (X, 1, 0, 0, 3)

Air Yards: Courtland Sutton (70, 84, 113, 135, 53), Noah Fant (45, 14, 91, 48, 6), DaeSean Hamilton (0, 16, 22, 8, 0), Phillip Lindsay (0, -11, -3, -4, 5), Royce Freeman (-1, -1, 1, 44, -3), Jeff Heuerman (X, 10, 0, 0, 29)

Receiving Yards: Noah Fant (115, 26, 7, 16, 6), Courtland Sutton (56, 72, 87, 76, 92), DaeSean Hamilton (0, 0, 4, 25, 0), Phillip Lindsay (0, 17, -4, 5, 33), Royce Freeman (-1, 5, 32, 42, 6), Jeff Heuerman (X, 11, 0, 0, 26)

Carries: Phillip Lindsay (9, 14, 11, 15, 15), Royce Freeman (5, 12, 10, 11, 13)

RZ Targets: Noah Fant (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Royce Freeman (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), DaeSean Hamilton (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Phillip Lindsay (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Courtland Sutton (0, 0, 1, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Royce Freeman (0, 4, 2, 2, 2), Phillip Lindsay (0, 0, 2, 1, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chris Harris (4-81-0, 3-61-0, 4-80-1, 0-0-0, 3-38-0), Davontae Harris (7-45-1, 2-28-0, 3-29-0, 4-35-0, 3-32-0), Duke Dawson (4-43-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, X, 2-13-0), Will Parks (X, X, 1-21-1, 8-91-0, 1-2-0)

Observations: Noah Fant took matters into his own hands with a sterling effort in Week 9, blowing the doors off with a team-leading 115 yards, which doubled as a career-high for the rookie in a win over Cleveland. Seventy-five of those yards were accomplished on a second-quarter touchdown strike from Brandon Allen, who turned in a serviceable effort in place of injured starter Joe Flacco (neck). Fant has seen an impressive 25-percent target share since Emmanuel Sanders’ departure at the trade deadline. Mighty Mouse tailback Phillip Lindsay needed just nine carries (tied for his fewest of 2019) to put a crooked number on the Browns in Week 9, exploding for 92 yards in the victory. Even with fellow sophomore Royce Freeman out-snapping him (Freeman holds a 313-280 edge in that department), Lindsay remains the preferred fantasy choice in Denver’s backfield by virtue of his five end-zone strolls.

Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (11, 13, 12, 12, 8), Duke Johnson (5, 5, 5, 4, 1), Kenny Stills (4, 5, 5, X, X), Jordan Akins (3, 5, 2, 3, 1), Darren Fells (3, 6, 2, 7, 2), Carlos Hyde (0, 1, 1, 1, 1), Keke Coutee (X, X, 5, 6, 4), Will Fuller (X, X, 1, 9, 16)

Air Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (83, 114, 123, 83, 64), Kenny Stills (48, 25, 65, X, X), Duke Johnson (23, 26, 15, 10, -3), Darren Fells (6, 35, 17, 33, 20), Jordan Akins (3, 8, 8, 29, -1), Carlos Hyde (0, 0, 0, -1, 12), Keke Coutee (X, X, 33, 57, 51), Will Fuller (X, X, 3, 158, 143)

Receiving Yards: Duke Johnson (68, 33, 22, 20, 8), Kenny Stills (52, 22, 105, X, X), DeAndre Hopkins (48, 109, 106, 55, 88), Jordan Akins (24, 11, 17, 39, 21), Darren Fells (1, 58, 27, 69, 20), Carlos Hyde (0, 0, 0, 14, 0), Keke Coutee (X, X, 25, 39, 72), Will Fuller (X, X, 6, 44, 217)

Carries: Carlos Hyde (19, 19, 12, 26, 21), Duke Johnson (7, 3, 7, 5, 9), Deshaun Watson (7, 10, 3, 10, 4)

RZ Targets: Darren Fells (1, 3, 0, 1, 2), DeAndre Hopkins (1, 1, 2, 3, 0), Carlos Hyde (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Duke Johnson (0, 1, 1, 2, 0), Keke Coutee (X, X, 3, 1, 0), Will Fuller (X, X, 0, 1, 4)

RZ Carries: Deshaun Watson (2, 1, 0, 4, 0), Carlos Hyde (1, 4, 2, 5, 3), Duke Johnson (1, 0, 2, 1, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Gareon Conley (5-40-0, 2-68-1, X, X, X), Johnathan Joseph (3-32-0, X, 1-19-0, X, 5-77-1), Lonnie Johnson (X, 2-80-1, 9-97-4, 2-25-0, 4-31-1), Bradley Roby (X, X, X, 2-27-0, 5-62-0)

