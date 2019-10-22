Week 8: Taking Stock Of All 32 NFL Backfields

NFL depth charts are always in a constant state of flux due to injuries, performance and at-times questionable coaching decisions. The RB position in particular can be tough to stay on top of, as an overwhelming majority of offenses have replaced a single three-down back with committees of various shapes and sizes.

The good news is we now have seven weeks of regular season data to help clear up the ever-murky RB position.

Below is a Week 7 cheat sheet that denotes the snap rates as well as combined carries and targets for each team's top-two RBs from their last game.

Week 7 RBBC

What follows is a more specific breakdown of each team's backfield in order to better determine:

Offenses that are featuring a single workhorse

Fantasy-friendly committee backfields

Situations that fantasy football owners should avoid

All snap count and touch data was compiled from Pro Football Reference. Opportunities refer to a player's combined carries and targets. All data references each player's season-long production. More recent workload information is available in the notes section.

Arizona Cardinals

Notes: Johnson (back, ankle) played just three total snaps in Week 7. Coach Kliff Kingsbury noted that his starting RB is a "warrior" but simply "didn't feel right after a couple plays." Be sure to monitor our Week 8 Injury Dashboard to see if Johnson is able to get in a full practice ahead of the Cardinals' upcoming matchup against the Saints.

Edmonds completely balled out in DJ's absence, posting 27-126-3 rushing and 2-24-0 receiving lines on a position-high 94% snap rate. Clearly the Cardinals believe in Edmonds' three-down ability, giving him potential standalone value in Week 8 due to the heightened risk of limited snaps for Johnson if active.

Kyler Murray and Kingsbury haven't quite taken over the league as quickly as some hoped, but one major difference in the offense between this year and last has been the run game. Overall, the Cardinals rank 13th in adjusted line yards per rush after finishing the 2018 season as the league's 25th-ranked unit (Football Outsiders). Most of the credit should probably be given to Kingsbury for his ability to scheme the RBs into space, as PFF still grades the Cardinals' offensive line as the league's 30th-ranked unit in run blocking.

Note that the Cardinals signed Alfred Morris on Tuesday. He's unlikely to steal too many, if any, touches from Edmonds.

Atlanta Falcons

Notes: Ito Smith (concussion) played just three snaps last week before getting hurt and has already been ruled out for Week 8.

Freeman gained just 25 yards on nine touches before being ejected against the Rams in Week 7 for attempting to fight Aaron Donald (lol).

Hill was already rotating with Freeman prior to the ejection, indicating that this backfield will likely continue to work as a 1.A/1.B committee. Perhaps Freeman will flirt with a snap rate closer to 70% with Smith sidelined, but it'd be surprising to see him suddenly inherit a workhorse role.

Both RBs should be approached with caution in the Falcons' 19th-ranked scoring offense that has finished with between 38 and 103 rushing yards in every game this season. It's tough to see the offense moving the ball against the Seahawks if Matt Ryan (ankle) is ultimately sidelined in favor of 38-year-old backup Matt Schaub.

Baltimore Ravens

Notes: Ingram boasted a 51% snap rate in Week 7 after dipping to 39% in Week 6. He only had 12 carries and a target, as Lamar Jackson (14-116-1 rushing) largely took over the game on the ground. Continue to treat Ingram as a middling RB2 as the lead back in the league's second-highest ranked scoring offense following the Ravens' Week 8 bye.

Edwards doesn't have 10 touches in a game since Week 1, while Hill hasn't reached even eight combined carries and targets in a game this season. They'd likely form a two-back committee if Ingram were forced to miss time.

This is a RB article, but Jackson's performance as a pure rusher this season has been nothing short of spectacular.

Buffalo Bills

Notes: Yeldon was a healthy scratch in Singletary's first game since the rookie injured his hamstring in Week 2.

Overall, Gore worked well ahead of the Bills' third-round pick during the team's Week 7 win over the Dolphins:

Gore: 54% snap rate, 11 carries, 1 target

Singletary: 39% snap rate, 7 carries, 0 targets

Similar to the situation in Baltimore: Any RB in Buffalo will occasionally suffer reduced workload when Josh Allen (4-32-0 rushing in Week 7) gets more involved on the ground than usual.

Carolina Panthers

RB1: Christian McCaffrey (96% snap rate, 28.5 opportunities per game)

RB2: Reggie Bonnafon (5%, 1.2)

Notes: CMC had a bye week to rest up. He's racked up 27, 37, 25 and 26 touches in four games without Cam Newton (foot, out) this season. Continue to fire up McCaffrey as the overall RB1 ahead of Week 8's difficult road matchup against the 49ers.

