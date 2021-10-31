Week 8 rooting guide for Cardinals, playoff implications

The Arizona Cardinals have already played in Week 8, losing 24-21 to the Green Bay Packers Thursday night.

No matter what happens in the rest of the games in Week 8, they will still lead the NFC West, but there are some outcomes for Cardinals fans to watch.

Other teams can give the Cardinals a little help.

Here are the games that have implications in the division and in the conference for the Cardinals.

Rams at Texans

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-1 Rams are on the road facing the 1-6 Texans. The expected outcome is for the Rams to win and improved to 7-1, which would tie the Cardinals for the best record in the division. However, because of the Cardinals’ win over the Rams this season, they technically would still lead the division.

However, a Rams loss would go a long way, even if it looks impossible playing the hapless Texans.

Cowboys at Vikings

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings nearly beat the Cardinals in Week 2 and now host the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night. The Vikings are 3-3 and have won two in a row. The Cowboys are 5-1 and have won five straight.

The Vikings would do the Cardinals a big favor by giving the Cowboys their second loss. A Minnesota win isn’t out of the question here.

Buccaneers at Saints

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs are 6-1 and, with a win, would have the same record as the Packers and Cardinals. The Saints are 4-2 and would like to pull within a half game of the NFC South lead.

Cardinals fans should want Tampa to lose. Giving them a second loss would keep the Bucs a game behind them.

A Saints win isn’t a crazy expectation at home.

49ers at Bears

(AP Foto/David Banks)

The Cardinals play the 49ers next week. They are only 2-4 and have both quarterbacks healthy again, but anytime another team can give someone other than the Cardinals a loss, it is a good Sunday.

This game feels like it could be a tossup.

Jaguars at Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks are 2-5 but get to play the lowly Jaguars at home. Jacksonville is coming off their bye after they picked up their first win of the year.

The Seahawks are still without Russell Wilson. He could be back when the Cardinals head to Seattle in Week 11.

The Jags would also do a huge favor to the Cardinals by giving the Seahawks their sixth loss of the year. Even with Geno Smith starting at quarterback, it still feels like a tall task because the Jaguars aren’t good.