Observations: Carlos Hyde brought the pain in Week 9, twisting the knife on Jacksonville (one of his many former employers) with 160 yards rushing, his most in a game since Week 14 of 2016 back when he was still kicking up dust for the 49ers. Fantasy owners could have done without his goal-line fumble (Jarrod Wilson stripped him at the end of a 58-yard explosion), but it was still a standout effort from the 29-year-old, who ranks second in the league with 394 rushing yards over his last four contests. Houston’s defense has not been a pillar of strength this year, but even in the absence of J.J. Watt (pectoral) and top corner Bradley Roby (hamstring) the Texans still gave Gardner Minshew fits, flustering the rookie to the tune of four turnovers with three of those mishaps occurring in the fourth quarter. Darren Fells only caught one ball in London, but he made sure it went for a touchdown, his sixth of 2019. The only tight end in football with more touchdowns is (checks notes) … nobody.

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: Zach Pascal (6, 2, 7, 2, 7), Parris Campbell (5, 1, X, X, 8), Chester Rogers (5, 2, 2, 1, 6), Jack Doyle (4, 5, 5, 3, 8), Nyheim Hines (3, 3, 2, 5, 6), Deon Cain (2, X, 0, 1, 5), Eric Ebron (2, 4, 5, 4, 5), Marlon Mack (0, 1, 3, 3, 0), T.Y. Hilton (X, 6, 11, 5, X)

Air Yards: Zach Pascal (80, 17, 73, 13, 91), Jack Doyle (35, 51, 19, 3, 53), Chester Rogers (20, 16, 21, 10, 67), Deon Cain (16, X, 0, 7, 55), Parris Campbell (10, 2, X, X, 116), Eric Ebron (9, 28, 39, 45, 88), Nyheim Hines (4, 4, 23, 4, 11), Marlon Mack (0, -3, 2, -4, 0), T.Y. Hilton (X, 90, 127, 34, X)

Receiving Yards: Zach Pascal (76, 6, 106, 8, 72), Parris Campbell (52, 0, X, X, 25), Jack Doyle (22, 61, 21, 19, 22), Chester Rogers (22, 7, 24, 0, 48), Nyheim Hines (21, 34, 13, 46, 39), Eric Ebron (16, 26, 70, 8, 48), Deon Cain (0, X, 0, 7, 0), Marlon Mack (0, 14, 12, 16, 0), T.Y. Hilton (X, 54, 74, 37, X)

Carries: Marlon Mack (21, 19, 18, 29, 11), Jacoby Brissett (2, 6, 5, 6, 5), Nyheim Hines (1, 4, 1, 2, 3), Jordan Wilkins (1, 2, 2, 7, 4)

RZ Targets: Jack Doyle (2, 0, 1, 0, 2), Parris Campbell (1, 0, X, X, 1), Zach Pascal (1, 0, 3, 0, 0), Chester Rogers (1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Deon Cain (0, X, 0, 0, 1), Eric Ebron (0, 0, 2, 1, 0), Nyheim Hines (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Marlon Mack (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), T.Y. Hilton (X, 0, 1, 0, X)

RZ Carries: Marlon Mack (3, 1, 3, 4, 2), Jacoby Brissett (2, 0, 1, 1, 1), Nyheim Hines (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Jordan Wilkins (0, 0, 1, 4, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Rock Ya-Sin (2-44-0, 4-75-0, 4-96-0, 5-47-0, 1-18-1), Kenny Moore (3-19-0, 5-40-0, X, 4-37-0, 4-32-0), Pierre Desir (X, X, 8-104-1, 5-109-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: Zach Pascal put on a clinic in Week 9, filling T.Y. Hilton’s shoes as the Colts’ top receiver in a loss to Pittsburgh (5-76-1 on six targets). With Parris Campbell (broken hand) joining Hilton among Indy’s walking wounded, Pascal should get a long look from receiver-needy fantasy owners during the upcoming waiver period. He’s still roaming free in 78 percent of Yahoo leagues. Jacoby Brissett succumbed to a knee injury (later classified as an MCL sprain) in Sunday’s defeat, though the Colts aren’t ruling him out for Week 10 against the Dolphins. If Brissett sits, a strong likelihood given their opponent, Brian Hoyer (three touchdowns, one interception at Pittsburgh) would fill in as his proxy.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: D.J. Chark (9, 12, 4, 7, 11), Chris Conley (7, 7, 8, 3, 3), Keelan Cole (6, 2, 2, 0, 0), Leonard Fournette (6, 7, 2, 6, 7), Ryquell Armstead (5, 0, 1, 0, 1), Seth DeValve (5, 1, 2, 1, 0), Dede Westbrook (X, 1, 9, 8, 11)

Air Yards: D.J. Chark (117, 73, 25, 89, 175), Chris Conley (96, 79, 76, 36, 64), Keelan Cole (71, 8, 7, 0, 0), Seth DeValve (32, 6, 0, 15, 0), Ryquell Armstead (19, 0, 0, 0, 7), Leonard Fournette (-4, 8, 4, 3, -2), Dede Westbrook (X, 6, 58, 53, 84)

