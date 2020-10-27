Week 8 Waiver Wire: Add Nelson Agholor, Hyde

Welcome to the Week 8 edition of Waiver Wired for the 2020 season. The carousel continues at running back Sunday since our primary options are either questionable themselves or waiting in the wing for the player ahead of them to potentially be ruled out. It's also an important time in the fantasy season because the game has changed for every 1-6 and 2-5 roster hanging by a thread; a win is needed now more than ever for those teams, forcing maneuvers if only to acquire immediate relief in exchange for a highly regarded (or perhaps injured and set to be cleared) player in return. We'll navigate those waters while finding replacements for the Cardinals, Texans, Jaguars and Washington Football Team below.

As a refresher, The Drop List consists of players who are rostered in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and are no longer must-have assets, recommended additions are available in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the Watch List contains in-depth notes on fringe waiver adds, and Deep Cuts includes player notes on those rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.

The Drop List

QB: -

RB: Devin Singletary, Raheem Mostert, Mark Ingram

WR: Julian Edelman, Michael Gallup

TE: Tyler Higbee

For what it’s worth, I would drop Kenyan Drake for Chase Edmonds outright if faced with that choice. Chances are Edmonds isn’t available to force that decision, anyhow...Devin Singletary was in on a season-low 40 snaps (54%) and received eight carries as Zack Moss averaged 6.71 yards per carry (7/47) on a season-high 47% of Buffalo’s snaps Sunday. Singletary’s best-case scenario with Moss fully healthy is a timeshare as a thin RB3/4. His worst-case (and likeliest) outlook is progressively losing more and more touches to Moss weekly...As noted last week, the organization expects Raheem Mostert to be available around Week 10, but we should bet on him missing additional time since the 49ers hit their bye in Week 11 and return for what could be a pivotal divisional matchup against the Rams. Mostert would obviously be nothing more than a stash to that point (November 29) if our prognostication comes true. That makes him sheddable on any roster aching for a vacant slot...Edelman has totaled eight catches for 79 yards in New England's last four games. Even if you're not comfortable dropping him, you certainly can't start him.

Overall Top 5

1. Brandon Aiyuk

2. Carlos Hyde

3. Rashard Higgins

4. Gus Edwards

5. Nelson Agholor

For those looking to roster the best available player(s) regardless of position, the rankings above take into account every factor from the positional lists minus players’ actual positions. These are listed in the precise order I would prioritize waiver claims in Week 8. Adjust accordingly for what you need on your roster — touches, high-upside bench stashes, targets, one-week spot-starters, etc.

Quarterbacks

1. Teddy Bridgewater

2. Baker Mayfield

3. Jimmy Garoppolo

Running Backs

Chase Edmonds rostered in 63 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 add if available.

1. Carlos Hyde

2. Gus Edwards

3. Joshua Kelley

4. Zack Moss

5. Tevin Coleman

6. JaMycal Hasty

7. La’Mical Perine

Wide Receivers

Antonio Brown rostered in 78 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 2 add if available.

1. Brandon Aiyuk

2. Rashard Higgins

3. Nelson Agholor

4. Scotty Miller

5. Cole Beasley

6. Jalen Reagor

7. Sterling Shepard

8. Corey Davis

9. Denzel Mims

Tight Ends

1. Richard Rodgers

2. Harrison Bryant

3. Gerald Everett

4. Trey Burton

5. David Njoku

6. Irv Smith

Defense/Special Teams

1. Tennessee Titans

2. Green Bay Packers

Kickers

1. Rodrigo Blankenship

2. Randy Bullock

3. Daniel Carlson

QUARTERBACKS

1. Teddy Bridgewater, Panthers — Rostered in 44 percent of Yahoo Leagues (Suggested 2-4% FAAB Bid)

Even in engineering 23 points on offense in Carolina’s first matchup against the Falcons, Bridgewater eclipsed 300 yards and scored two touchdowns in a flawless performance without any sacks or pushback from Atlanta’s matador secondary. Fantasy players should expect a similar showing Thursday night since only the Seahawks have allowed more fantasy points per game (33.2) to enemy quarterbacks (32.1) than the Falcons.



2. Baker Mayfield, Browns — Rostered in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues (1-2%)

Las Vegas has registered the third-fewest sacks (7) on defense while creating pedestrian pressure (20.2%, 20th) and laying down for 30-plus points in 5-of-6 games. Mayfield and Cleveland’s offense won’t miss a beat in the short-term sans Odell Beckham (torn ACL) since Las Vegas is allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing signal-callers.



3. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers — Rostered in 30 percent of Yahoo Leagues (1-2%)

If there were ever a spot for Garoppolo to right the ship, Sunday’s divisional matchup against the Seahawks offers minimal pressure (20.1%, 18th) and sacks (7) for him to fear from under center. Seattle’s defense is also being hemorrhaged for the third-most yards per play (6.3) through six games.



Watch List: Kirk Cousins, Tua Tagovailoa, Sam Darnold, Philip Rivers

RUNNING BACKS

1. Carlos Hyde, Seahawks – Rostered in 12 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 20-25% FAAB Bid)

Hyde’s situation is a tad finicky since he himself left Sunday night’s game with “ tightness in his hamstring .” Assuming he’s back at practice mid-week, he’s still the obvious candidate to command 16-plus touches in place of Chris Carson (foot, week-to-week) until the latter is cleared to return. DeeJay Dallas’ role is also being slightly overblown since Hyde stepped in and ran 20 routes to the rookie’s 6 against the Cardinals. Dallas is worth sprinkling on just in case Hyde sits, but DD will clearly be a non-factor if Hyde is good to go.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues as insurance for Chris Carson



2. Gus Edwards, Ravens – Rostered in 10 percent of Yahoo leagues (8-10%)

As we discussed last week, coach John Harbaugh has already said that Mark Ingram (ankle) has a “chance” of fighting through his ankle sprain on Sunday. If he were not given the green light, though, this backfield’s workload would be parsed between J.K. Dobbins (rostered in 63% of Yahoo leagues) and Edwards. Dobbins would likely lead in touches in that situation — Edwards has totaled 12 targets across 33 career games — but the latter, an elite pure runner who has averaged a career 5.2 YPC, would still garner low-end RB2 status given Baltimore’s 54% run play rate (the league’s fifth-highest) in neutral game script. Pass on Edwards in favor of Joshua Kelley, Zack Moss, or even JaMycal Hasty (see below) if you’d rather lock in a handful of touches ASAP than gamble on the better situation with no clear resolution. I would drop Ingram for Edwards if faced with that decision on Tuesday.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues if Mark Ingram (ankle) is ruled out



3. Joshua Kelley, Chargers – Rostered in 43 percent of Yahoo leagues (8-10%)

Kelley failed on the surface in his softest matchup to date, struggling for 2.42 YPC against Jacksonville’s barely-there front-seven. Sunday’s usage behind the scenes still offers hope since he encouragingly matched Justin Jackson with a season-high 20 routes run and five targets to boot. With a cemented role inside the 10-yard line and, suddenly, receiving usage on tap, Kelley’s floor at the very least is higher than what it was prior to Los Angeles' bye.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



4. Zack Moss, Bills – Rostered in 46 percent of Yahoo leagues (8-10%)

Moss is only listed higher than Tevin Coleman (see below) since the rookie can lend touches to lineups immediately. Moss was also quietly in on a season-high 35-of-74 (47%) snaps in the same game Singletary handled season-lows in snaps (40, 54%) and carries (8). The candlestick is clearly showing a bullish pattern in favor of Moss.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



5. Tevin Coleman, 49ers – Rostered in 27 percent of Yahoo leagues (8-10%)

6. JaMycal Hasty, 49ers – Rostered in 21 percent of Yahoo leagues (1-2%)

Hasty was merely considered insurance on Sunday as Jeff Wilson out-touched him 19 to 2 prior to injury. But that situation changed overnight since Wilson (high-ankle sprain) is now expected to miss the next month and Coleman has an “outside chance” of suiting up. To be clear, Hasty will continue riding the pine if Coleman, who out-touched Jerick McKinnon 14 to 3 when Raheem Mostert (high-ankle sprain) initially went down in Week 2, is activated from injured reserve; I also think McKinnon would receive bell-cow treatment over Hasty if Coleman isn’t ready since the former is now rested after recording season-lows in snaps (12, 18%) and targets (0) against New England. In short, Hasty is still two too many “ifs” away from being a viable re-draft option in 10-team leagues, whereas Coleman would presumably be ready to rock ahead of McKinnon if activated from injured reserve.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues if Tevin Coleman (ankle) is ruled out



