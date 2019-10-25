Week 8 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em is geared toward season-long leagues but can also be used for daily fantasy purposes. Anybody can tell you to start the Russell Wilsons, Marlon Macks, and Tyler Locketts of the world. That’s not what I’m doing here. I’m looking deeper at legitimate mostly-borderline candidates who owners may truly be contemplating using in lineups.

QUARTERBACK

Start of the Week: Jared Goff vs. Bengals: Goff rebounded from a career-worst Week 6 against the Niners to hang the overall QB5 day on the answer-less Falcons last Sunday, throwing for a pair of scores and running in a third. It’s been a down year for Goff, who is the overall QB19 in fantasy points per game, settling in as a high-ceiling, low-floor QB2 with obvious upside weeks. This London trip against the Bengals fits the upside bill. Cincinnati is 29th in pass-defense DVOA, 27th in opponent yards per attempt, 24th in opponent passer rating, adn 25th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. The Bengals also get next to no pressure on quarterbacks, checking in at 25th in adjusted sack rate, so Goff should have more clean pockets for the second week in a row after not taking a sack in Atlanta. Goff will be the best pure throwing passer the Bengals have seen since Russell Wilson in Week 1. Since then, Cincinnati has faced Jimmy Garoppolo, Josh Allen, Mason Rudolph, Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, and Gardner Minshew. The Rams’ implied team total of 30.5 points is the highest number on the slate. Goff should be fired up as a top-six QB1 with 300-plus yards and multi-touchdown upside. The Rams run the league’s fastest-paced offense, and the Bengals are 27th in opponent plays per game. L.A. has a chance to rack up big-time play volume across the pond.

Starts

Ryan Tannehill vs. Bucs: Making his first start of the season last week, Tannehill completed 23-of-29 passes for 312 yards (10.8 YPA) and a pair of touchdowns against the Chargers. He was extremely efficient and appeared to find a nice rhythm in the win. It was a pleasant sight after Marcus Mariota showed no signs of progress whatsoever. The performance was good enough for the overall QB13 performance by Tannehill. He now catches a much easier draw against the Bucs, who are 25th in pass-defense DVOA, 32nd in passing yards allowed, 24th in adjusted sack rate, and 28th in fantasy points surrendered to quarterbacks. Tampa Bay is coming off its bye but gave up the QB14 day to Kyle Allen (227 yards, 2 TDs) in Week 6, QB4 afternoon to Teddy Bridgewater (314 yards, 4 TDs) in Week 5, QB4 day to Jared Goff (517 yards, 2 TDs) in Week 4, and the QB2 finish to Daniel Jones (336 yards, 4 TDs) in Week 3. This defense has shown no signs of stopping the pass, so even Tannehill should be able to manage a respectable fantasy week against a defense that is 26th in opponent plays per game. Tennessee’s implied team total of 23.75 points is the week’s 11th-highest. I personally added Tannehill where I have Lamar Jackson on bye.

Josh Allen vs. Eagles: One of the chalkiest, most-popular plays of Week 7, Allen and the Bills ran a season-low 51 offensive plays against the Dolphins, but Allen still managed a QB9 finish with 202 yards and two touchdowns as a passer on top of 32 rushing yards. Buffalo should rebound in the play-volume department closer to its 65-ish average while Allen catches another plus-plus matchup. The Eagles are 20th in pass-defense DVOA, 27th in passing yards allowed, 24th in opponent yards per attempt, 25th in passing touchdowns surrendered, and 26th in fantasy points yielded to quarterbacks. Philly is fresh off allowing the QB7 night to Dak Prescott last week after surrendering the QB6 performance to Kirk Cousins in Week 6. This Eagles Defense has collapsed, and veterans have been axed in recent weeks with slot CB Orlando Scandrick being the latest to get his walking papers. Sidney Jones is expected to take over inside after being benched in Week 6 only to play zero snaps last Sunday. Jalen Mills (foot) was also recently activated from PUP and will be making his first start since last December. Rounding out the group is former Bills second-rounder Ronald Darby, who is Pro Football Focus’ No. 95 cover corner out of 113 qualifiers. John Brown and Cole Beasley have winnable one-on-one matchups no matter who is covering them. Allen’s rushing numbers are just the cherry on top, and this Eagles Defense gave up 30 yards and one touchdown to Prescott as a runner last week. And Aaron Rodgers led the Packers with 5-46-0 rushing two weeks prior. Allen should be locked right back into season-long lineups as a high-ceiling QB1 despite this game’s relatively low total of 43.5 points, seventh-lowest of Week 8.