Receiving Yards: Keelan Cole (80, 12, 2, 0, 0), Ryquell Armstead (65, 0, 0, 0, 7), Seth DeValve (41, 11, 0, 16, 0), D.J. Chark (32, 79, 53, 43, 164), Chris Conley (32, 103, 83, 0, 26), Leonard Fournette (32, 60, 14, 46, 29), Dede Westbrook (X, 0, 103, 53, 82)

Carries: Leonard Fournette (11, 19, 29, 20, 23), Gardner Minshew (4, 8, 9, 2, 7), Ryquell Armstead (0, 6, 3, 1, 1)

RZ Targets: D.J. Chark (1, 3, 1, 0, 2), Chris Conley (1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Seth DeValve (1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Keelan Cole (0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Leonard Fournette (0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Dede Westbrook (X, 1, 2, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Leonard Fournette (1, 7, 8, 4, 4), Ryquell Armstead (0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Gardner Minshew (0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: A.J. Bouye (7-58-1, 4-40-0, 7-80-0, 2-12-0, 3-65-0), Tre Herndon (2-21-0, 2-19-0, 6-96-0, 4-57-0, 2-15-0), D.J. Hayden (X, 3-34-0, 5-40-0, 3-18-0, 3-14-0)

Observations: Gardner Minshew’s game didn’t translate overseas as the Texans dealt the Minshew Mania movement its biggest blow yet. Turnovers were his undoing in Week 9 with Houston tagging the rookie for two fumbles (adding to his league-high total of 11) along with two interceptions. It could be curtains for Minshew as the Jags’ starter following Sunday’s miscue parade in London, particularly with Nick Foles (collarbone) on track to return after Jacksonville’s upcoming bye. Dede Westbrook’s shoulder injury put more work on Keelan Cole’s plate, allowing him to log season-highs in both snaps (54) and targets (six) in the loss to Houston. Leonard Fournette ranks second to Ezekiel Elliott in red-zone carries (32) this year but has somehow contributed fewer touchdowns (just one) than the likes of Brandon Bolden, Dare Ogunbowale and Dontrell Hilliard, among other no-names you would never dream of rostering in fantasy.

Kansas City Chiefs

Targets: Sammy Watkins (10, 8, X, X, 0), Travis Kelce (9, 8, 8, 6, 10), Tyreek Hill (8, 9, 5, 10, X), Demarcus Robinson (2, 2, 5, 4, 6), Damien Williams (2, 0, 3, 1, 4), LeSean McCoy (1, 4, 2, 2, 2), Darrel Williams (1, 0, 2, 2, 0), Mecole Hardman (0, 2, 3, 4, 6), Byron Pringle (0, 0, 0, 3, 9)

Air Yards: Tyreek Hill (155, 121, 84, 171, X), Travis Kelce (67, 62, 48, 34, 118), Sammy Watkins (65, 42, X, X, 0), Demarcus Robinson (10, 8, 24, 74, 86), Darrel Williams (4, 0, -13, 29, 0), Mecole Hardman (0, -9, 28, 6, 71), Byron Pringle (0, 0, 0, 19, 113), LeSean McCoy (-2, -13, -1, -9, -9), Damien Williams (-8, 0, -12, -4, 22)

Receiving Yards: Tyreek Hill (140, 76, 74, 80, X), Sammy Watkins (63, 45, X, X, 0), Travis Kelce (62, 63, 44, 58, 70), Demarcus Robinson (5, 6, 31, 0, 31), Damien Williams (3, 0, -1, 14, 15), Mecole Hardman (0, 55, 28, 45, 79), LeSean McCoy (0, 23, 12, 0, 23), Byron Pringle (0, 0, 0, 24, 103), Darrel Williams (0, 0, 5, 52, 0)

Carries: Damien Williams (12, 7, 9, 1, 9), LeSean McCoy (3, 9, 12, 8, 0), Darrel Williams (1, 2, 2, 0, 0), Patrick Mahomes (X, X, 1, 1, 3)

RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (2, 2, 1, 1, 1), Sammy Watkins (2, 1, X, X, 0), Mecole Hardman (0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Tyreek Hill (0, 1, 0, 1, X), LeSean McCoy (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Byron Pringle (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Demarcus Robinson (0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Damien Williams (0, 0, 1, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Damien Williams (3, 2, 1, 0, 0), LeSean McCoy (0, 0, 1, 2, 0), Darrel Williams (0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Patrick Mahomes (X, X, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Charvarius Ward (3-24-0, 3-27-0, 2-14-0, 3-32-0, 1-7-0), Bashaud Breeland (0-0-0, 1-11-0, 2-52-0, 3-29-0, 2-32-0), Morris Claiborne (0-0-0, 0-0-0, 3-22-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0), Kendall Fuller (X, X, X, 1-3-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: No Mahomes, no problem for Tyreek Hill, who kept right on rolling against Minnesota, lifting KC over the hump with a monumental 140-yard, two-touchdown effort in Week 9. Only four receivers—their names are Mike Evans, Stefon Diggs, Kenny Golladay and Tyler Lockett—in football have out-produced Hill on the yardage front (370) since his triumphant return in Week 6. With LeSean McCoy confined to Andy Reid’s doghouse (a Week 8 fumble put him there), Damien Williams broke out for 128 yards Sunday while seeing his largest workload (14 touches) since the Chiefs’ opening week win at Jacksonville. With one momentum-swinging run—a career-long, 91-yard touchdown sprint at Arrowhead—Williams boosted his season rushing average from an anemic 2.27 yards per carry all the way to its current 3.75. Williams wasn’t the only one off to the races on that play—NextGenStats clocked Tyreek at a blistering 22.64 mph.

Los Angeles Chargers

Targets: Hunter Henry (10, 6, 8, 9, X), Keenan Allen (4, 10, 11, 6, 6), Austin Ekeler (4, 3, 8, 4, 16), Melvin Gordon (4, 3, 3, 4, 6), Mike Williams (4, 6, 6, 10, 13), Justin Jackson (1, X, X, X, X)

Air Yards: Hunter Henry (105, 52, 96, 98, X), Keenan Allen (57, 88, 209, 83, 50), Mike Williams (47, 112, 48, 192, 155), Austin Ekeler (3, 9, 52, -7, -9), Justin Jackson (3, X, X, X, X), Melvin Gordon (-2, 2, 5, 32, -21)

Receiving Yards: Mike Williams (111, 69, 47, 72, 74), Hunter Henry (84, 47, 97, 100, X), Keenan Allen (40, 53, 61, 33, 18), Melvin Gordon (29, 3, -3, 30, 7), Austin Ekeler (23, 19, 118, 14, 86), Justin Jackson (7, X, X, X, X)

Carries: Melvin Gordon (20, 8, 16, 8, 12), Austin Ekeler (12, 3, 5, 5, 3), Philip Rivers (3, 0, 0, 1, 1), Justin Jackson (2, X, X, X, X)

RZ Targets: Hunter Henry (2, 1, 0, 3, X), Melvin Gordon (1, 0, 2, 0, 0), Justin Jackson (1, X, X, X, X), Mike Williams (1, 2, 1, 1, 3), Keenan Allen (0, 0, 2, 1, 0), Austin Ekeler (0, 2, 1, 0, 3)

RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (5, 1, 5, 0, 2), Austin Ekeler (3, 2, 1, 0, 0), Philip Rivers (1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond King (4-36-0, 6-48-0, 2-20-0, 1-5-0, 2-16-0), Michael Davis (4-28-0, 4-47-0, 3-41-0, 2-15-0, 1-9-0), Casey Hayward (0-0-0, 0-0-0, 5-71-0, 1-7-0, 1-6-0)

Observations: Inheriting the offensive coordinator post vacated by fallen soldier Ken Whisenhunt (who was fed to the wolves after the offense’s latest dud in Week 8), Shane Steichen embarked on his new role with just one goal in mind: to fix broken workhorse, Melvin Gordon. Two touchdowns and 109 yards from scrimmage later, I think we can say mission accomplished. Gordon wasn’t alone in his Week 9 success as teammate Mike Williams also experienced a breakthrough against the Packers, eclipsing 100 yards receiving for the first time in his three-year career. Justin Jackson, out since Week 4 with a foot injury, returned to his familiar backfield digs Sunday but spent the afternoon as an awkward third wheel to Gordon and Austin Ekeler, checking in on just five of L.A.’s 71 offensive snaps.

Miami Dolphins

Targets: Mike Gesicki (6, 3, 4, 7, 0), DeVante Parker (6, 8, 10, 4, 4), Jakeem Grant (5, 3, 0, X, 1), Mark Walton (4, 6, 1, 6, 2), Allen Hurns (3, 1, 3, 2, X), Albert Wilson (2, 2, 2, 6, X), Kalen Ballage (1, 1, 0, 0, 1)

Air Yards: Mike Gesicki (75, 40, 29, 95, 0), Jakeem Grant (67, 84, 0, X, -3), DeVante Parker (53, 65, 100, 63, 54), Albert Wilson (26, 11, 24, -2, X), Allen Hurns (5, 6, 43, 10, X), Kalen Ballage (0, -3, 0, 0, 3), Mark Walton (-2, -8, -8, -3, 2)