7. La’Mical Perine, Jets – Rostered in 16 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-4%)

Adam Gase’s surprising relinquishment of play-calling duties to OC Dowell Loggains resulted in Perine out-snapping Frank Gore (40-16) for the first time all year. There’s still meat on the bone here since the rookie has reluctantly totaled two touches in the second halves of New York’s last two games.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues



Watch List: Wayne Gallman, Tony Pollard

Deep Cuts: DeeJay Dallas, Rashaad Penny, Duke Johnson

WIDE RECEIVERS

1. Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers — Rostered in 49 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 25-30% FAAB Bid)

Aiyuk is the priority at his position since Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is expected to miss the next two weeks with a soft tissue injury. Not only did Aiyuk lead the team in air yards (105) and tie George Kittle with a team-high 28% target share against the Patriots, Sunday offers a salivating matchup against Seattle’s secondary, which has been pillaged for 5.0 more fantasy points per game (38.1) by enemy wideouts than the next closest defense (Vikings, 33.1). Aiyuk is an immediate plug-and-play WR3 until Samuel returns.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



2. Rashard Higgins, Browns – Rostered in 3 percent of Yahoo leagues (25-30%)

Higgins’ recent stretch — 11 targets and 10/154/2 receiving since Week 5 — is the culmination of a rapport with Baker Mayfield that’s been building since Week 3 of the preseason last year. The difference this time around is that Freddie Kitchens isn’t in Cleveland to throw Higgins into his doghouse behind Damion Ratley. Higgins’ best attribute is his proven ability to play both out wide (81 snaps the last three games) and from the slot (36), ensuring he’s on the field over Donovan Peoples-Jones whenever the Browns are in 12 personnel. I would expect Higgins to finish with more fantasy points than Jarvis Landry from this point forward.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



3. Nelson Agholor, Raiders – Rostered in 5 percent of Yahoo leagues (15-20%)

We can sit on our hands waiting for coach Jon Gruden to utilize Henry Ruggs in the intermediate level of the field all day; meanwhile, it’s Agholor who is actually getting treated as the team’s No. 1 wideout. In the last two games alone, Agholor has notched a team-high 180 air yards on 11 targets (16.6% target share) and 79% of Las Vegas’ snaps. Even if you’re not confident in his long-term outlook (and I most certainly am not), Sunday offers minimal potential to bust in what sportsbooks are currently projecting with the week’s fourth-highest total (53.5).

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



4. Scotty Miller, Buccaneers – Rostered in 9 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-4%)

Chris Godwin’s (thumb surgery) sudden absence opens the door for Miller to make one more appearance in fantasy lineups before Antonio Brown presumably takes the field in Week 9. Miller’s egg against the Bears — his last game sans Godwin — can be thrown out the window since he was a question mark (and clearly hobbled) leading up to kick-off. Note that the Bucs are currently slated with the fourth-highest implied team total (29) of Week 8.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



5. Cole Beasley, Bills – Rostered in 41 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-4%)

John Brown (knee) has been banged up the past two weeks, allowing Beasley to mirror Stefon Diggs with a team-high 19 targets (28.7%). Beasley's contraceptive depth of target (7.2) in that stretch has afforded him a safe floor as the WR20 and WR11 in back-to-back games. Forget about him if Brown ends up practicing mid-week.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team PPR leagues



6. Jalen Reagor, Eagles – Rostered in 14 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-4%)

Not only has Reagor already shed his cast and had his 21-day practice window activated, there’s reportedly a “chance” he suits up as early as Sunday night against Dallas. The Eagles have no choice but to continue leaning on 11 personnel as their base offense until Dallas Goedert (ankle) is eligible to return, ensuring Reagor is involved out of sheer necessity the moment he’s deemed healthy. The rookie is the better long-term stash over Agholor if prioritizing moves for the stretch run.

