Week 8 waiver wire: Aiyuk, Hyde quality options among hit-or-miss field

Halloween is approaching, however, fantasy football managers know that trying to find quality options on the waiver wire is nothing more than a glorified game of trick or treat.
Week 7 was a great example of that. If you added RB Boston Scott, WR Cole Beasley or RB La’Mical Perine, you were the recipient of a pleasant surprise. If you added RB Justin Jackson or WR Laviska Shenault Jr., however, you were duped.
As it appears, the only difference between Halloween and fantasy football is there’s no costume needed. Although, you can wear one if you want, there’s nothing in the rules saying you can’t.
Here are the top waiver wire targets available in 50% of Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues or more entering Week 8.
WR Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers (50% rostered on Yahoo)
Teammate WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is likely going to miss the next two weeks which makes Aiyuk the de facto No. 1 wide receiver. He performed well in Week 7 against the New England Patriots, totalling six receptions for 115 yards. He gets an incredible matchup in Week 8, as the 49ers battle the Seahawks, who’ve allowed the most fantasy points per game to WRs this season. He’s a mid-range WR2 in this matchup.
The rookie Brandon Aiyuk was in his bag to today reaching 100 yards receiving for the first time in his career.
The future is truly bright for him 💫 | #49ers pic.twitter.com/SLL5BHokxB
RB Carlos Hyde, Seattle Seahawks (12% rostered on Yahoo)
Hyde could receive workhorse duties this week as RB Chris Carson (foot) is week-to-week. The only thing holding Hyde back is himself, as he is also dealing with an ailment (hamstring). He had success in Week 7 when Carson checked out, rushing 15 times for 68 yards and a score, adding three receptions for eight yards. Hyde’s status will be worth monitoring throughout the week, but if he plays, he’ll be an RB2 against the 49ers.
RB JaMycal Hasty, San Francisco 49ers (22% rostered on Yahoo)
I wrote about Hasty in my waiver wire blog last week, but it turns out I was a week ahead of my time. If you added him, great, you’re ahead of the game and don’t have to sweat it out on the wire. If not, there’s still a chance you may end up with him.
With RB Raheem Mostert and RB Jeff Wilson on IR, Hasty has emerged as the last-man standing. Over the past two weeks, he has compiled 18 carries for 94 yards, looking very explosive as a running back. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan has had success with anybody he’s used at the position, and the early results suggest Hasty will be no different. One thing to monitor is the potential return of RB Tevin Coleman in Week 8. If he’s not cleared to play or the 49ers manage his usage, Hasty should get the volume to produce as a low-end RB2. San Francisco has run the ball the 10th-most frequently of any team this season.
Every JaMychal Hasty carry against the Rams. I can see why the team is looking to play him over Jeff Wilson Jr. going forward, at least. pic.twitter.com/JCQeqdqAC6— Davis Mattek (@DavisMattek) October 22, 2020
WR Rashard Higgins, Cleveland Browns (4% rostered on Yahoo)
WR Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL in Week 7, meaning his season is done. Filling in for Beckham Jr. was Higgins, and he performed well, finishing Sunday’s win against the Cincinnati Bengals with six catches for 110 yards. Higgins will continue to operate as a starter, which means he should remain involved offensively.
Given that teammate WR Jarvis Landry hasn’t quite looked like himself this season as he entered the year with a hip ailment, Higgins may become the most productive WR on the Browns. He gets a nice matchup in Week 8 against the Raiders, who’ve allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game to WRs this season. He’ll be a low-end WR2,.
WR Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills (41% rostered on Yahoo)
Beasley is someone else who I wrote about last week, and I can pretty much copy and paste what I said. The Bills’ slot receiver has still managed to either top 50 yards or record a touchdown in each game so far. Beasley is benefitting from the opposing team’s recent game plan to take away the deep pass. QB Josh Allen has 25 passes of 20+ yards this season, but he’s completed only four of those over the past three weeks. Beasley will continue to be the safety blanket in this offense and a high-end WR3.
RB La’Mical Perine, New York Jets (17% rostered on Yahoo)
Jets head coach Adam Gase said he wanted to get Perine more involved in Week 7 and he actually did. The rookie RB received over 70% of the offensive snaps and handled 11 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown, while also adding two receptions for six yards. The Jets likely won’t be in a lot of run-heavy game-scripts as they figure to be playing from behind quite a bit, but any RB who has the potential to dominate the snaps warrants some consideration in fantasy. He’ll be a low-end RB3 against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8.
TE Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (47% rostered on Yahoo)
Unless you have George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Darren Waller or Mark Andrews, you probably need a tight end. Luckily for you, Goedert seems to be eyeing a Week 10 return. On an Eagles receiving core that has been decimated by injuries and poor play, Goedert, who started this season with a 8-101-1 effort, could be the missing piece your team needs for the stretch run. I highly suggest you get ahead of it and add him sooner than later.
WR Scotty Miller, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9% rostered on Yahoo)
It is once again time to add Miller. It seems like every other week, he is one of the top waiver wire recommendations. However, with WR Chris Godwin out with a broken finger, Miller will once again be a featured member of the offense.
Even with Godwin and WR Mike Evans healthy in Week 7, Miller secured six receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown. In a solid matchup against the Giants, who are allowing the 11th-most fantasy points per game to WRs this season, he’ll be a high-end WR3.
Back-to-back throws to Scotty Miller have the @Buccaneers on top!
📺: #LACvsTB on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/wvEEn0SFTV pic.twitter.com/6TcoRpLCM2
QB Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers (44% rostered on Yahoo)
If you’re looking for a QB streaming option on the waiver wire, Bridgewater should be the guy you target in Week 8.
He gets a Thursday Night Football home date against the Atlanta Falcons, who have allowed the most fantasy points per game to QBs this year. Bridgewater battled the Falcons in Week 5, finishing the game with 20.82 fantasy points which placed him 12th for the week. He hasn’t been flashy, but he can do the job if you have QB Kyler Murray or QB Deshaun Watson on bye.
QB Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (29% rostered on Yahoo)
If you aren’t looking to stream a QB, but rather find the long-term answer at the position for your team, then Tagovailoa is the guy you want.
The new Dolphins starting QB was the team’s first-round pick in 2020 and one of the most highly-touted QB prospects in recent memory. Surgery from a dislocated hip has caused a long rehabilitation period, but he is now seemingly ready for game action. Tagovailoa is an accurate passer that moves well in the pocket. If you’re desperate for a QB, he’s worth the gamble. He does get a tough matchup against Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8. Los Angeles has allowed the sixth-fewest points per-game to QBs this season.
DST Stream of the Week: Detroit Lions (2% rostered on Yahoo)
The defensive streaming options available on the waiver wire this week are very bad. The Lions, who are hosting the Indianapolis Colts, appear to be the best widely available selection. In the team’s four games prior to its bye, the defensive unit totaled just 5.00 fantasy points. In the two games since the bye, it has scored 10.00 fantasy points. The Colts’ offense has struggled on the road, failing to top 24 points in all three away games this season.
