Week 8 Roundup: Jay Walls claims win No. 100 as Navarre head coach as Raiders wax Milton

A roundup of Week 8 games involving Pensacola-area teams from Thursday, Oct. 12 and Friday, Oct. 13.

Friday

District 1-4S

Navarre 51, Milton 14

Well-aware of the milestone feat, two of Navarre’s quickest linemen toted a bucket of ice water to surprise Raiders’ head coach Jay Walls with a celebratory dousing for his 100th victory at the school.

“You got me,” said Walls, laughing, hugging the players, after quick moves to avoid the worst of the post-game chill.

In producing big plays and a five-minute span of four touchdowns, the Raiders delivered Walls a memorable moment in the team’s 51-14 victory Friday against Milton at Haywood Hanna Panther Stadium.

“It’s great,” said Walls, whose 12 seasons at Navarre easily make him the longest-tenured coach in the two-county Pensacola area. “What it means is that I’ve had a lot of great players, a lot of great assistant coaches, a great administration and the community behind us, and it’s been special.

“The credit goes to the kids and the coaches. It’s not a one-man show, that’s for sure. We’ve been very fortunate, really blessed.”

The win puts Navarre (5-2 overall) at 2-0 in District 1-4S heading into next Friday’s showdown at Pace.

“It’s definitely big … going there (to Pace),” Walls said. “County rival, district game. It’s definitely going to be a huge game for all of us.”

As he told his players afterward, the Raiders will enjoy the rest of the weekend with a fifth consecutive victory that followed an overtime loss to Pensacola Catholic in the season-opener Aug. 25 and lopsided loss to Pine Forest a week later.

The Raiders resiliency was needed again early in Friday’s game. The Raiders took a 7-0 lead on an 11-play, 80-yard drive finished by a Connor Mathews’ 1-yard run on a fourth-down, goal-line play.

Milton answered right back. The Panthers got a 50-yard pass play from quarterback Tate Williams to Kaiden Hall to the Raiders’ 3. Malik Cobb then ran in for the tying touchdown with 1:08 left in the quarter.

It was a 10-7 Navarre lead when the Raiders were forced to punt with 5:43 left in the first half. Their defense forced Milton into a 3-and-out sequence and receiver/free safety Terrence Marshall got most of the ball on a punt attempt that went for minus-1 yard.

Mathews scored on the next play, bursting free on a 21-yard run with 4:11 left in the half.

The Raiders defense again forced a quick sequence that led into Navarre quarterback Hunter Pfiester throwing a first-play bomb to Marshall, who caught the ball in full stride behind a defender and ran the rest for a 73-yard score and 24-7 lead with 2:46 left.

“It was huge,” said Milton head coach Kelly Gillis about the quick pair of scores. “It took the wind out of us for some reason and then things can get away from you, before you know it.

“It turned the tide in their favor and we just weren’t able to fight our way back out of it and make it a ballgame.”

The Raiders then recovered a fumble at their 31. Pfiester had a perfect pass to receiver Rylan Reynolds, who made a diving, tumbling catch at the 3 with 14.5 seconds left. On the next play, Mathews scored his third touchdown.

“That was the momentum swing,” Walls said. “We needed that. We just finally got in the rhythm there.”

Pfeister was made aware after the game of his head coach, who also coaches the quarterbacks, getting win No. 100.

“Wow, I didn’t know that,” he said. “Well that is what makes it more special. Just an awesome game by all our guys.”

Navarre got the kickoff to start the second half. Senior receiver Nate Harison went 65 yards on the kickoff for a touchdown to blown up that game at 38-7.

Just like that, four touchdowns in less than five minutes across two quarters.

A running clock began when Mathews scored his fourth touchdown on a 20-yard run later in the third quarter.

“It was a 10-7 football game with four or so minutes before halftime,” Gillis said. “And we just struggled to get out of our own way with some mistakes and it steam rolled. And we are still trying to learn how to handle adversity.”

Said Walls: “We have big-play ability. You got to give credit to the (offensive line) too. They made some big blocks on those plays. It was great to see Rylan make that catch. These kids have been working hard.”

—Bill Vilona

District 1-3S

Choctaw 24, Escambia 20

Escambia football had all the momentum with four minutes left in the game at Choctaw.

The Gators scored 20 unanswered points, starting with a Jaylin Harris 30-yard scoop-and-score with a few minutes left in the first half. Then Escambia’s Dorrion White scored on a 9-yard run to make the halftime score 17-13, in favor of Choctaw.

Quarterback Anthony Hall eventually found White for a 38-yard touchdown reception with four minutes left in the game to make it 20-17.

But sandwiched in between White’s touchdowns were some turnovers. Choctaw intercepted a ball in the end zone to preserve its then-four-point lead in the third quarter. That was followed later in the game by a turnover on downs that gave Choctaw the ball back.

“We had every opportunity to win the game. You can’t turn it over against good teams,” head coach Mike Bennett said. “It was just a game of mistakes tonight. … Give Choctaw credit, they took advantage of some things that we did do and things we didn’t do.”

Then in the dying minutes of the game, two Choctaw passes totaling 93 yards put it ahead 24-20, securing the game with 1:13 left in the contest.

“We had a chance, and it just didn’t happen for us,” Bennett said.