Bonnafon got loose for a 59 yard touchdown in Week 5 and tentatively appears to be the handcuff to own in Carolina. Still, I'd caution in assuming the undrafted rookie would inherit a massive three-down workload if McCaffrey were to miss time. There are a handful of RBs in the world with CMC's dual-threat ability, and Bonnafon, who never had more than three catches in a game at Louisville, isn't one of them.

Chicago Bears

Notes: Montgomery had *two* carries in the Bears' embarrassing blowout loss at home to Teddy Bridgewater and the Saints in Week 7.

His snap rates have been a roller coaster this season:

Week 1: 38%

Week 2: 45%

Week 3: 65%

Week 4: 69%:

Week 5: 54%

Week 6: Bye

Week 7: 46%

The Bears' third-round rookie will continue to hold a low pass-game floor as long as Cohen (9-19-0 receiving in Week 7) functions as the backfield's clear No. 1 receiving RB. Neither player has enough consistent volume to be considered as anything more than a boom-or-bust RB3 in the Bears' 26th-ranked scoring offense.

Davis has played five total offensive snaps since Week 3.

Cincinnati Bengals

RB1: Joe Mixon (54% snap rate, 15 opportunities per game)

RB2: Giovani Bernard (46%, 7.1)

Notes: The Bengals' talented three-down back posted 10-2-0 rushing and 1-2-1 receiving lines last week at home against the Jaguars' injury-riddled defense. Last season Mixon played at least 65% of the offense's snaps in 11-of-14 games. He's reached that mark exactly zero times in 2019.

Gio doesn't have double-digit touches in a game this season and is more of nuisance for Mixon's fantasy owners than a RB that holds any semblance of fantasy value.

None of this is meant to disparage either RB: The Bengals rank dead last in adjusted line yards per rush and have targeted their talented pass-catching RBs at just the 18th-highest rate in the league. There simply hasn't been much fantasy production to be had from the RB position in the Bengals' 28th-ranked scoring offense.

A road matchup as 13-point underdogs against the Rams isn't anyone's idea of a get-right spot.

Cleveland Browns

Notes: Only Christian McCaffrey (28.5 combined carries and targets), Leonard Fournette (26), Chris Carson (23.6) and Ezekiel Elliott (23.6) have been fed the rock more consistently than Chubb (23.3) this season. The Browns' featured back has even demonstrated a decent pass-game floor, catching at least three passes in all but one game this season.

Kareem Hunt returned to practice this week and is eligible to return in Week 10. His presence could relegate Chubb to more of a 1.A role in the backfield with a reduced snap rate in the 60-70% range, but it's extremely unlikely that we see the Browns' most-consistent playmaker function as anything other than the offense's lead back. My money is instead on Hunt simply soaking up all of Hilliard and Johnson's snaps once eligible, particularly in his first game or two back.

Dallas Cowboys

RB1: Ezekiel Elliott (79% snap rate, 23.6 opportunities per game)

RB2: Tony Pollard (20%, 7)

Notes: The Cowboys' Week 8 bye comes at a good time for Zeke, who has racked up 33 and 28 touches over the past two weeks. Continue to treat him as a high-end RB1 moving forward, particularly since we've seen an enhanced pass-game floor over the past month. Overall, Christian McCaffrey (20), Aaron Jones (21), James White (30) and Austin Ekeler (30) were the league's only RBs with more receptions than Elliott (19) in Weeks 4-7.

Pollard played 29% of the offense's snaps in Week 7, good for his highest mark since the Cowboys' Week 3 blowout win over the Dolphins.

The fourth-round rookie still doesn't possess enough volume to be considered anything other than a high-end handcuff, but there's certainly plenty of talent here.

Denver Broncos

RB1: Phillip Lindsay (48% snap rate, 17.4 opportunities per game)

RB2: Royce Freeman (55%, 15.3)

Notes: Lindsay has posted a snap rate between 40-56% with double-digit touches in every game this season.

Freeman has finished with a snap rate between 47-63% with at least 10 combined carries and receptions in every game this season.

Both talented RBs offer solid value in this two-back committee with these consistent workloads, although their respective ceilings will remain somewhat low without a true three-down role.

