Week 8 SEC Power Rankings: Alabama storms back

It was another great week of college football with several SEC programs picking up solid wins.

Alabama erased a 13-point halftime deficit to beat the Tennessee Volunteers in the SEC game of the week and remains in the driver’s seat to win the West.

Mississippi State took down Arkansas to pick up its first conference win of the season and things are starting to get ugly in Fayetville under Sam Pittman. Missouri continued its sensational season with a dominant win over a reeling South Carolina team.

Ole Miss was able to pick up an elusive win in Jordan-Hare Stadium over Auburn as the Tigers continue to struggle in Year 1 of the Hugh Freeze era. The LSU Tigers cruised to a big win over an overmatched Army and could have the top offense in the country.

Here is a look at our updated power rankings for the SEC after Week 8 of the season.

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Bye

Next Week: @ Ole Miss

Vanderbilt had a much-needed break and will look to pick up their first conference win when they return to action.

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Lost to Mississippi State 7-3

Next Week: Bye

The Razorbacks have been one of the most disappointing teams in the country and are in danger of not winning a conference game.

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Lost to Missouri 34-12

Next Week: @ Texas A&M

The Gamecocks entered the season looking to make some noise and that has not happened. They’ve now lost three straight games and it won’t get any easier with a trip to College Station on deck.

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Beat Arkansas 7-3

Next Week: @ Auburn

It wasn’t a pretty game but Zach Arnett was able to pick up his first conference win and fittingly it was a defensive struggle.

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Week: Lost to Ole Miss 28-21

Next Week: vs. Mississippi State

Auburn’s offense once again did not show up for the game and Hugh Freeze and Co. are searching for answers as they look to become bowl-eligible.

Texas A&M Aggies (4-3, 2-2)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Bye

Next Week: vs. South Carolina

Jimbo Fisher’s seat continues to heat up despite an insane buyout and he will likely need to finish the season on a strong note if he wants to return for another season in College Station.

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Bye

Next Week: vs. Georgia

The Gators already shocked one rival this season when they took down Tennessee and will look to do so against an inconsistent but unbeaten Georgia team in Jacksonville.

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Bye

Next Week: vs. Tennessee

After starting the season 5-0 the Wildcats have suddenly lost back-to-back games but will look to get back on track when they host Tennessee in a winnable game.

Tennessee Volunteers (5-2, 2-2)

© Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Week: Lost to Alabama 34-20

Next Week: @ Kentucky

The Vols had a 20-7 halftime lead and had Alabama on the ropes but couldn’t land the knockout punch as the Crimson Tide stormed back in the second half.

© Abigail Landwehr/Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Week: Beat South Carolina 34-12

Next Week: Bye

The Tigers were in complete control of this game from the opening kick and will enter their bye week with plenty of momentum before their Week 10 showdown with Georgia, which will likely determine the SEC East.

LSU Tigers (6-2, 4-1)

© SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Week: Beat Army 62-0

Next Week: Bye

LSU took take of business against an overmatched Army and will have a chance to get healthy on their bye before their showdown with Alabama in two weeks.

Ole Miss Rebels (6-1, 3-1)

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Last Week: Beat Auburn 28-21

Next Week: vs. Vanderbilt

It wasn’t pretty but the Rebels picked up the win in Jordan-Hare Stadium, something they have only done three times prior.

© Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Week: Beat Tennessee 34-20

Next Week: Bye

This is far from Nick Saban’s best team but they are resilient and can’t be counted out. Tennessee found that out when Alabama ended the game on a 27-0 run.

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Bye

Next Week: vs. Florida

Georgia got to enjoy a bye before their annual showdown against Florida in Jacksonville. The Bulldogs have been up and down this season but are still the top team in the SEC.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire