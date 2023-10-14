Week 8 Takeaways: What we learned in two days across Pensacola-area high school football landscape

Week 8 wasn't that great if you're a fan of a Pensacola-area team.

Sure, Pace, Navarre, West Florida and Northview can sleep comfortably knowing that they'll begin their next week of practice with some momentum. But all of their victories came against nearby rivals.

Other schools weren't nearly as fortunate as local teams not playing an opponent from Escambia or Santa Rosa County went 0-5. Three of those defeats were decided by four points or less.

The average separation during Week 8's nine-game slate was 18.7 points.

As we get one week closer to regionals, here's a look at the week that was with our biggest observations. See what we gathered from your favorite team in action.

Friday

Pace/Tate

1. Patriots rip away the strengths

Since Week 2, there hasn't been a hotter offensive juggernaut than the Aggies, who entered their Week 8 contest having surpassed 40 points in each of their last five games.

The Patriots put a halt to that, limiting Tate to its lowest scoring output of the season.

Pace head coach Kent Smith has spoken highly in the past about the Aggies offensively, particularly junior quarterback Taite Davis. The Patriots as a whole has done the same with junior wide receiver Christian Neptune. But in an attempt to control clock and shorten the game, Tate featured more of a ground attack as 60 percent of its snaps in the first half were runs.

With junior running back Carson Secchiari churning out yardage, the plan seemingly worked as the offense remained on the field for most of the first 24 minutes. The Aggies only had six points to show for it, though.

Xakery Wiedner's back-breaking 83-yard rushing touchdown to end the first half began a flood of Pace points that Tate couldn't counter. And with the Patriots front, namely junior defensive end Tylon Lee, plugging gaps to take away the running game, the Aggies passing game soon suffered, resulting in a pair of turnovers.

"We tried to affect (Davis) a little bit and you got to stop the run," Smith said. "Our defensive staff had a great game plan and did a great job stopping them. It gave us a chance to get in gear on offense."

Davis finished 11-for-21 passing for 98 yards and two interceptions while Neptune had six catches for 52 yards.

"I feel like we have the best secondary in the area," Wiedner said. "We didn't prepare for just one player because we knew we had the dogs on the whole defense to not just limit a person like (Neptune), but to limit the whole team. They've been putting up 50-plus in countless games. ... There's a lot of athletes on that team and we knew we had to stop them, and not just one player."

2. Not last anymore

Following his team's Week 7 triumph at Pensacola High, Wiedner couldn't help but lament his own lack of interceptions while congratulating teammate Nathaniel Lyons Jr. on his pick-6 from earlier in the night.

Wiedner brought up the rear amongst his talented secondary in the category. Suddenly, after intercepting Davis twice on Friday, the Coastal Carolina commit now leads the Patriots defensive backs with three interceptions.

He first tracked down a deep pass intended for C.J. Autrey in the third quarter before opening the fourth with a leaping pick on a fourth-down play.

"Oh my gosh, it feels amazing, especially that second one. I feel like I got up on that second one," Wiedner said. "It was a great team victory. We did what we had to do. We came out, executed and did it well."

3. Aggies not quite ready for a battle

The Aggies' 2023 campaign has been a unquestioned success at this point.

However, it's become clear: the team isn't quite ready to tussle with the big dogs, yet.

Tate's victories this season has largely been by playing from ahead. But much like it's opening-night defeat to Pine Forest when it was outscored 28-7 in the second half, the team didn't have answer once it was handed a deflating blow on Friday.

"We haven't been in battles like that, we're not battle-tested," Aggies head coach Rhett Summerford said. "It is what it is, but we'll come out better."

A postseason berth along with inclusion into the area's top tier may have wait till next year, but Tate still has a solid shot at notching its first winning season since 2017.

Milton/Navarre

4. Climbing Walls to 100

Jay Walls believed in Navarre’s potential when taking over the still-fledgling football program as head coach more than 12 years ago.

He has since turned the Raiders into a consistent winner. They have produced district and region championships in his tenure and built a following that routinely fills Bennett Russell Stadium in Navarre.

“Definitely his passion for the game, his love for the game,” said Navarre senior quarterback Hunter Pfiester, when asked to reflect Friday after Walls’ 100th win on what makes him a great coach. “He puts his heart and soul into this game and he does everything he can to raise us to be men and get this football team where it needs to be.”

Like so many of Walls’ coaching peers in Northwest Florida, Milton coach Kelly Gillis has known and respected Walls from afar for a long time.

“He’s done an outstanding job,” Gillis said. “He’s got an outstanding culture and one that we talk about every day. That culture was here (at Milton) for years and once you lose it, then it’s hard to get it back, but (Walls) has had the culture that sustains adversity.

“They’ve faced adversity and lost players (to injury and graduation) and it doesn’t matter, they find a way to keep winning.”

5. Special teams dynamo

The Raiders’ Nate Hanson is a 5-foot-6 senior that plays much bigger.

In addition to taking the second-half kickoff back 65 for a touchdown, he nearly broke a punt return later in the second half and made a couple big receptions from his wideout position.

“He says he runs a 4.3 (seconds in 40-yard run). I say like a 4.83,” said Walls, jokingly with a big smile. “But I will tell you what, we noticed Nate last year and he was quietly making plays.

“And we felt like the way he worked in the offseason and coming into this season that he was going to do well. He’s doing super.”

Hanson helped contribute to a big-play passing game that Pfiester said he was thankful to trigger.

“Our passing game hasn’t been there recently, but it’s really good that we got our passing game open (Friday) and made some big plays on that … and established our running game. Getting the passing game going is vital for this team.”

6. Raiders’ D was A-plus

Navarre’s defense set a quick tone by forcing the first four Milton offensive plays into negative yards. The fourth consecutive tackle for loss followed a Raiders’ fumbled punt return at midfield.

The defensive performance continued throughout the first half when the game was still 10-7 with 4:30 left to play before halftime. That’s when Navarre found a second gear with its offense.

“We knew we were going to get Milton’s best and they were ready to play and our guys were too,” Walls said. “It took awhile for us to get going.

“The defense immediately got out there and stopped them. Great effort overall. … Our defense gave up one score the first half, one score the second half. I’m proud of them.”

7. Teaching moments

Milton head coach Kelly Gillis knew when he accepted the job it was going to take time, patience and resolve to help steer the football team back into success.

He’s hoping the players can use some of the challenges they have faced in a 2-5 season, so far, to lean upon as they get older.

“There’s going to be things that are a lot bigger than football and life is going to throw you things and how you deal with that is important,” Gillis said. “So I am hoping we are trying to teach them that you’re going to have to deal with tougher things than football and this helps prepare you.

“I know that doesn’t equivalate to wins on the field. At some point and juncture, you got to try and find a way to stay in a ballgame.”

Northview/Jay

8. Scruggs, Wright and Kelly have a dominant thing going at Northview

The trio of Wyatt Scruggs, Joe Wright and Devin Kelly combined for, unofficially, 355 yards rushing on Friday against Jay. It’s the first time, head coach Wes Summerford said, that the offense got to where “it needs to be” in order to be success.

But it wasn’t just the run game that was special from the three of them.

While all six touchdowns came on the ground, with Scruggs scoring one (2-yarder), Wright scoring two (3-yarder, 8-yarder) and Wright scoring three (9-yarder, 9-yarder, 14-yarder), it was off the ball that made some of them impressive.

It’s not uncommon for some of the rural schools to have players on both sides of the ball. All three players were featured on both sides of the ball, Kelly – at defensive back – recording an interception late in the game in the middle of Northview’s offensive thrashing.

He was right under the ball and ran it back nearly 40 yards before the play was called back for a personal foul against the Chiefs.

“I saw the receiver, he ran a slant and the wheel (route receiver) had come on – and I was like, ‘Oh my God, here comes the ball,’” Kelly said. “I saw the ball, and I just took it.”

“Oh man, he’s a great athlete. He can do some special things. I don’t know if he knows his potential yet. … I think we’re going to get to see that,” Summerford said of Kelly. “He’s been locking in right now. He’s gotten better every single game. He’s put better statistics every single game. I look forward to the future with him.”

But what hasn’t been common is Scruggs at quarterback. In just his third game at the position, Scruggs only threw the ball three times. His lone completion was to Wright for a gain of 11 yards. He had two incompletions intended for Wright and Kelly.

