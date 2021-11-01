Week 9 action provides more clarity at the top in this week’s Big 12 Power Rankings

It’s been a wild season so far in Big 12 play. A roller coaster ride that’s seen games play out much closer than one would imagine and others that were straight upsets that nobody saw coming. Iowa State dropped a heartbreaker to West Virginia, and Texas lost a second-half lead again in their letdown vs. Baylor.

Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Baylor have established themselves as the three teams in contention for the Big 12 title. Oklahoma State has the win over Baylor, which gives them a leg up in the standings and this week’s power rankings. However, a Baylor win over Oklahoma in two weeks could create a jumbled mess at the top that could reinsert Iowa State into the discussion.

There’s still a ton of football to be played before we find out who will be in Arlington at the end of the season, but it’s becoming clear who the teams at the top are that will be vying for a Big 12 championship berth.

After a hectic week nine, let’s take a look at this week’s Big 12 power rankings.

Kansas Jayhawks: 1-7 (0-5 Big 12)

Oct 30, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Jordan Reagan (26) tackles Kansas Jayhawks tight end Trevor Kardell (45) during the fourth quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 55-3. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 10

This Week: Lost 55-3 to Oklahoma State

Why the Ranking?

A week after throwing the kitchen sink at the Oklahoma Sooners, Kansas had no answer for Oklahoma State on either side of the football. The Cowboys racked up nearly 300 yards rushing against Kansas and played three quarterbacks in this game. That’s how bad it got.

Things are still looking up for Lance Leipold’s squad. Despite the beating they just took, they’ve shown improvements in 2021. And at this point, that’s all anybody can ask for.

Up Next: vs. Kansas State Wildcats

Texas Tech Red Raiders: 5-4 (2-4)

Oct 30, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) runs for a touchdown as Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Malik Dunlap (8) chases during the first quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 9

This Week: Lost 52-21 to Oklahoma

Why the Ranking?

Texas Tech was a victim of the frustration that boiled over from the disappointing start for the Oklahoma Sooners against Kansas. Though the two teams traded punts to start the game, the Sooners came out firing through the air all game.

Lincoln Riley looked determined to air it out against his alma mater, and Tech had little answers to stop an Oklahoma offense that’s rolling.

The Red Raiders have a bye week this week but then have the unfortunate task of taking on Iowa State, Oklahoma State, and Baylor to finish the season.

Up Next: Bye Week

TCU Horned Frogs: 3-5 (1-4)

Oct 30, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Derius Davis (11) runs away from Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Eric Munoz (21) during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 8

This Week: Lost 31-12 to Kansas State

Why the Ranking?

It’s been a rough season for TCU. It started strong with wins over Duquesne and California to start the season but then lost close games to SMU and Texas before destroying Texas Tech.

That win, a month ago, was Gary Patterson’s last. Amid a 3-5 season and 1-4 in Big 12 play, the TCU legend and the university decided to part ways after a three-game skid that saw TCU lose by an average of 17 points per game.

The defensive showing from Patterson’s squad was more troubling, who came up from the WAC and Moutain West known as a defensive team. TCU has allowed 30 or more points in six of their last seven games, going 2-5 in the process.

Up Next: vs. No 13 Baylor Bears

West Virginia Mountaineers: 4-4 (2-3)

Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) catches a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 7

This Week: Beat Iowa State 38-31

Why the Ranking?

After an 0-3 start to Big 12 play, the West Virginia Mountaineers have rattled off two-straight wins over TCU and Iowa State. They’re trending in the right direction even if they’re out of Big 12 contention.

This week they’ll get another chance to play spoiler when they host the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Up Next: vs. #11 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Texas Longhorns: 4-4 (2-3)

Oct 30, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian watches his team compete against Baylor Bears in the first half of an NCAA football game at McLane Stadium. Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 5

This Week: Lost to #13 Baylor 31-24

Why the Ranking?