Escambia (5-2, 2-1 District 1-3S), which was ranked third in Region 1-3S in the latest FHSAA rankings, travels to Pine Forest for a 7 p.m. Friday kickoff from Lon R. Wise Stadium.

“It’s Pine Forest-Escambia, it didn’t matter who won or lost tonight,” Bennett said. “It’ll be a heck of a football game with two very good football teams playing.”

—Ben Grieco

Fort Walton Beach 44, Booker T. Washington 14

The Wildcats suffered their fifth consecutive defeat after falling on the road against the Vikings. Stats and quarter scores were unavailable.

Booker T. Washington (1-5, 0-2 District) is host to Choctaw at 7 p.m. Thursday from Sherman L. Robinson Stadium. The Indians can clinch the District 1-3S title with a win.

— Patrick Bernadeau

District 1-2S

Walton 23, Pensacola Catholic 21

Pensacola Catholic head coach Matt Adams said it came down to execution.

The Crusaders had good field position several times in the second half, but between failed plays and penalties, Catholic suffered just its second loss of the season against Walton at Yates Memorial Stadium on Friday – its first defeat at the hands of an in-state team after falling to Prince Avenue Christian out of Georgia earlier this year.

Coupled with West Florida's victory over Pensacola, the Braves sealed the District 1-2S title.

“They’re a good football team. They did a good job,” Adams said of Walton. “It was a frustrating night when it comes to the penalties.”

All three touchdowns were scored by Jayvion Showers, who missed a substantial amount of time early in the year with a hamstring injury. While Showers played against Gulf Breeze in Week 7, he only had three receptions for 21 yards.

“It’s nice to have him back,” Adams said.

The Crusaders (5-2, 1-1 District 1-2S) play host to Munroe at 7 p.m. Friday from Gorecki-LeBeau Stadium.

“All of the things we wanted to do, we still can do,” Adams said. “We’ve just got to get hot here at the end.”

—Ben Grieco

West Florida 41, Pensacola 0

Senior quarterback John Nicholas tossed three touchdown passes as the Jaguars inched closer to the .500 mark thanks to a shutout victory over the Tigers from Jim Scoggins Stadium.

Nicholas delivered two scores to Josh Spears and another to Jayden Beverly. Meanwhile, Wyatt Casey, Val Johnson and Marquez Jones each had a rushing touchdown.

Even after losses in its last two games, West Florida head coach Harry Lees wondered how his players would come out a team that was winless. He was glad to find out the response.

“You never know dealing with so many teenage guys and how they are going to react,” Lees said. “We just told them, ‘Don’t overlook Pensacola High’ because we know that they feel like this might be one of their shots to really get in the win column. … I was just glad with the way the kids played. It was mostly a clean game, with a couple of mistakes here or there, but I thought our kids played well.”

Pensacola (0-8, 0-2 District) was blanked for the seventh time in eight games this season. The hosts thought they avoided a shutout when junior Dominique Hughley seemingly scored on a kickoff return, but he was ruled out of bounds on his way to the end zone.

Each team has a bye next week before returning to action on Oct. 27. Pensacola is host to Walton while West Florida (3-4, 1-1 District) plays at Pensacola Catholic.

— Patrick Bernadeau

Non-district games

IMG Academy 55, Pine Forest 14

The Eagles learned the hard way why the Ascenders are and have been one of the nation's best after being socked in a road defeat.

Pine Forest (4-4) trailed 48-0 at halftime before Miequle Brock put up the team's first points. Leading in the area in touchdowns, the senior running back had a pair of rushing scores, the second of which was set up by a long Zion Legree reception.

It's the second-straight game that the Eagles have fallen behind by multiple scores early.

"The game tonight was kind of more of the same. We just have to start up fast instead of trying to build up momentum," Pine Forest head coach Tony Carter said. "(IMG) is a top team in the country for a reason. They have some phenomenal athletes and they're pretty well-coached. But also it took us a while to realize that they're human, too. We just had to keep fighting back and I think we took that to heart in the second half and we got going."

— Patrick Bernadeau

Thursday

Tohopekaliga 18, Gulf Breeze 14

Another area team on a long-distance trip, the Dolphins saw a fourth-quarter advantage slip through their hands late in its loss to the Tigers.

The contest was played at Tohopekaliga High School, located just outside Orlando nearly 500 miles away from Gulf Breeze.

With the Dolphins leading 14-12, Sabby Meassick, the state's leading passer, connected with Jayden Oliver for a 66-yard go-ahead score in the final minute of the game. The sophomore quarterback finished 37-for-56 passing for 421 yards, three touchdowns to only one interception.

The Tigers recorded more than 500 yards of offense, but were limited to their lowest point total this season. Gulf Breeze senior athlete Jake Hooten added an interception.

Gavin Quenneville put the visitors on the scoreboard on a 4-yard rush in the second quarter. They went ahead in the third on an 80-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Battle Alberson to senior wide receiver Bryson Rouillier.

Dropping their third consecutive contest, the Dolphins (2-5) are host to Tate. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday from Dolphin Stadium.

— Patrick Bernadeau

Patrick Bernadeau is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached at (772) 985-9692, on X at @PatBernadeau or via email at pbernadeau@gannett.com.

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

Bill Vilona is a retired Pensacola News Journal sports columnist and now senior writer for Pensacola Blue Wahoos. He can be reached at bvilona@bluewahoos.com