Recommendation: Should be stashed in 12-team leagues



7. Sterling Shepard, Giants – Rostered in 29 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-4%)

In his first game back from injury, Shepard saw eight targets and led the entire team in red zone opportunities (3). The Giants are not expected to hold their own against Tampa Bay’s airtight secondary, but Shepard’s presence offers targets in a pinch for those struggling to fill starting slots.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team PPR leagues



8. Corey Davis, Titans – Rostered in 28 percent of Yahoo leagues (1-2%)

Davis has out-targeted A.J. Brown 18 to 16 in the only two appearances this duo has made together this year. We should not expect that trend to hold long-term, but it likely won’t matter in Sunday’s uptempo affair against Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues as a bye-week filler



9. Denzel Mims, Jets – Rostered in 4 percent of Yahoo leagues (1-2%)

Mims was thrust into action immediately for Breshad Perriman (concussion), tying Braxton Berrios with a team-high seven targets. Mims was still the team’s only wideout to see any amount of red zone (2) and end zone (1) looks. You could do worse if both Jamison Crowder (groin) and Perriman are ruled out.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues



Watch List: Marquez Callaway, Allen Lazard, Tim Patrick, Mecole Hardman, Tyler Johnson

Deep Leagues: Jakeem Grant, Demarcus Robinson, Marcus Johnson

TIGHT ENDS

1. Richard Rodgers, Eagles — Rostered in 9 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 8-10% FAAB Bid)

Rodgers stepped in for Zach Ertz (ankle) on Thursday night and saw eight targets (18.6%) on 69 of Philadelphia’s 81 offensive snaps. He’s a no-brainer TE1 against the Cowboys if only because...well, it's the Cowboys.



2. Harrison Bryant, Browns — Rostered in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues (5-8%)

Austin Hooper’s appendectomy should allow the Browns to feature Bryant once more against a Raiders “defense” that has permitted 30 points to opposing offenses in 5-of-6 contests. Note that Bryant unsurprisingly ran 18 routes to David Njoku’s 13 on Sunday.



3. Gerald Everett, Rams — Rostered in 8 percent of Yahoo leagues (8-10%)

Everett was predictably deployed for his highest share of targets (5) and routes run (21, 56.7%) without Tyler Higbee (hand) on Monday night. We should expect similar usage if the latter is yet again ruled out against Miami. Everett can be glossed over altogether if Higbee begins trending towards suiting up.



4. Trey Burton, Colts — Rostered in 21 percent of Yahoo leagues (5-8%)

Burton is the better option for the rest of the season over Rodgers, Bryant and Everett since he doesn’t have anyone ahead of him returning to take his role. He's also out-targeted Jack Doyle 16 to 6 since being activated off injured reserve. Mo Alie-Cox (knee) remains the low man on the totem pole even if he’s active Sunday.



5. David Njoku, Browns — Rostered in 4 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-4%)

Njoku saw as many end zone targets (2) as Harrison Bryant Sunday and sometimes that’s all you need. The Browns have orchestrated the league’s third-highest rate of 12 personnel this year, at least lending confidence towards Njoku’s projected playing time (until Hooper returns).



6. Irv Smith, Vikings — Rostered in 7 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-4%)

Friendly reminder that Smith set season-highs in routes run in back-to-back games before the Vikings slouched into the bye. The only issue is that Green Bay’s linebackers have clamped down for the fourth-fewest receptions allowed to opposing tight ends this year.



Looking Ahead: Albert Okwuegbunam, Logan Thomas, Dalton Schultz

Deep Leagues: Tyler Kroft, Donald Parham

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

1. Tennessee Titans – Rostered in 27 percent of Yahoo leagues

Both LT Jonah Williams (neck) and C Trey Hopkins (concussion) could be held out for Cincinnati since the team hits its bye in Week 9. That would cement Tennessee’s defense as the top streaming option with the highest floor of Week 8.



2. Green Bay Packers – Rostered in 20 percent of Yahoo leagues

Kirk Cousins takes to the road behind an O-line that has been pillaged for the fifth-highest Adjusted Sack Rate on the year. The Packers’ secondary also offers multi-turnover potential in what is one of the roughest slates for streaming defenses we’ve experienced all year.



Watch List:

KICKERS

1. Rodrigo Blankenship, Colts – Rostered in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues

Our king has returned from his bye and is prepared to fight for his throne immediately. Blankenship has yet to miss a single field goal try and remains third among all kickers in fantasy points scored (yes, even after Indy’s rest week).



2. Randy Bullock, Bengals – Rostered in 46 percent of Yahoo leagues

Bullock has scored double-digit fantasy points in five of his last six games. He's still somehow overlooked despite currently ranking as fantasy’s No. 1 overall player at his position.



3. Daniel Carlson, Raiders – Rostered in 28 percent of Yahoo leagues

The Browns have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing kickers, pitting Carlson in another juicy spot (barring torrential rain and storms) on Sunday.