Matthew Stafford vs. Giants: Stafford has quietly had an amazing first half of the season. He’s No. 8 in yards per attempt and No. 9 in passer rating. No quarterback has attempted more passes 20-plus yards downfield. The Lions don’t run a high-volume passing offense, but Stafford is making up for it by taking shots and using his big arm. Stafford is current QB7 in fantasy points per game and just lit up a top-notch Vikings pass defense for 364 yards and four touchdowns last week. He now gets a Giants unit that is 27th in pass-defense DVOA, 23rd in passing yards allowed, 31st in opponent yards per attempt, 23rd in opponent passer rating, and 22nd in fantasy points given up to quarterbacks. The Lions should also be paced up in this game against the Giants’ No. 8 fastest-paced offense. On top of all that, Detroit lost Kerryon Johnson (knee) to injured reserve this week, which could lead to OC Darrell Bevell putting a bit more on Stafford’s plate moving forward. A few extra pass attempts couldn’t hurt. This game’s 49.5-point total is the week’s third-highest, and the Lions’ implied total of 28.25 is seventh-best.

Sits

Jameis Winston at Titans: Winston threw for 400 yards his last time out, an 11-point loss to the Panthers in London, but needed 54 attempts to do so and tossed five interceptions along the way. Winston is dangerously close to being benched again if he has another turnover-filled performance like that. Despite all of the headaches, Winston has still had some big outings this season and is the overall QB12 in fantasy points per game. However, Week 8 doesn’t look like a spot to go back to Winston. The Titans are No. 8 in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, 11th in opponent yards per attempt, and 11th in passing yards given up on the season. Tennessee is also a respectable 14th in adjusted sack rate and 15th in opponent passer rating. Volume doesn’t figure to be on Winston’s side either with the Titans operating at the seventh-slowest offensive pace. Mike Evans has a distinct size advantage on the outside against small-ish CBs Malcolm Butler and Adoree Jackson while Chris Godwin has a real tough draw in the slot against CB Logan Ryan, who has allowed just a 74.3 QB rating in his coverage. The Titans have surrendered multiple touchdowns to just 3-of-7 quarterbacks. While Winston has a knack for big games, I’m treating him as more of a high-end QB2 with major bust potential.

Philip Rivers at Bears: Rivers is coming off 329 yards and a pair of touchdown passes against the Titans last week as the overall QB11, but he’s shown little upside this season with his best weekly finish as the QB9 against the Dolphins earlier in the year. He’s top-four in both pass attempts and yards but draws a Chicago unit that is No. 8 in pass-defense DVOA, No. 6 in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, No. 7 in opponent yards per attempt, and 13th in passing yards surrendered. Rivers may also be without No. 1 WR Keenan Allen after he popped up on the Week 8 injury report Thursday with a hamstring injury. Late-week adds are never good news. Even if Allen plays, he is unlikely to be at 100 percent. The Bears and Chargers are two of the nine slowest-paced offenses, and this game’s 41-point total is the week’s second-lowest. Rivers is fine as a floor play in the top-18 range, but he brings little-to-no upside.

