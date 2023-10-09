Week 8 stars shine: Vote for the Large Class boys athlete of the week for Oct. 5-6

The poll is open for you to vote for the La Z Boy Furniture Galleries Large Class boys athlete of the week for Oct. 5-6. This week's list includes 10 high school football players from the Nashville area.

The Large Class includes programs from Class 4A-6A as well as Division II-AA and II-AAA.

Here are this week's candidates.

Silas Teat, Marshall County: Teat was 8-of-9 passing for 152 yards and four touchdowns for Marshall County in a 58-6 win over Montgomery Central.

Gabe Borders, Macon County: Borders ran for 189 yards and scored three TDs in a 35-0 win over Livingston Academy.

Baylor Hayes, Brentwood: Hayes kept the Bruins undefeated after going 14-of-18 passing for 175 yards with two touchdown passes in a 28-21 win over previously unbeaten Centennial. Brentwood enters its open week with an 8-0 record.

Javion Kinnard, Pearl-Cohn: Kinnard ran for 118 yards and two TDs on just two carries in the Firebirds' 35-0 win over Greenbrier. He also added a 90-yard catch and a 70-yard TD catch.

Josh Mayernick, CPA: Mayernick had four carries for 135 yards and two TDs in a 52-14 win over Antioch.

Brooklen Davis, MBA: Davis had 18 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown in a 14-6 win over Lipscomb Academy.

JoJo Crump, Father Ryan: Crump was 18-of-31 passing for 183 yards with one touchdown and one interception and had 20 carries for 73 yards for Father Ryan in a 17-10 loss to Ensworth.

Davis Dowland, Ravenwood: Dowland had 28 carries for 138 yards and two TDs in the Raptors' 41-28 win over Franklin last Thursday.

Kaden Powell, Beech: Powell was 4-of-7 passing for 137 yards and three TDs for Beech in a 46-45 loss to Henry County in overtime.

Calvin Kotarba, Page: Kotarba had eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown as Page beat Hillsboro, 35-7

Vote now before the poll closes at noon on Thursday. The winner will be announced that afternoon. Click on the image below to make your selection.

Reach sports writer George Robinson at georgerobinson@theleafchronicle.com and on the X platform (formerly Twitter) @Cville_Sports.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vote for the La Z Boy Large Class boys athlete of the week