Life inside of the league's 29th-ranked scoring offense also isn't the most fantasy-friendly situation in the world.

Detroit Lions

Notes: Kerryon Johnson (knee) has been placed on the injured reserve list after undergoing surgery Wednesday morning. Ugh.

This means Ty should function as the team's lead RB. The sixth-round rookie posted a 64% snap rate with 10-29-0 rushing and 4-28-0 receiving lines last week, working well ahead of McKissic (25% snaps, 5-29-0 rushing, 2-31-0 receiving) in both the run and pass game.

Perhaps the coaching staff decides to make this a three-back committee and get Paul Perkins involved, but the former Giants RB didn't play an offensive snap in Weeks 6 and 7 despite being active.

Ty possesses the size and speed of a theoretical three-down RB with the potential ability to function as a low-end RB2 with Kerryon sidelined.

5-foot-10 and 208 pounds

4.45-second 40-yard dash (PlayerProfiler)

7.6 yards per carry at Maryland

With that said: I find it hard to believe the Lions feature Ty as their three-down RB for the rest of the season after it took them over a year to give Kerryon that type of role. It'd be far from surprising if they add to the position via free agency.

Ty is the No. 1 recommended waiver wire addition in John Daigle's Rotoworld Waiver Wire report.

Green Bay Packers

Notes: The Packers have utilized Jones as a legit weapon in the pass game with so many injuries at WR. Overall, he's caught at least four passes in each of the past four games after reaching that threshold in just three of his previous 27 career contests.

Williams has also been plenty involved as a receiver, posting 4-32-1 and 4-26-1 receiving lines in Weeks 6 and 7, respectively.

Jones has been the lead back in terms of touches all season, but this is still a more-evenly split backfield than most realize:

Week 1: Jones (61% snaps); Williams (39%)

Week 2: Jones (59%); Williams (45%)

Week 3: Jones (39%); Williams (61%)

Weeks 4-5: Williams hurt

Week 6: Jones (49%); Williams (53%)

Week 7: Jones (57%); Williams (40%)

The good news for both RBs is that Aaron Rodgers and the offense have seemingly gotten on track, scoring at least 27 points in four of their last five games after failing to surpass 21 points in Weeks 1-2. Continue to treat Jones as an upside RB2, while Williams possesses sneaky high-end RB3 value.

Houston Texans

RB1: Carlos Hyde (53% snap rate, 17.1 opportunities per game)

RB2: Duke Johnson (50%, 9.4)

Notes: Johnson (60% snaps) actually played more than Hyde (40%) last week, although the latter back still won the touch battle by a 12-to-9 margin.

Johnson's enhanced snap share appeared to be more a result of the Texans falling behind by multiple scores in the third quarter than a true changing of the guard. PFF's No. 1 RB in Elusive Rating obviously deserves more touches, but coach Bill O'Brien has shown little inclination to do so up to this point.

Continue to fire up Hyde as a game-script dependent RB3, while Johnson is off the fantasy radar with fewer than 10 touches in five-of-seven games.

Indianapolis Colts

Notes: The Colts built an early lead over the Texans and offered ideal game script for Mack. Alas, he converted 18 carries and three receptions into just 56 scoreless yards.

It was disappointing to see Mack fail to cash in on last week's potential smash spot, but he'll get another chance in Week 8 against a Broncos Defense that has been much stingier against the pass (No. 7 in DVOA) than the run (No. 13) through seven weeks.

Neither Hines nor Wilkins are deserving of fantasy consideration due to volume concerns. They'd likely form a two-back committee if Mack were to miss game action, with Hines serving as the primary pass-down back, and Wilkins taking most of the early-down work.

Jacksonville Jaguars

RB1: Leonard Fournette (91% snap rate, 26 opportunities per game)

RB2: Ryquell Armstead (8%, 2.6)

Notes: Fournette's workload has reached astronomical heights in recent weeks:

Week 1: 19 combined carries and targets

Week 2: 21

Week 3: 23

Week 4: 32

Week 5: 30

Week 6: 26

Week 7: 31

Armstead's only snaps have almost exclusively occurred when Fournette has needed a breather. The Jaguars' fifth-round pick is nothing more than a solid handcuff option.

The Jaguars' bell-cow RB has found the end zone just once on 172 touches this season, but he's set up well in Week 8 as a six-point home favorite against the Jets. Fournette just barely missed out on scoring a short goal-line touchdown in Week 7.

Kansas City Chiefs

Notes: Damien (54% snaps) played well ahead of both McCoy (22%) and Darrel (22%), while also accounting for 13 of the backfield's 15 opportunities in Week 5 with all three RBs healthy. Then Shady (50%) seemed to take control of the backfield by working in front of both Damien (38%) and Darrel (12%) in Week 6.

We finally appear to have some clarity among the Chiefs RBs after McCoy was again entrusted with the lead role in the team's blowout Week 7 victory over the Broncos:

McCoy: 43% snaps, 12 carries, 2 targets

Darrel: 30% snaps, 2 carries, 2 targets

Damien: 28% snaps, 9 carries, 3 targets

Note that Damien was used as the group's mop-up back, receiving the team's final four carries of the game with fewer than six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Of course, the upside of everyone involved in the Chiefs Offense is reduced as long as Patrick Mahomes (ankle) is sidelined. The 2018 MVP is reportedly expected to miss at least three weeks, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Chiefs hold out their franchise QB through the team's Week 12 bye.

Shady is set up well this week against the Packers' 19th-ranked defense in rush DVOA, but things could be tougher in Weeks 9 and 10 against the Vikings (No. 7) and Titans (No. 3), respectively.

Los Angeles Chargers

RB1: Melvin Gordon (22% snap rate, 16.3 opportunities per game)

RB2: Austin Ekeler (65%, 17.4)

Notes: Gordon has been back for three games and has yet to gain more than seven yards on any of his 36 carries. You could argue that the Broncos, Steelers and Titans haven't been the most fantasy-friendly stretch of opponents for a RB, but the production has still been disappointing considering Gordon was the PPR RB5 in Weeks 1-12 of last season.

Both Gordon and Ekeler have maintained solid involvement in the offense:

Week 5: Gordon (46% snaps, 12 carries, 6 targets); Ekeler (66% snaps, 3 carries, 16 targets)

Week 6: Gordon (60% snaps, 8 carries, 4 targets); Ekeler (45% snaps, 5 carries, 4 targets)

Week 7: Gordon (53% snaps, 16 carries, 3 targets); Ekeler (59% snaps, 5 carries, 8 targets)

Ekeler in particular has stood out in the passing game, notably dusting Titans LB Wesley Woodyard on a stop-and-go while lined up as an outside WR for a 41-yard touchdown in Week 7. His snap rate in the slot or out wide has ballooned from 9% in Weeks 1-4 to 35% in Weeks 5-7.

Week 8's road trip to Chicago sets up better for Ekeler, as the Bears have allowed 45 receptions to the RB position this season -- tied for the third-highest mark in the league.

Los Angeles Rams

Notes: Brown (ankle) didn't suit up last week and should be considered questionable for Sunday's smash spot against the Bengals.

Gurley returned to action in Week 7 and looked solid enough, most notably reeling in a tough contested catch for a 13 yard touchdown.

Still, Gurley posted his lowest snap rate of the season at 61%, as Henderson (34%) was plenty involved throughout the game. Backup RB John Kelly was used as the offense's mop-up back, so we can't attribute Henderson's involvement to the Rams' 27-point victory.

Gurley can still flirt with high-end RB2 production more weeks than not with this type of role, although the ceiling simply isn't there. Overall, the Rams' stud RB racked up nine games with at least 20 touches in each of 2017 and 2018 ... but has yet to reach that mark in 2019.

Arguably the biggest factor in Gurley's disappointing fantasy season has been pass-game usage: Only the Ravens (3.7) have targeted their RBs less often than the Rams (4.1) on a per-game basis.

The good news is that Gurley and the run game are in just about the best spot possible this week against the Bengals' league-worst defense in PPR per game allowed to the RB position. They haven't come close to slowing down an opposing RB this season.

Miami Dolphins

Notes: Ballage is the league's only true vulture at this point, as the Dolphins have used him exclusively in short-yardage situations since demoting him to third string following their Week 5 bye. So far this role has resulted in six carries, 14 yards ... and two goal line touchdowns.

Walton (52% snaps, 15 touches) played well ahead of Drake (41%, 9 touches) last week. The former back could be on the cusp of a featured role if there's any truth to the trade rumors surrounding Drake.

Still, even the lead RB inside of the league's 31st-ranked scoring offense is going to carry a low floor more weeks than not. Getting 10-15 touches is certainly within Walton's weekly range of outcomes, but I wouldn't treat him as anything more than a bye week streaming option unless Drake is shipped off elsewhere.

Minnesota Vikings

Notes: Cook converted a season-high 25 rush attempts into 142 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Lions in Week 7. Pretty much the only thing that's slowed down Cook this season has been inadequate game script when the Vikings have built a multi-score fourth quarter lead, as the coaching staff has done a good job limiting their stud RB's touches in meaningless late-game situations.

Continue to treat Cook as a matchup-proof high-end RB1.

I'm concerned about Mattison's "league-wining handcuff upside" for the following reasons:

Mattison has one target the entire year; pass-down RB Ameer Abdullah has four. Mattison (39 snaps on pass plays) has barely worked ahead of Abdullah (29) when the Vikings have thrown the ball without Cook on the field.

Talented second-year RB Mike Boone vastly out-played Mattison in the preseason and is a threat to steal touches if Cook were to miss time.

We've seen coach Mike Zimmer utilize a two-back committee with Jerick McKinnon and freaking Matt Asiata in past years when Adrian Peterson missed time.

The potential for 15-plus carries per game obviously makes Mattison a fantasy-friendly handcuff option, but I'd rather take my chances with Chase Edmonds, Tony Pollard and even Ty Montgomery as bench stashes due to their respective superior three-down ability.

New Orleans Saints

RB1: Alvin Kamara (60% snap rate, 20.8 opportunities per game)

RB2: Latavius Murray (39%, 10.7)

Notes: Kamara (ankle) didn't suit up last week and should be considered questionable for Sunday. It'd hardly be surprising if the Saints decide to hold both Kamara and Drew Brees (thumb) out against the Cardinals with a Week 9 bye on the horizon.

Murray can be fired up as a rock-solid RB1 if Kamara is again sidelined. He racked up 27 carries and six targets on an elite 83% snap rate last week, demonstrating some tackle-breaking goodness against the Bears' fearsome front seven along the way. The pass-game work in particular was encouraging, as last Sunday marked just the ninth time in 84 career games that Murray caught at least five passes.

Both Zach Zenner (8 snaps) and Dwayne Washington (1) were clear-cut backups that only found the field if Murray needed a breather.

New England Patriots

Notes: Burkhead (foot) hasn't played since Week 4. Even then he posted a pedestrian 19% snap rate, making him impossible to trust as a fantasy option in Week 8 if active.

Michel has been #bad for pretty much the entire season outside of a strong performance against the Redskins in Week 5.

PFF's Elusive Rating: 16.6 (No. 49 among 50 qualified backs)

Yards after contact per rush: 1.89 (tied for No. 48)

Yards per carry: 3.3 (tied for No. 42)

Regardless, Michel will continue to offer weekly RB2 upside as the clear-cut lead back in the league's No. 1 ranked scoring offense.

White has caught five, three, eight, six, nine and seven passes in six games this season, offering consistent low-end RB2/high-end RB3 upside based on pass-game volume alone. Note that both Burkhead's potential return, along with the decision to trade for Mohamed Sanu, could be problematic for White's pass-game work.

Bolden doesn't offer any semblance of standalone value, but deserves credit for making a gnarly contested catch downfield while lined up as a true WR in Week 7 against the Jets.

New York Giants

RB1: Saquon Barkley (43% snap rate, 19.5 opportunities per game)

RB2: Wayne Gallman (27%, 6.3)

Notes: Barkley posted 18-72-1 rushing and 3-8-0 receiving lines while playing 86% of the offense's snaps in his first game back from injury.

The Giants' stud RB certainly didn't look limited.

Barkley is an every-week high-end RB1 if active, while Gallman also returned to the field in Week 7 and has proven himself worthy of a handcuff bench stash.

New York Jets

Notes: We knew Monday night's matchup against the Patriots wasn't the blowup spot Bell's fantasy owners have been hoping for. The good news is the best should be yet to come for the Jets' three-down RB:

Week 8: at Jaguars (19th in fewest PPR per game allowed to the RB position)

Week 9: at Dolphins (30th)

Week 10: vs. Giants (27th)

Week 11: at Redskins (23rd)

Week 12: vs. Raiders (20th)

Week 13: at Bengals (32nd)

Week 14: vs. Dolphins (30th)

Oakland Raiders

Notes: Give. Jacobs. The. Ball.

Jacobs has eight catches over his last three games after having just one reception in Weeks 1-3 combined, but it's still rather pedestrian pass-game usage for a RB that has done nothing except ball out with pretty much all of his opportunities this season.