Carson Wentz at Bills: Talked about as an MVP candidate over the summer, Wentz has been anything but that through seven weeks. He’s the overall QB14 in fantasy points per game and is coming off a dreadful QB23 night last Sunday in Dallas. He’s been held to 191 yards or fewer in three of the last four games as the Eagles continue to play without deep threat DeSean Jackson (abdomen), who is expected to miss his seventh straight game. Meanwhile, the Bills are No. 5 in pass-defense DVOA, No. 4 in passing yards allowed, No. 3 in opponent yards per attempt, No. 3 in opponent passer rating, and No. 4 in fantasy points given up to quarterbacks. Buffalo is yielding just 18 points per game at home, and the Eagles’ implied total of 20.75 points is the week’s ninth-lowest. Ryan Fitzpatrick’s QB7 day last week is the only the quarterback to manage a top-12 finish against coach Sean McDermott’s defense, and he did it with a garbage-time rushing touchdown. Wentz should be treated as a middling QB2 in a game with a 43.5-point total as an underdog. The Eagles badly need Jackson back in the lineup.

RUNNING BACK

Start of the Week: Tevin Coleman vs. Panthers: In the rain and mud last week against the Redskins, Coleman played a season-high 65.6% of the snaps and handled 20 carries for the first time this year. He turned those 20 totes into just 62 scoreless yards in poor field conditions, but it’s been evident since he returned from his high-ankle sprain that Coleman is the 1A in coach Kyle Shanahan’s run-oriented offense. Since his Week 5 return, Coleman is averaging 19.3 touches per game to Matt Breida’s 13.3 and 32.4% playing-time clip. Breida played just 17-of-64 snaps last week due to missing a large chunk of the second half while being evaluated for a concussion. He returned to the game and is fine for Sunday, but this is Coleman’s backfield. He’s dominating red-zone and goal-line chances as well. Coleman is out-carrying Breida 15-1 inside the 20-yard line. Jeff Wilson handled that role in Coleman’s absence, but Wilson has since gone back to the bench. Carolina presents a true run-funnel defense, checking in at 30th in run-defense DVOA and No. 3 against the pass. This plays right into the hands of the Niners, who want to win games by running the ball and playing defense. The Panthers are 23rd in overall rushing defense and 17th in fantasy points allowed to running backs. Both Ronald Jones and Dare Ogunbowale scored on the ground against Carolina in Week 6. Leonard Fournette had 23-108-1 rushing in Week 5. Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson combined for 18-114-0 on the ground in Week 4. And Peyton Barber had a 23-82-1 night in Week 2. The Niners are significant 5.5-point home favorites, and the Panthers are 31st in opponent plays per game. Coleman has a lot of items in his favor and should be treated as a high-upside RB2.

Starts

Carlos Hyde vs. Raiders: Hyde played a six week-low 39.7% of the snaps in last week’s loss to the Colts but still handled double-digit carries for the seventh time in seven games to open the year. Coach Bill O’Brien has shown zero interest in expanding Duke Johnson’s role as a runner, leaving Hyde in the early-down, between-the-tackles, and goal-line roles for the Texans. This sets up as a major rebound spot for him with Houston as heavy seven-point home favorites. The Raiders have defended the run pretty well, coming in at No. 5 in total rushing yards allowed, 11th in run-defense DVOA, and No. 4 in opponent yards per carry, but this game’s 51.5-point total is second-highest of Week 8 and Houston’s implied total of 29.25 is third-best. Hyde should have multiple inside-the-five chances barring long Texans touchdowns. Hyde is tied for 13th in the league with nine carries inside the 10-yard line and tied for fourth with seven inside the five. From a game script standpoint, this is one of Hyde’s better setups of the year. He has 20-plus carries in 3-of-7 games and should flirt with that number again if all goes as planned Sunday.