What stood out about Scruggs at quarterback was his play-fake ability – holding the ball until what seemed like the last second to determine whether or not Kelly or Wright would take the ball, or he’d try to get some hard yards himself.

“It’s been a couple weeks where we’ve been working with him on it. I can tell you he’s a lot better from where he started. He just keeps improving. He’s a winner. He’s just one of those guys where he’s a winner at everything he does,” Summerford said. “I’m not sure quarterback was what he wanted to do, but he took it and he ran with it.”

9. The Chiefs get a win when they need it most

After a not-so-stellar start to the season, losing their first three games of the season before a shutout against Lighthouse Private Christian Academy, Northview finds itself starting to gain some momentum.

Between that win, and the 28-0 shutout against Baker a couple weeks later, Northview is now in a prime spot for the Region 1-1R playoffs. As of Tuesday, the Chiefs were ranked fifth in the region, meaning they would travel for the first round.

Who would Northview had to visit? Jay. While the next rankings won’t be released until this coming Tuesday, a win was necessary for Northview – if not for the playoffs, but just trying to get back into the swing of things.

“In order to get to the playoffs, we’ve got to beat Jay and Baker,” Kelly said. “We obviously got the job done.”

The win on Friday came in dominating fashion after showing off the aforementioned run game.

“We executed a lot better,” Summerford said. “A couple games we dropped early (in the season), I thought we had a chance in. I think this was that win that we really needed to prove to our guys that we haven’t seen our best yet.”

10. Week 9 turns into a mental game for Jay

After starting 4-0, the Royals have dropped three consecutive games. Head coach Brian Watson was able to find some positives from the game – including a better run game, between Brock Stout and the return of a fully health Hayden Morris, plus “controlling the block a little bit” to keep a red-hot Northview offense off the field.

Morris, Watson noted, had been battling injuries through the first five weeks and missed Week 7 entirely. Morris unofficially finished with 66 yards passing with a 30-yard touchdown, plus 101 yards rushing – including a 66-yard rushing touchdown up the middle of the field.

Brock Stout, who scored on a 16-yard run, unofficially finished the game with 83 yards rushing.

“This was his first game really being able to run the ball and scramble – so we saw what he can do,” Watson said. “At the end, we just ran out of gas.”

Now things turn mental to avoid a .500 record, Watson said.

“We’ve got to see what this locker room is made of – whether or not they want to do it, or continue what’s been going on here in years past,” Watson said. “We still have some fight in us.”

Pine Forest/IMG

11. More than just a game

The record books will forever show that Ascenders annihilated Eagles, but the Friday night was more than just a game.

Pine Forest head coach Tony Carter was happy with offering his players a chance to match up against the best of the best. And because of it, he believes the opportunity to travel down the coast will pay dividends.

“It’s always good to play up to the competition or play better competition to keep sharpening your skills. That was a great experience for the kids,” Carter said. “I wanted them to get this exposure against a national powerhouse. Even though the score may not indicate it, I think we gained a lot of confidence in finishing the game the way that we did.”

12. Proper host

The Eagles headed south on Thursday morning and arrived to Bradenton later that evening. They were provided housing by IMG Academy for the night before game. Pine Forest headed back to Pensacola immediately following the game.

And while the Ascenders weren't the most welcoming hosts on the field, Carter raved about how his program was treated.

"The coaching staff and all of the support staff at IMG Academy were amazing and hospitable to us," he said. "They showed us a really good time and took really good care of us."

Escambia/Choctaw

13. Costly turnovers cost Escambia a win

The Gators had it, then they lost it.

There were a few times, Escambia head coach Mike Bennett said, that the Gators got in close to scoring, but then were thwarted by a turnover – namely an interception in the third quarter that was caught by Choctaw in the end zone to prevent a touchdown that would’ve given Escambia an earlier lead.

Escambia had the chance to put the final dagger on its three-point led with three minutes left after Choctaw failed to convert a fake punt to move the chains, but turned the ball over with just under two minutes to go.

Then Choctaw struck with a 58-yard touchdown to seal the game.

“You can’t turn it over against good teams. … It was just a game of mistakes tonight,” Bennett said. “We had a chance, and it just didn’t happen for us.”

Pensacola Catholic/Walton

14. Jayvion Showers is a welcomed return for the Crusaders

Despite the tough two-point loss, one player stood out offensively for Pensacola Catholic at Walton. Jayvion Showers, an Arkansas State commit, scored all three of the Crusaders' touchdowns on Friday. After a hamstring injury that kept him out for a good portion of the beginning of the season, that trio of touchdowns were Showers' first of the season.

He now has a career total 21 touchdowns in three years at Pensacola Catholic after a breakout 15 touchdowns his junior season behind 874 yards receiving. Before Friday, Showers had played just two games with six receptions for 51 yards.

Catholic already had a few prime targets for quarterback Ryan Huff, including Cayden Jasso, Justin Weatherall C.J. Nettles and Geno Cunningham. Showers just adds more depth to that room now.

"(Showers) had a big night tonight. It was great having him," Adams said. "He'll start opening some things up for some other guys, which will be good."

West Florida/Pensacola

16. The Jags 'still have things to fight for'

It isn't simply that the Jaguars have lost their last two games. It's how they've gone down.

Following a three-point defeat at home to Walton two weeks ago, the Jaguars gave up 58 points on the road to Tate. Those two setbacks could've spelled doom and gloom for a young, inexperienced squad.

Instead, West Florida still has its playoff hopes intact, and starting with Friday's win, a potential winning streak can propel them into regionals.

“The last two weeks have really been gut-wrenching for our team,” Jaguars head coach Harry Lees said. “We fought really hard and came out on the wrong end. We had to grow up a little bit and I challenged the kids to stay up because we still have things to fight for. We feel like with the strength of our schedule and the people that we’ve been playing that if we can get it turned around that maybe we’ll have a shot at the playoffs. We feel good about our chances against pretty much everybody because we’ve played some really tough teams.”

17. Effort is there, Tigers now have to put it together

With players in new positions, Tigers interim head coach Martes Wheeler believes his team performed well in the first quarter defensively before blown assignments changed the course of the night.

Failing to score for the seventh game this season, the offense on the other hand was inconsistent.

Pensacola still played with a good deal of effort in spite of its struggles, a point that wasn't lost on either head coach roaming the sidelines.

“The big takeaway like it’s always been the past few weeks is that the kids are playing hard,” Martes Wheeler said. “That’s what we want to see out of them, but now we got to put together a full game, limit mistakes, move forward and get better each week.”

Thursday

Gulf Breeze/Tohopekaliga

18. Dolphins can't get out of own way

The visitors fumbled on their opening drive of the night inside the red zone. They later failed to put up points when a field-goal attempt was off the mark.

But Gulf Breeze's biggest nemesis were yellow flags.

Five touchdowns were called back due to penalties, three of them were blatant infractions according to Dolphins head coach Jeff Gierke. That was just part of a frustrating night all the way around in central Florida.

“We left a bunch of opportunities on the field,” Gierke said. “Some of that happens when you go that far away, but some of it were guys that we’re counting on that are making big mistakes. There’s enough blame to go around, I certainly could’ve called a few different plays here or there. … It was kind of one of those games where everything that could go wrong did go wrong.”

19. Defense bent, but rarely broke

The Dolphins were low on bodies defensively due to injuries suffered last week against Pensacola Catholic and more players going down Thursday.

With several in uniform forced to play both ways, the team's lack of depth proved costly when it relinquished a go-ahead score in the game's final minute.

Still, even with allowing more 500 yards of offense, the Tigers could only muster a season-low 18 points. All of that yardage only means so much if it doesn't result in points.

Gierke was extremely pleased with the play of senior athlete Gavin Quenneville, who finished with 15 tackles. He was forced to come off the field during the final defensive drive due to cramping.

“Gavin Quenneville played out of his mind. ... He was all over the field,” Gierke said.

Patrick Bernadeau is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached at (772) 985-9692, on X at @PatBernadeau or via email at pbernadeau@gannett.com.

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

Bill Vilona is a retired Pensacola News Journal sports columnist and now senior writer for Pensacola Blue Wahoos. He can be reached at bvilona@bluewahoos.com

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: High School Football: 19 biggest takeaways from Week 8 in Pensacola-area