Receiving Yards: Mike Gesicki (95, 10, 41, 51, 0), DeVante Parker (57, 59, 55, 28, 70), Jakeem Grant (33, 32, 0, X, 6), Allen Hurns (16, 12, 53, 16, X), Mark Walton (12, 19, -8, 43, 11), Albert Wilson (3, 5, 22, 15, X), Kalen Ballage (0, 11, 0, 0, 0)

Carries: Mark Walton (12, 11, 14, 6, 6), Kalen Ballage (7, 3, 3, 3, 2), Ryan Fitzpatrick (5, 5, 6, 2, X)

RZ Targets: Kalen Ballage (1, 0, 0, 0, 1), DeVante Parker (1, 0, 3, 1, 0), Mark Walton (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Gesicki (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Allen Hurns (0, 1, 0, 0, X), Albert Wilson (0, 1, 0, 0, X)

RZ Carries: Kalen Ballage (3, 1, 2, 2, 0), Ryan Fitzpatrick (1, 0, 2, 0, X), Mark Walton (1, 1, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Ryan Lewis (5-66-0, 3-58-0, 2-30-1, X, X), Nik Needham (5-31-1, 3-38-0, 2-32-0, 0-0-0, X), Ken Webster (X, 0-0-0, 4-40-0, 2-38-1, 1-7-0)

Observations: This write-up was supposed to be a celebration of electric rookie Preston Williams, who starred with two touchdowns Sunday in Miami’s first (and perhaps only) win of the 2019 campaign. But the injury gods struck him down, leaving us to wonder what could have been. Williams’ ACL tear will undoubtedly free up targets for DeVante Parker, who matched a career-high Sunday by corralling his fourth touchdown grab of 2019. A freak athlete who tested through the roof at last year’s Combine (he blazed a jaw-dropping 4.54 forty at 6’6”/250), it was only a matter of time before Mike Gesicki unleashed his inner beast. He left no survivors in his wake, massacring the Jets for 95 yards in Week 9. The ex-Penn Stater had already set a career-high in yards by halftime (66), bettering the 51 he tallied against Washington in Week 6. Mark Walton, who has worked as Miami’s bell-cow in recent weeks, will be set down for the next four games while he serves a suspension stemming from a slew of offseason arrests.

New England Patriots

Targets: Mohamed Sanu (14, 5, X, X, X), Julian Edelman (11, 11, 12, 15, 9), Ben Watson (5, 1, 5, X, X), Phillip Dorsett (4, 6, 4, X, 0), James White (3, 5, 8, 9, 9), Rex Burkhead (2, 1, X, X, X), Sony Michel (2, 0, 2, 3, 3), Brandon Bolden (0, 1, 4, 2, 1), Jakobi Meyers (0, 2, 5, 4, 2), Ryan Izzo (X, X, X, 4, 2)

Air Yards: Mohamed Sanu (136, 29, X, X, X), Julian Edelman (59, 99, 111, 169, 88), Ben Watson (36, 25, 23, X, X), Phillip Dorsett (30, 68, 55, X, 0), James White (22, 9, 5, -4, 42), Sony Michel (19, 0, -8, 1, 5), Rex Burkhead (3, -3, X, X, X), Brandon Bolden (0, 5, 21, 1, 21), Jakobi Meyers (0, 7, 34, 48, 8), Ryan Izzo (X, X, X, 34, 28)

Receiving Yards: Julian Edelman (89, 78, 47, 113, 110), Mohamed Sanu (81, 23, X, X, X), James White (46, 75, 59, 46, 46), Ben Watson (28, 26, 18, X, X), Rex Burkhead (16, 9, X, X, X), Phillip Dorsett (13, 43, 46, X, 0), Sony Michel (12, 0, -8, 27, 32), Brandon Bolden (0, 0, 39, 22, 29), Jakobi Meyers (0, 5, 47, 54, 6), Ryan Izzo (X, X, X, 31, 39)

Carries: James White (9, 2, 5, 2, 6), Rex Burkhead (4, 3, X, X, X), Sony Michel (4, 21, 19, 22, 16), Brandon Bolden (0, 0, 1, 3, 5), Tom Brady (0, 0, 0, 7, 0)

RZ Targets: Julian Edelman (4, 5, 3, 1, 1), Mohamed Sanu (2, 0, X, X, X), Phillip Dorsett (1, 3, 0, X, 0), Ben Watson (1, 0, 1, X, X), James White (1, 1, 3, 3, 2), Jakobi Meyers (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Sony Michel (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Ryan Izzo (X, X, X, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: James White (5, 0, 2, 0, 0), Rex Burkhead (1, 0, X, X, X), Brandon Bolden (0, 0, 1, 2, 0), Tom Brady (0, 0, 0, 6, 0), Sony Michel (0, 5, 6, 2, 4)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Stephon Gilmore (2-22-0, 4-49-0, 1-10-0, 2-27-0, 3-51-0), Jason McCourty (2-9-0, 3-27-0, 4-32-0, 2-25-0, 3-14-0), J.C. Jackson (0-0-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 1-4-0), Jonathan Jones (0-0-0, 4-34-0, 3-17-0, 5-95-1, 2-13-0)