David Montgomery vs. Chargers: It’s been a really tough rookie year for Montgomery. He’s averaging a pitiful 3.3 yards per carry and coming off a Week 7 where he saw just two carries and turned them into six yards. Both were obviously season lows for Montgomery, but his playing time (46.9%) was still consistent with his season average of 52.9%. The Bears just made a failed effort to get the ball in Tarik Cohen’s hands against the Saints. Cohen turned his 12 touches into 29 scoreless yards as he’s been one of the least productive skill players in the league. Coach Matt Nagy needs to lean heavily on his running game with Cohen playing poorly and Mitchell Trubisky bottoming out to Blake Bortles-ian levels as a passer. The Chargers are 24th in run-defense DVOA and 21st in rushing yards allowed. Opposing running backs are averaging a healthy 4.49 yards per carry against the Bolts. Derrick Henry went 22-90-1 on the ground against L.A. last week. James Conner and Benny Snell combined for 33-116-1 the previous week. Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman hung a combined 28-175-1 day in Week 5. It’s a leap of faith with Montgomery, but it makes the most sense for the Bears to turn back to him Sunday against a defense that is missing interior DTs Justin Jones (shoulder) and Brandon Mebane (knee), though they should get DE Melvin Ingram back from injury this week. Montgomery obviously carries major risk, but I’m treating him as a low RB2 with room for more.

Royce Freeman at Colts: Most wouldn’t believe it, but Freeman has actually out-snapped Phillip Lindsay 55% to 48.3% on the year, and it’s been even more pronounced the last two weeks. Freeman has out-snapped Lindsay 79-55 since Week 6 and out-touched him 30-29 in that span. Freeman is the overall RB14 over the last two weeks while Lindsay checks in at RB26. Both are obviously usable in fantasy as RB2/3 options for a Broncos Offense that should lean on its backfield as much as humanly possible with Joe Flacco playing some of the worst football of his career. We’ve really been saying that for the past several years, though. Freeman is averaging a healthy 14.4 touches per game on the season and catches a Colts team that is 31st in run-defense DVOA, 19th in rushing yards allowed, and 26th in opponent yards per carry. The Broncos are in the top half of the league in run-play percentage. Freeman is a strong volume-based back-end RB2 who has the upper hand over Lindsay in the passing game. With Emmanuel Sanders gone, this offense should be more narrowed down in terms of touches.

Sits

Jordan Howard at Bills: After coming in as the overall RB10 in Weeks 3-5 with five touchdowns in three games, Howard has predictably crashed back to earth with 99 scoreless yards on 24 carries over the last two weeks. Howard managed a 3-28-1 receiving line against the Packers in Week 4 but has just five catches for 24 scoreless yards in the other six games combined. Week 4 was an obvious fluke. The Bills have been a bit sluggish with their run defense this season, checking in at 23rd in run-defense DVOA, but they’re 10th in rushing yards allowed, No. 9 in opponent yards per carry, and 12th in fantasy points surrendered to running backs. Buffalo struggled a bit to contain Mark Walton (14-66-0) last week and allowed a short TD plunge to Kalen Ballage. But they limited Derrick Henry, Sony Michel, and Joe Mixon to a combined 3.87 yards per carry the previous three weeks. Howard doesn’t get the type of volume thos backs receive either as the clear bell-cows of their offenses. The Eagles’ implied total of 20.75 points is the ninth-lowest of Week 8 in a game with a modest 43.5-point total. Howard will have to fall into the end zone to return any sort of fantasy value. He’s essentially a zero in the pass game.

Mark Walton at Steelers: Walton has taken over as the Dolphins’ unquestioned lead back since the Week 5 bye, playing 69-of-147 snaps (46.9%) and turning 20 carries into 98 yards (4.9 YPC) but no touchdowns. The problem is Walton gets yanked off the field at the goal line, as Kalen Ballage has back-to-back 3-7-1 rushing days since the bye, scoring goal-line touchdowns against the Redskins and Bills while playing just nine total snaps in that span. Kenyan Drake also remains involved on a 53.1% playing-time clip despite his lack of touches. Walton has been horrendous in pass protection, which is his obvious downfall and is keeping him off the field in passing situations. The Dolphins head out on the road again as 14-point underdogs in Pittsburgh against a Steelers unit that is 15th in run-defense DVOA and 14th in fantasy points allowed to running backs but comes in at No. 8 in opponent yards per carry. Walton’s lack of heavy volume and no role at the goal-line keeps him on the outside looking in as an RB4 as a significant road ‘dog. Walton is worth owning in 12- and 14-team leagues, but the floor is low.

