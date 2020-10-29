Week 8 Sleepers for Fantasy Football

Fantasy football in 2020 requires patience, flexibility, and a whole lot of woooooosaaaah. The most dedicated and passionate managers get that, since they continue to find zeal in exploring the concepts and happenings occurring under the radar. While there are times your roster may allow for snoozing on sleepers, it’s always beneficial to keep tabs on emerging trends and players. This weekly column is for those who understand the satisfaction of digging deep.

[Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

All of the listed players are rostered in under 60 percent of Yahoo leagues (at time of writing) and/or are a significant value in our daily game. They’re not the obvious picks, and they’re not without their risks… but that’s what makes them so intriguing. In Week 7, the obvious wins included Jamaal Williams and Christian Kirk, both of whom posted top-12 FF numbers for their respective positions. Kyle Allen didn’t throw up on himself, but he also didn’t do enough to rank inside of the top-15 QBs for the week. Unfortunately, Tim Patrick got hurt (hamstring) and Jimmy Graham didn’t find the end zone.

Let’s forge ahead to the halfway marker of the season and see what fantasy damage we can do in Week 8!

Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders (34% rostered - $28)

Carr has surpassed expectations, managing four fantasy outings inside of the top-15 players at the position. Averaging 14 FF points per week, his production has, undoubtedly, been buoyed by the efficiency of his supporting cast (+20.30, QB2). His Week 7 effort wasn’t without its hiccups (a fumble on a rushing attempt), but his 284 yards and 2 TD performance was still impressive, especially considering he was working with a shook o-line and facing a smothering Tampa Bay defense.

Through six games, Carr has recorded a TD:INT ratio of 13:2 and is managing a true completion percentage of 76.8 (QB5). In Week 8 he’ll take on a Browns defense that’s allowed the third-most passing yards to opposing QBs and just got flamed by Joe Burrow (406 yards, 3 TDs). In a matchup with a projected point total of 51.5, the Raiders quarterback should have plenty of opportunities to produce, placing him inside the top-15 players at the position.

La’Mical Perine, RB, New York Jets (22% rostered - $12)

With Adam Gase no longer in charge of play-calling duties, Perine’s involvement (and subsequent production) spiked. He was on the field for 70 percent of the team’s snaps and carried the ball a season-high 11 times in Week 7. While Perine split rushing duties evenly with Frank Gore, it’s worth noting that he drew three more targets than the vet (who failed to receive a single look). The rookie also ran in the team’s lone score.

La'Mical Perine finally got a chance to work in Week 7. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) More

A fourth-round pick out of Florida, Samaje’s cousin excels as a receiver out of the backfield and has three-down potential, which he demonstrated during the Senior Bowl. The game script in Week 8 at Kansas City doesn’t initially pop as being RB friendly, but given Perine’s ability as a pass-catcher and the Chiefs’ semi-regular leakiness versus the run (KC is allowing a YPC of 4.9 and has allowed seven runs over 20 yards), the former Gator could do enough to thrive as a low-end RB2/high-end RB3.

BONUS: The Seattle Seahawks backfield could be a sneaky play. Chris Carson (foot) is a GTD and Carlos Hyde is uncertain to start, as he’s dealing with hamstring “tightness.” Neither Travis Homer (knee) nor Rashaad Penny (ACL) are options. That leaves rookie DeeJay Dallas, a fourth-round pick out of Miami who ironically comps similarly to Carson. Dallas is available in over 95 percent of Yahoo leagues (and Carlos Hyde is only rostered in 20% of leagues).

Story continues