Observations: New England took it on the chin in Week 9, face-planting in an ugly loss to Baltimore. It wasn’t their best work but maybe Sunday’s stomping at the hands of MVP hopeful Lamar Jackson was the reality check the Patriots needed after barely breaking a sweat in early-season freebies against Washington, Miami and the Jets, among other lightweight opponents. After seeing a modest 37 snaps in his Patriots debut, newcomer Mohamed Sanu never left the field (67-of-67 snaps) Sunday night. It’s been a chaotic year for Julian Edelman, who is on pace to set career marks in both catches (112) and receiving yards (1,179) but is also tied for the league-lead with seven drops (an honor he shares with Cowboys rising star Michael Gallup) and cost the Patriots dearly with his fumble in Week 9. Finally off injured reserve, first-round rookie N’Keal Harry was labeled a healthy scratch against Baltimore.

New York Jets

Targets: Le’Veon Bell (9, 5, 4, 1, 9), Jamison Crowder (9, 5, 5, 9, 3), Ryan Griffin (8, 4, 2, 3, 1), Robby Anderson (4, 6, 8, 8, 3), Vyncint Smith (3, 4, 1, 1, 0), Demaryius Thomas (3, 5, 9, 5, 9), Ty Montgomery (0, 0, 1, 3, 0)

Air Yards: Robby Anderson (77, 31, 180, 92, 39), Ryan Griffin (57, 35, 30, 11, 1), Jamison Crowder (47, 79, 46, 91, 23), Vyncint Smith (42, 69, 16, 4, 0), Le’Veon Bell (11, -3, 16, -6, -5), Demaryius Thomas (11, 58, 141, 37, 89), Ty Montgomery (0, 0, 3, -10, 0)

Receiving Yards: Jamison Crowder (83, 24, 26, 98, 10), Le’Veon Bell (55, 12, 6, 3, 45), Ryan Griffin (50, 66, 1, 28, 2), Robby Anderson (33, 43, 10, 125, 16), Vyncint Smith (20, 10, 0, 5, 0), Demaryius Thomas (19, 63, 42, 62, 47), Ty Montgomery (0, 0, 0, 17, 0)

Carries: Le’Veon Bell (17, 9, 15, 14, 15), Sam Darnold (2, 1, 2, 5, X), Bilal Powell (2, 4, 1, 1, 1), Ty Montgomery (0, 0, 2, 0, 2)

RZ Targets: Jamison Crowder (4, 0, 0, 2, 0), Ryan Griffin (1, 1, 0, 2, 0), Vyncint Smith (1, 0, 0, 0, 0) Le’Veon Bell (0, 0, 3, 0, 0), Ty Montgomery (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Demaryius Thomas (0, 0, 2, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: Le’Veon Bell (1, 0, 1, 3, 0), Sam Darnold (0, 0, 0, 2, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Nate Hairston (6-74-1, 3-29-0, 1-5-0, X, 0-0-0), Darryl Roberts (5-72-1, 5-47-0, 6-63-0, 4-39-0, 5-33-1), Brian Poole (4-36-0, 2-39-0, 6-22-0, 4-34-0, 1-20-0), Trumaine Johnson (X, 1-8-0, 3-50-1, 5-49-0, 1-12-0)

Observations: It looked like the Jets were on their way to a blowout after Sam Darnold torched Miami for 68 yards (50 of them going to Jamison Crowder) on the opening drive. But it was all downhill from there as Darnold reverted to his usual paranoia, handing the Dolphins a gift-wrapped interception on the one-yard line while falling asleep at the wheel on a pitiful fourth-quarter safety. Crowder got off to a sizzling start (8-83-1 in the first half), before being exiled after halftime (no targets). He’s been Darnold’s safety blanket, seeing 45 targets in their five games together. Le’Veon Bell fulfilled his squeaky wheel prophecy, seeing 25 touches a week after screaming bloody murder about his scant usage (season-low 11 touches) in a loss to Jacksonville. However, he also picked up a knee injury, an ailment serious enough for the Jets to promote Josh Adams from their practice squad. Chris Herndon (hamstring) was active for the first time Sunday, but never left the pine.

Oakland Raiders

Targets: Hunter Renfrow (7, 4, 3, 5, 3), Jalen Richard (4, 3, 1, 2, 1), Zay Jones (4, 2, X, X, X), Tyrell Williams (4, 6, X, X, 7), Josh Jacobs (2, 2, 3, 4, 2), Foster Moreau (2, 2, 3, 5, 3), Darren Waller (2, 8, 8, 5, 8), DeAndre Washington (1, 1, 1, 3, 3), Derek Carrier (0, 0, 4, 2, 0), Trevor Davis (0, 2, 2, 4, 0), Keelan Doss (X, X, 5, 2, 1)

Air Yards: Tyrell Williams (60, 137, X, X, 110), Hunter Renfrow (45, 14, 34, 18, 9), Zay Jones (32, 14, X, X, X), Jalen Richard (29, 1, 4, 9, 0), Foster Moreau (20, 5, 9, 16, 28), Darren Waller (19, 68, 93, 26, 21), DeAndre Washington (3, -1, 6, 8, -4), Derek Carrier (0, 0, 55, 7, 0), Trevor Davis (0, 43, 11, 11, 0), Josh Jacobs (-4, -3, -7, -3, 4), Keelan Doss (X, X, 77, 7, 5)

Receiving Yards: Jalen Richard (56, 24, 5, 18, 1), Hunter Renfrow (54, 88, 14, 12, 18), Darren Waller (52, 11, 126, 39, 53), Tyrell Williams (48, 91, X, X, 36), Zay Jones (21, 27, X, X, X), DeAndre Washington (21, 4, 12, 19, 8), Foster Moreau (3, 10, 24, 46, 30), Derek Carrier (0, 0, 22, 22, 0), Trevor Davis (0, 15, 26, 46, 0), Josh Jacobs (0, 15, 10, 20, 29), Keelan Doss (X, X, 54, 11, 14)

Carries: Josh Jacobs (28, 16, 21, 26, 17), DeAndre Washington (3, 5, 6, 6, 6), Jalen Richard (2, 1, 2, 2, 4), Derek Carr (0, 0, 2, 3, 2)

RZ Targets: Hunter Renfrow (2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Josh Jacobs (1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Zay Jones (1, 0, X, X, X), Foster Moreau (1, 0, 1, 2, 1), Derek Carrier (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Trevor Davis (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Darren Waller (0, 1, 3, 0, 1), Tyrell Williams (0, 0, X, X, 2), Keelan Doss (X, X, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Josh Jacobs (8, 1, 6, 3, 0), Derek Carr (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jalen Richard (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), DeAndre Washington (0, 0, 0, 3, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Trayvon Mullen (7-88-0, 2-10-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0), Daryl Worley (4-76-1, 3-26-0, 5-84-1, 5-35-0, 1-7-0), Lamarcus Joyner (2-10-0, 5-71-1, 4-51-0, 6-83-0, 5-39-1)

Observations: Upon taking the Raiders’ job last year (his first coaching assignment in a decade), Jon Gruden said he wanted to turn back the clock to 1998. Many scoffed at the premise, but after watching the resurgent Raiders rattle off another win Sunday, we’re starting to see a method to Gruden’s madness. Establishing the run isn’t the most modern of football techniques, but pounding the rock becomes quite appealing when you have a do-it-all back like Josh Jacobs at your disposal. The Rookie of the Year frontrunner delivered another Herculean effort in Week 9, dialing up 120 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit. With Jacobs growing more powerful by the week, Oakland has aired it out on just 53.47 percent of its offensive plays, fifth-lowest behind the similarly run-minded Colts, Vikings, Ravens and 49ers. With Tyrell Williams waging war with All-Pro Darius Slay, Hunter Renfrow emerged with another solid performance, roping in six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He’s quietly been the WR9 in fantasy over the last two weeks (36.2 PPR points).

Pittsburgh Steelers

Targets: Jaylen Samuels (13, X, X, 4, 8), Vance McDonald (7, 4, 1, 3, X), JuJu Smith-Schuster (5, 9, 4, 7, 4), James Washington (4, 6, X, 6, 1), Diontae Johnson (2, 7, 2, 8, 6), Nick Vannett (1, 2, 1, 1, 2), Ryan Switzer (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), James Conner (X, 4, 7, 0, 8)

Air Yards: James Washington (65, 105, X, 59, 22), JuJu Smith-Schuster (64, 165, 36, 54, 9), Vance McDonald (13, 35, 2, 13, X), Diontae Johnson (8, 90, 3, 75, 37), Nick Vannett (7, 7, 33, 12, 27), Jaylen Samuels (0, X, X, -4, -19), Ryan Switzer (0, 0, -2, 0, 0), James Conner (X, -8, -11, 0, -8)

Receiving Yards: Jaylen Samuels (73, X, X, 11, 57), James Washington (69, 21, X, 52, 0), Vance McDonald (30, 19, 5, 34, X), JuJu Smith-Schuster (16, 103, 7, 75, 15), Diontae Johnson (3, 84, 14, 27, 77), Ryan Switzer (0, 0, -2, 0, 0), Nick Vannett (0, 15, 5, 0, 28), James Conner (X, 5, 78, 0, 83)

Carries: Trey Edmunds (12, 1, 0, X, X), Jaylen Samuels (8, X, X, 3, 10), Mason Rudolph (3, 0, X, 0, 3), James Conner (X, 23, 16, 14, 10), Benny Snell (X, 5, 17, 0, 2)