Devin Singletary vs. Eagles: Singletary was a big whiff of mine last week when I had him locked in as an RB2 start. The problem was the Bills fired off a season-low 51 offensive plays, and Frank Gore remained the surefire 1A of this backfield, out-touching Singletary 12-7. The utter lack of play volume for Buffalo as a whole really hurt everyone outside of John Brown. Playing just over 39% of the snaps last week, Singletary now runs into a much tougher spot on paper. The Eagles are No. 10 in run-defense DVOA, No. 7 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 6 in opponent yards per carry. And only four teams allow fewer fantasy points to running backs. The schedule lightens up again significantly for Singletary and Gore after this week, but we need to see Singletary close the gap a bit more on his veteran teammate. Singletary is best treated as a big-play RB3/FLEX this Sunday who would need to get more involved in the passing game.

WIDE RECEIVER

Start of the Week: A.J. Brown vs. Bucs: After playing just 45.2% of the snaps Weeks 1-4, Brown has seen his playing time spike the last three weeks up to 61.6% while averaging 25 routes per game. There’s obviously major room for growth, but Brown is still third among Titans wideouts in routes, trailing only Corey Davis and slot man Adam Humphries. But only Davis has drawn more targets on the team. It’s notable, however, that Brown was targeted a team-best eight times in Ryan Tannehill’s first start last week, turning in a usable 6-64-0 line against the Chargers. Both the targets and catches were new season-highs for Brown. Tannehill and Brown practiced a lot together in the offseason, as Brown shuttled between the first- and second-team offenses with Tajae Sharpe, so it’s very possible Brown is the guy Tannehill trusts most right now. The matchup this week couldn’t be much better. Tampa Bay is a true pass-funnel defense, checking in at 25th in pass-defense DVOA as opposed to No. 1 versus the run. The Bucs are also 26th in opponent plays per game. Only the Eagles and Raiders are allowing more fantasy points to opposing wideouts. D.J. Moore (7-73-0), Curtis Samuel (4-70-1), Michael Thomas (11-182-2), and Robert Woods (13-164-0) have all exceeded expectations against the Bucs over Tampa’s last three games. We’d obviously like to see Brown on the field more, but there’s enough meat on the bone in this spot to make him a viable WR3/FLEX play.

Starts

Kenny Stills vs. Raiders: A top waiver-wire add this week, Stills is coming off a 4-105-0 performance on five targets against the Colts while playing 94% of the snaps after Will Fuller’s hamstring strain. Fuller is expected to miss “several weeks,” locking Stills and Keke Coutee into the Nos. 2 and 3 receiver jobs, respectively. Stills is unlikely to be a high-volume hog for Deshaun Watson, but he offers mammoth big-play ability and should slide into Fuller’s role pretty seamlessly. He couldn’t ask for a better Week 8 opponent. The Raiders are 30th in pass-defense DVOA and 31st in fantasy points allowed to receivers. This defense just got dusted for six touchdowns by Aaron Rodgers last week, and that was without Davante Adams (toe) in the lineup and Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison playing at less than 100% health. MVS hung a 2-133-1 line on Oakland while Jake Kumerow had 2-54-1. Allen Robinson put up a monster 7-97-2 effort in the Raiders’ previous game with Chase Daniel throwing him the ball. Zach Pascal (4-72-0) and Chester Rogers (3-48-1) both exceeded expectations in Week 5. The Texans’ implied team total of 29 points is third-best of Week 8.

DK Metcalf at Falcons: Metcalf has zero 100-yard games to his name so far but still paces the Seahawks in air yards and is coming off a season-high nine targets last week against the Ravens. Metcalf turned those nine looks into just four catches for 53 scoreless yards and a lost fumble. The usage is still promising and really has been all year long. Metcalf now catches a Falcons Defense that has been flat-out annihilated through the air. Atlanta is 31st in pass-defense DVOA and 28th in fantasy points allowed to wideouts. And top outside CB Desmond Trufant remains out of practice with a toe injury this week. Isaiah Oliver has been starting opposite him and is one of the worst cover corners in the league through seven weeks. Oliver has a 130.4 passer rating in his coverage, only four corners have surrendered more yards. Matt Ryan is expected to play through an ankle injury, heightening the shootout appeal of this game that currently has a 52.5-point total, the highest of Week 8. Tyler Lockett should be stapled to lineups, but Metcalf also needs heavy consideration as a WR3 with mammoth upside.

