Week 8 Sunday Night Freestyle: Night of the living backup quarterback

On a spooky Halloween in the NFL, the scariest thing a handful of teams faced were competent backup quarterbacks. Cooper Rush, Trevor Siemian, Mike White and Geno Smith all pulled out victories today, keeping playoff hopes alive for the likes of the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints while actively frustrating fans of the Cincinnati Bengals & Minnesota Vikings

Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab talk about all of the Week 8 results including Rush's fourth quarter heroics, the Saints at a QB crossroads, a difficult Cleveland loss, Calvin Ridley's shocking personal announcement and more.

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy by supporting the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the scholarship.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

