Week 8 waiver wire: Aiyuk, Hyde quality options among hit-or-miss field

Halloween is approaching, however, fantasy football managers know that trying to find quality options on the waiver wire is nothing more than a glorified game of trick or treat.

Week 7 was a great example of that. If you added RB Boston Scott, WR Cole Beasley or RB La’Mical Perine, you were the recipient of a pleasant surprise. If you added RB Justin Jackson or WR Laviska Shenault Jr., however, you were duped.

As it appears, the only difference between Halloween and fantasy football is there’s no costume needed. Although, you can wear one if you want, there’s nothing in the rules saying you can’t.

Here are the top waiver wire targets available in 50% of Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues or more entering Week 8.

WR Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers (50% rostered on Yahoo)

Teammate WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is likely going to miss the next two weeks which makes Aiyuk the de facto No. 1 wide receiver. He performed well in Week 7 against the New England Patriots, totalling six receptions for 115 yards. He gets an incredible matchup in Week 8, as the 49ers battle the Seahawks, who’ve allowed the most fantasy points per game to WRs this season. He’s a mid-range WR2 in this matchup.

The rookie Brandon Aiyuk was in his bag to today reaching 100 yards receiving for the first time in his career.



The future is truly bright for him 💫 | #49ers pic.twitter.com/SLL5BHokxB — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) October 26, 2020

RB Carlos Hyde, Seattle Seahawks (12% rostered on Yahoo)

Hyde could receive workhorse duties this week as RB Chris Carson (foot) is week-to-week. The only thing holding Hyde back is himself, as he is also dealing with an ailment (hamstring). He had success in Week 7 when Carson checked out, rushing 15 times for 68 yards and a score, adding three receptions for eight yards. Hyde’s status will be worth monitoring throughout the week, but if he plays, he’ll be an RB2 against the 49ers.

RB JaMycal Hasty, San Francisco 49ers (22% rostered on Yahoo)

I wrote about Hasty in my waiver wire blog last week, but it turns out I was a week ahead of my time. If you added him, great, you’re ahead of the game and don’t have to sweat it out on the wire. If not, there’s still a chance you may end up with him.

With RB Raheem Mostert and RB Jeff Wilson on IR, Hasty has emerged as the last-man standing. Over the past two weeks, he has compiled 18 carries for 94 yards, looking very explosive as a running back. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan has had success with anybody he’s used at the position, and the early results suggest Hasty will be no different. One thing to monitor is the potential return of RB Tevin Coleman in Week 8. If he’s not cleared to play or the 49ers manage his usage, Hasty should get the volume to produce as a low-end RB2. San Francisco has run the ball the 10th-most frequently of any team this season.

Every JaMychal Hasty carry against the Rams. I can see why the team is looking to play him over Jeff Wilson Jr. going forward, at least. pic.twitter.com/JCQeqdqAC6 — Davis Mattek (@DavisMattek) October 22, 2020

WR Rashard Higgins, Cleveland Browns (4% rostered on Yahoo)

WR Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL in Week 7, meaning his season is done. Filling in for Beckham Jr. was Higgins, and he performed well, finishing Sunday’s win against the Cincinnati Bengals with six catches for 110 yards. Higgins will continue to operate as a starter, which means he should remain involved offensively.

Given that teammate WR Jarvis Landry hasn’t quite looked like himself this season as he entered the year with a hip ailment, Higgins may become the most productive WR on the Browns. He gets a nice matchup in Week 8 against the Raiders, who’ve allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game to WRs this season. He’ll be a low-end WR2,.

WR Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills (41% rostered on Yahoo)