Cole Beasley vs. Eagles: Beasley caught his first touchdown with the Bills last week against the Dolphins, but managed a forgettable 3-18 receiving line to go with it. As mentioned above, the Bills ran a season-low 51 offensive plays last Sunday, well below their 65-ish average for the year. Beasley and John Brown continue to pace the team in targets by a wide margin. Both have seen 45 passes come their way at a healthy 7.5-per-game clip. Next closest on the team is rookie TE Dawson Knox with 23 targets. When Josh Allen drops back to pass, he’s generally looking for Beasley or Brown. The Eagles are 20th in pass-defense DVOA and dead last in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers. Sidney Jones is expected to reclaim slot duties for the Eagles after the team released veteran Orlando Scandrick this week. Jones has received negative marks in coverage as Pro Football Focus’ No. 67 cover corner. With such a narrow target tree in Buffalo, Beasley is a fine WR3 option with a bit more upside in PPR formats.

Sits

Jarvis Landry at Patriots: The overall WR44 in half-PPR points per game, Landry has barely been WR4/FLEX viable much of the season despite averaging a healthy 7.3 targets per game and drawing at least five in all six games to this point. The problem for the Browns has been Baker Mayfield behind this dreadful offensive line. This unit, despite coming off a bye and catching the Patriots on a short week, suddenly turning itself around and hanging points on a historic New England defense doesn’t seem likely. The Patriots are No. 1 in pass-defense DVOA, No. 1 in fantasy points allowed to wideouts, and No. 2 in opponent plays per game. Cleveland also operates at the eighth-slowest offensive pace. New England has allowed just one touchdown to a wideout all season. The only sliver of hope for Landry is that Golden Tate hung a 6-102-1 line on the Patriots out of the slot two weeks ago and is responsible for the lone receiver touchdown scored upon New England. However, Jamison Crowder (4-26-0) was just eliminated last Monday night. Perhaps intense pressure will funnel a few more looks Landry’s direction, but the odds of him finding pay dirt appear slim. Cleveland’s implied team total of 16.5 points is third-worst of the week. The Patriots are just suffocating opponents right now.

Curtis Samuel at 49ers: Prior to the bye, Samuel popped up for the overall WR4 day against the Bucs in London back in Week 6. He scored a pair of touchdowns, catching one and rushing for another. The rushing score was obviously an anomaly, but Samuel has still had a productive third season after all of the summer hype. He catches a tough draw this week, however. The Niners are No. 1 in opponent plays per game, No. 2 in pass-defense DVOA, and No. 5 in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers. Kyle Allen will make another start under center for the Panthers, and nobody is really expecting him to go into San Francisco and put up a big number on DC Robert Saleh’s defense. Carolina’s implied team total of 18 points is fifth-lowest of Week 8. The Niners just eliminated Terry McLaurin (1-11-0) in Week 7 and held all three of Brandin Cooks (3-18-0), Cooper Kupp (4-17-0), and Robert Woods (0-0-0) under 20 yards and out of the end zone the week before. Odell Beckham went just 2-27-0 in San Francisco’s previous game. Samuel should be downgraded to WR5 territory for this matchup and largely avoided in fantasy.

Zach Pascal vs. Broncos: Pascal is coming off a 6-106-2 afternoon against the Texans and finished as the overall WR2 for the week behind only Marvin Jones. He was likely a very popular waiver-wire pickup this past Wednesday. But we need to proceed with major caution here. Pascal played just 46.6% of the snaps and was fourth among Colts wideouts in routes, trailing T.Y. Hilton, Chester Rogers, and Deon Cain. Rookie Parris Campbell (abdomen) is also practicing this week and should return against Denver. The Colts run a receiver rotation with Hilton as the only real every-down wideout. The matchup against the Broncos is also much tougher. Denver is No. 7 in pass-defense DVOA and No. 2 in fantasy points allowed to receivers. While Pascal has popped up for a couple big games over the last two seasons, we would need to see his playing time spike considerably before running him as a reliable WR3.