RZ Targets: Vance McDonald (4, 1, 0, 1, X), Jaylen Samuels (3, X, X, 1, 0), Diontae Johnson (1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Nick Vannett (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), JuJu Smith-Schuster (0, 1, 2, 0, 0), James Conner (X, 1, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Jaylen Samuels (4, X, X, 1, 2), Trey Edmunds (2, 0, 0, X, X), James Conner (X, 1, 4, 4, 0), Benny Snell (X, 0, 2, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Steven Nelson (3-44-0, 2-15-0, X, 0-0-0, 3-48-0), Mike Hilton (4-37-1, 1-15-0, 3-20-0, 3-42-0, 3-7-0), Joe Haden (3-24-1, 5-57-0, 1-20-0, 3-25-1, 2-16-0)

Observations: Don’t look now but the surging Steelers have won three straight, clawing back to .500 in the process. They needed an Adam Vinatieri botch job to beat the Colts, but Sunday’s nail-biter at Heinz Field was still full of promising performances, including a 13-catch, 73-yard effort from PPR darling Jaylen Samuels. That performance was made possible by injuries to backfield staples James Conner (shoulder) and Benny Snell (knee). Dolphins castoff Minkah Fitzpatrick delivered a statement game in Week 9, taking Brian Hoyer’s interception 96 yards for a pick-six. The 2018 first-rounder has been a game-changer for a Pittsburgh secondary that desperately needed one, collecting four interceptions in six games since arriving in mid-September. Practice-squad call-up Trey Edmunds made the most of his limited reps (just 17 snaps) in Week 9, turning 13 carries into a team-high 73 yards in Sunday’s win.

Tennessee Titans

Targets: A.J. Brown (7, 3, 8, 4, 2), Corey Davis (5, 6, 7, 5, 4), Dion Lewis (5, 1, 1, 3, 4), Jonnu Smith (5, 7, 3, 2, 2), Adam Humphries (4, 6, 4, 6, 6), Tajae Sharpe (4, 3, 3, 2, 1), Derrick Henry (3, 1, 1, 3, 0), Delanie Walker (X, X, 0, 6, 2)

Air Yards: A.J. Brown (102, 32, 56, 39, 25), Tajae Sharpe (83, 17, 32, 46, 12), Adam Humphries (39, 50, 21, 39, 19), Corey Davis (38, 138, 58, 71, 33), Jonnu Smith (35, 47, 27, 21, 0), Dion Lewis (-6, 2, -6, 4, 8), Derrick Henry (-13, -4, -3, -1, 0), Delanie Walker (X, X, 0, 47, 6)

Receiving Yards: A.J. Brown (81, 11, 64, 23, 27), Adam Humphries (65, 24, 40, 47, 30), Corey Davis (48, 9, 80, 36, 28), Derrick Henry (36, 8, 18, 5, 0), Dion Lewis (33, 2, 0, 20, 19), Tajae Sharpe (31, 18, 19, 0, 12), Jonnu Smith (18, 78, 64, 8, 57), Delanie Walker (X, X, 0, 43, 10)

Carries: Derrick Henry (13, 16, 22, 15, 20), Dion Lewis (4, 0, 1, 1, 2), Ryan Tannehill (4, 4, 5, 1, X)

RZ Targets: A.J. Brown (0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Corey Davis (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Adam Humphries (0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Dion Lewis (0, 1, 0, 0, 2), Tajae Sharpe (0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Jonnu Smith (0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Delanie Walker (X, X, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Derrick Henry (2, 0, 3, 1, 4), Ryan Tannehill (1, 0, 0, 1, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Logan Ryan (4-60-0, 6-50-1, 5-60-0, 3-46-0, 5-46-0), Malcolm Butler (2-30-1, 1-14-0, 2-29-0, 2-12-0, 4-57-0) Adoree’ Jackson (2-23-0, X, 3-53-0, 1-2-0, 3-22-1)

Observations: The Titans saw their winning streak (if two games are enough to constitute a streak) collapse Sunday in Carolina, but at least Derrick Henry gave fantasy owners something for their trouble, bolstering his stat line with a pair of second-half touchdowns, running his season total to eight end-zone dalliances (six rushing, two receiving). Dion Lewis earned a surprisingly large piece of Tennessee’s backfield pie, handling nine touches against the Panthers while seeing his most snaps since Week 3. Not that he did much with the opportunity—53 yards from scrimmage and a lost fumble won’t win you many fantasy matchups. It may feel grimy starting Ryan Tannehill (only 4.2 percent of owners in ESPN leagues have had the courage to do so), but he’s actually been a nice find, submitting 20.5 fantasy points per game in three starts since supplanting Marcus Mariota atop the Titans’ QB depth chart.