The good news is the Raiders at least seem committed to feeding their first-round RB the rock in the run game, as he's racked up 17, 26 and 21 carries in three games since back-to-back blowouts against the Chiefs and Vikings in Weeks 2 and 3. Still, Jacobs is better treated as a high-end RB2 than matchup-proof RB1 as long as Richard and Washington remain annoyingly involved.

Philadelphia Eagles

RB1: Jordan Howard (38% snap rate, 12.6 opportunities per game)

RB2: Miles Sanders (41%, 12)

Notes: Sanders (54% snaps) actually worked ahead of Howard (38%) last week, although that was mostly due to the Eagles falling behind by two touchdowns just six minutes into the game.

Howard (13 touches) still worked ahead of Sanders (9) when it came to getting the rock. The Eagles' second-round rookie is locked in as the offense's lead pass-down back, but that's resulted in a combined six targets over the past two weeks. Sanders isn't a realistic fantasy option for this Sunday's brutal road matchup against the Bills.

The Eagles' early-down grinder is the preferred fantasy option, although Howard is also a fairly thin play against the Bills' 11th-ranked defense in fewest PPR per game allowed to the RB position. Philly is currently implied to score a pedestrian 20 points (per FantasyLabs).

Pittsburgh Steelers

RB1: James Conner (60% snap rate, 16.8 opportunities per game)

RB2: Benny Snell (12%, 4.2)

Notes: Conner (quad) is tentatively expected to suit up Monday night after having a Week 7 bye to get right. Jaylen Samuels (knee) is expected to miss at least another week or two.

Fire up the Steelers' offensive focal point as a RB1 in this smash spot at home against the Dolphins. Conner was fed 23 touches in three quarters against the Chargers in Week 6 and should possess a near every-down role as long as Samuels is sidelined.

Snell isn't anyone's idea of an explosive back, but he'd offer RB2 appeal in this spot if Conner is ultimately out.

Seattle Seahawks

Notes: Carson was seemingly on the verge of being benched after fumbling three times in Weeks 1-3.

All he's done since is work as the offense's featured three-down back:

Week 4: 76% snaps, 22 carries, 4 targets

Week 5: 84% snaps, 27 carries, 2 targets

Week 6: 79% snaps, 24 carries, 4 targets

Week 7: 89% snaps, 21 carries, 5 targets

Prosise is nothing more than a change-of-pace option, while Penny played just two snaps in Week 7 because it "just worked out that way" according to coach Pete Carroll.

Carson is locked in as a RB1 against the Falcons' 31st-ranked scoring defense.

San Francisco 49ers

Notes: Coleman has racked up at least 16 touches in each of his three games since returning from injury. He posted a season-high 66% snap rate in Week 7, although that was aided by Matt Breida having to get cleared from the concussion protocol and also dealing with an eye poke.

The good news for both RBs is that Mostert didn't play an offensive snap, and Wilson played just eight snaps in relief of Breida.

Continue to treat both Coleman and Breida as weekly RB2s inside of the league's most run-heavy offense.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Notes: The time is now to take a chance on Jones on the waiver wire in the hopes that coach Bruce Arians decides to feature a single RB following the Buccaneers' Week 7 bye. The second-year RB has been more efficient than Barber as both a rusher and receiver through seven weeks, regularly demonstrating big-play and tackle-breaking ability with his limited touches.

Of course, the Buccaneers could also just continue to cycle through their three RBs into perpetuity. Each will continue to not hold anything close to consistent fantasy value as long as the current hot-hand approach persists.

Tennessee Titans

RB1: Derrick Henry (60% snap rate, 21 opportunities per game)

RB2: Dion Lewis (41%, 5.1)

Notes: Henry joins Leonard Fournette, Le'Veon Bell, Nick Chubb, Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook and Chris Carson as the league's only RBs with at least 15 touches in every game this season. The Titans have prioritized feeding their beast the ball regardless of game flow throughout the season, giving Henry weekly high-end RB2 appeal with the potential for overall RB1 production if/when the big plays come.

Washington Redskins

Notes: Peterson (high-ankle sprain) and Thompson (turf toe) are each at risk of missing Thursday night's matchup against the Vikings. Smallwood would offer some fantasy appeal if both RBs are ruled out, although a road spot against one of the league's better defenses as 16-point underdogs is hardly the type of situation to target.

It's best to avoid everyone in the Washington offense not named Terry McLaurin in this spot.