TIGHT END

Start of the Week: Gerald Everett vs. Bengals: Everett has evolved into a lock-and-load every-week TE1 after seeing a combined 34 targets over his last four games. He caught another touchdown last week in Atlanta but should have had an even bigger afternoon if Jared Goff wouldn’t have missed him on what would have been a long touchdown. Everett was wide open for a 50-plus yards score the previous week when Goff also overthrew him against the Niners. Everett has been in on 70.5% of the snaps since his 39.7% clip in Week 1. His 161 routes in that span are eighth-most among tight ends. He now gets a Bengals Defense that surrendered 6-99-0 to Mark Andrews two weeks ago. Cincinnati has otherwise faced very little in terms of top-end tight ends. The Rams’ implied team total of 30.5 points is the week’s highest, and the Bengals are 27th in the league in opponent plays per game. They’re also missing several key defensive starters while traveling across the Atlantic for a London affair.

Starts

Noah Fant at Colts: Fant matched his season-high with five targets last week against the Chiefs but caught just one of them for seven yards and dropped several of the four others. It’s been a rough start to his NFL career, but Fant remains a big part of the offense playing 69% of the snaps and checking in at No. 8 among tight ends in pass routes. Bigger days have to be coming for the No. 20 overall pick. And the trade of Emmanuel Sanders could be what frees him. Sanders was second on the team with 43 targets, averaging 6.1 per game. Fant and sophomore slot man DaeSean Hamilton should see much heavier usage behind Courtland Sutton moving forward. This matchup against the Colts is a nice rebound, kickstart for Fant. Indianapolis is 27th in fantasy points allowed to tight ends. Darren Waller and Foster Moreau combined for 10-83-1 against Indy three weeks ago a week after Austin Hooper had a career-best 6-66-2. This game will be played in a friendly dome environment as well.

Vance McDonald vs. Dolphins: This 100% a matchup-based play. Since the Steelers traded for Nick Vannett, McDonald has ran just 41 routes in two games after averaging 35 the first two weeks of the season before getting hurt. McDonald has target counts of 3 > 1 in Vannett’s two games with the team. But that’s still better than Vannett, who has run a total of 17 routes the last two games with target counts of 1 > 1 with McDonald in the lineup. The Dolphins field the league’s worst defense, and the Steelers are implied to score 28.5 points, the sixth-best mark of Week 8. McDonald is probably a distant fourth on the target totem pole, but Mason Rudolph is back under center and hit McDonald for a pair of red-zone scores in his first game of 2019.

Josh Hill vs. Cardinals: Jared Cook (ankle) hasn’t practiced at all this week and is looking like a no-go for the second straight week. In his absence last Sunday, Hill played 67.1% of the snaps and ran a season-high 19 routes, turning them into a 3-43-1 line against the Bears. He now catches a Cardinals Defense that is by far the worst in the NFL at defending tight ends. Evan Engram really flopped against the Cardinals last week with just one catch, but Giants No. 2 TE Rhett Ellison did catch a touchdown. Arizona has allowed eight touchdowns to tight ends. No other team has yielded more than four. The Saints’ implied total of 29.25 points is third-best for Week 8, and they could be getting Drew Brees (thumb) back under center. Mark Andrews owners looking for a streamer could do a lot worse than Hill.

Sits

Due to the absolute lack of quality talent at tight end, it’s impossible for me to argue against anyone at the position. It’s a total crapshoot, and all we’re looking for among streamers are ones who can maybe fall into the end zone. Predicting touchdowns is the hardest thing to do in football. Just finding a tight end who is on the field enough and runs plenty of routes is hard enough. And now that bye weeks have entered the picture, the pickings are even slimmer. Good luck.