Texas took a 21-10 lead over Baylor with 8:49 remaining in the third quarter after a 14-play 75-yard drive to open the second half. From that point on, Baylor outscored the Longhorns 21-3 over the final quarter and a half.

Finishing games has been a problem for the Longhorns all season long, and finishing the season on a high note might be difficult with the slate of remaining games.

Texas will travel to Ames, Iowa, to face an Iowa State team coming off a disappointing loss to West Virginia. After they take on Kansas, they’ll travel to Morgantown to take on a scrappy Mountaineers team before finishing the season with Kansas State.

Up Next: at Iowa State Cyclones

Kansas State Wildcats: 5-3 (2-3)

Oct 30, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) is tackled by TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (1) during the third quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 6

This Week: beat TCU 31-12

Why the Ranking?

After starting the season 3-0, the Kansas State Wildcats went through a brutal stretch of games against the top of the Big 12 standings and started conference play 0-3. Now, after wins over Texas Tech and TCU, the Wildcats have a shot to get back to even in the Big 12 with a matchup against Kansas coming up.

The Wildcats won’t contend for the Big 12 title this season, but they have a shot at a bowl game and making some noise down the stretch. Their final three games will be intriguing, with West Virginia, Baylor, and Texas to close out the regular season.

Up Next: at Kansas Jayhawks

Iowa State Cyclones: 5-3 (3-2)

Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 3

This Week: Lost to West Virginia 38-31

Why the Ranking?

When it looked like Iowa State was starting to turn it on, they went and did something like lose to West Virginia. Granted, West Virginia has a pretty stout defensive front, but the fact that Iowa State couldn’t slow down the Mountaineers is pretty surprising. They were supposed to be one of the better defenses in the Big 12.

Things don’t get any easier next week when they take on a reeling Texas Longhorns team that’s desperate for a narrative-changing win after blowing another second-half lead to Baylor.

Up Next: vs. Texas Longhorns

No. 13 Baylor Bears: 7-1 (4-1)

Oct 30, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Trestan Ebner (1) looks for more yards against the Texas Longhorns in the second half of an NCAA football game at McLane Stadium. Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 2

This Week: Beat Texas 31-24

Why the Ranking?

After a big win over the Texas Longhorns, why would the Baylor Bears drop in the Big 12 power rankings? That loss to Oklahoma State still stings. Iowa State’s loss provides more clarity at the top of the Big 12, so Baylor drops back a bit.

But that shouldn’t take anything away from the come-from-behind win over Texas. That’s a massive win for a program that still has a shot at playing in the Big 12 championship if they can beat the Sooners in two weeks.

Up Next: at TCU Horned Frogs

No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys: 7-1 (4-1)

Oct 30, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaden Nixon (23) looks for a way past Kansas Jayhawks safety Ricky Thomas Jr. (3) during the third quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 55-3. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 4

This Week: Beat Kansas 55-3

Why the Ranking?

Oklahoma State retakes its spot as the No. 2 team in the Big 12 after losing to Iowa State a couple of weeks ago. They did the thing that Oklahoma was supposed to do to Kansas, dominating the inferior Jayhawks.

This week, the Cowboys face an all of a sudden hot West Virginia team coming off of back-to-back wins over TCU and Iowa State. Then they’ll face TCU and Texas Tech before a Bedlam showdown with Big 12 and College Football Playoff implications.

Up Next: West Virginia Mountaineers

#4 Oklahoma Sooners: 9-0 (6-0)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 1

This Week: Beat Texas Tech 52-21

Why the Ranking?

For the second time in three weeks, the Oklahoma Sooners scored 52 points against a Big 12 team from Texas. Against the three Texas schools they’ve played, Oklahoma’s averaged 53 points per game.

After a much-needed bye week, the Sooners will face a stiff test from the No. 13 ranked Baylor Bears who have one of the best defenses in the Big 12.

Up Next: Bye Week

