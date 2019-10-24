Week 8 Rankings

Week 8 Quarterbacks

QB Notes: An antidote for a quarterback who has just two passing scores to four picks over his past two starts? A Raiders Defense fresh off silver plattering a perfect 158.3 rating to Aaron Rodgers. Generating zero pass rush, the Silver and Black are permitting 290 weekly passing yards. Deshaun Watson will miss Will Fuller, but Kenny Stills is a perfect fill-in. … It would be nice for Russell Wilson if Matt Ryan (ankle) plays in Atlanta, increasing the shootout potential. That is the current expectation. No team is allowing more quarterback fantasy points than the Falcons. … Aaron Rodgers won’t be as lucky vs. the Chiefs — Patrick Mahomes (knee) is expected to sit despite practicing Wednesday — but last week’s Perfect One is still a green-light god for a game with a 47.5 over/under. Rodgers had been building toward last Sunday’s outburst for weeks. Davante Adams (toe) might also finally return. … Jared Goff came uncomfortably close to capsizing in last week’s gorgeous road spot vs. the Falcons. He rallied to finish as the QB5 thanks in part to a rushing score. Facing a Bengals D with scarily little talent, Goff is not a Week 8 landmine in London.

Matt Ryan finally goose egged last week and nearly wrecked his ankle in the process. For his troubles, the Falcons traded No. 3 receiver Mohamed Sanu on Tuesday. Ryan still has an enviable trio of weapons, and a plus Week 8 opponent in a Seahawks D that is nothing like it used to be. … Surprisingly deputized to be a down-field attacker this season, Matthew Stafford trails only Jameis Winston in average intended air yards at 10.5. Stafford has averaged at least 8.1 yards per attempt in 5-of-6 starts. With Kerryon Johnson (knee) on injured reserve, Stafford isn’t about to be dialed back vs. a Giants “defense” hemorrhaging an 8.9 YPA. … Perhaps you wanted more fantasy points from Josh Allen last week, who emerged as the QB16 in a clean, controlled performance against the Dolphins. He will be neither vs. an Eagles D that gets after the passer but can’t cover anybody. Allen will have to throw more than 26 times against one of the league’s worst secondaries, creating smash spot potential. … The Titans are far from a great matchup for Jameis Winston, but it’s hard to see how Winston comes out of this one without hitting the over on his weekly average of 37 attempts.

Coming off a surprising dud vs. the Giants, Kyler Murray has a concerning matchup in the Saints, who have erased the past four quarterbacks they’ve faced, including Dak Prescott and Jameis Winston. A 48 over/under keeps Murray’s QB1 case afloat. … Tom Brady has averaged 43 attempts over his past three starts but produced as “just” the QB8 in the process. His lack of consistent weapons was becoming a problem. Enter precise route runner Mohamed Sanu, who was known mostly for hurting others’ fantasy value in Atlanta. He will certainly enhance his own, as well as his quarterback’s, in target-starved New England. … Kirk Cousins’ topsy-turvy 2019 has reached a peak, with the Vikings’ fully-guaranteed QB averaging 325 yards while posting 10 total scores over his past three starts. At home vs. the Redskins is another glorious setup, but Cousins will be missing Adam Thielen (hamstring) in a game where the Vikings won’t need to throw to win. Temper your expectations … Posting Philip Rivers-ian statlines so far this season, Jacoby Brissett has multiple scores in 5-of-6 games. The Broncos have strong numbers against the pass but had the looks of a team taking a turn for the worse last week.

Teddy Bridgewater is averaging 36 attempts over his past three appearances compared to 27 over his first three. That includes a surprising QB12 finish in Chicago last Sunday. The Cardinals finally have Patrick Peterson back, but they will be ripe for the picking in the Superdome. Of note for Bridgewater is the chance Drew Brees (thumb) returns early. Brees is claiming he will. Sean Payton wasn't quite as sure. … Lord help me re: this Ryan Tannehill ranking. An expected upgrade over Marcus Mariota last Sunday, Tannehill has the matchup dreams are made of in a Bucs D coughing up 305 weekly passing yards. … Struggling for rhythm behind the Chargers’ nightmarishly bad offensive line, Philip Rivers hasn’t established a ceiling even as he’s maintained his top-18 floor. He will be relying on the latter in Chicago. … It took longer than expected, but Gardner Minshew has gotten badly exposed the past two weeks. He managed just 15 completions and one score vs. the bottomed-out Bengals in Week 7. The Jets’ defense is not as bad as Sam Darnold made them look by playing exclusively from behind on Monday night.

Daniel Jones has only four scores over his past four starts. The healthy return of Sterling Shepard (concussion) would make for the first time Jones has had his full supporting cast. … Sam Darnold remains a talented player, but that was the kind of performance that could leave a long-lasting mark on his psyche. Any road matchup should be considered a dangerous situation for the time being. … I don’t necessarily think there are 21 better plays than Mason Rudolph this week, but his floor is through the foundation. … If Patrick Mahomes (knee) can’t make a miracle comeback, Matt Moore will have plenty of weapons at his disposal vs. a Packers D that has looked increasingly shaky. … Don’t look now, but the Dolphins actually have some interesting weapons to throw to. If you’re tanking, you could do far worse than DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Albert Wilson, Mike Gesicki and Kenyan Drake. The problem for Week 8 is a Steelers Defense that still appears formidable. … There’s a non-zero percent chance Baker Mayfield gets Darnold’d vs. the Pats. It’s also possible he comes out looking much more like he did against the Ravens after a bye week to lick his wounds and make adjustments. … Kyle Allen’s weapons won’t be able to save him in this awful matchup.

Week 8 Running Backs

RB Notes: A 16.5-point favorite at home for an offense missing its No. 1 wide receiver, Dalvin Cook is one of the easier RB1 overall ranks you will ever see. … Only the Bucs are allowing fewer yards per carry than the Jets (3.3). I’m keeping Leonard Fournette in the top two because he’s averaging 29 touches over the past month and will be operating as a six-point home favorite vs. a shellshocked Jets squad that’s on a short week after getting pantsed at home. … Solid in his Week 7 return, Saquon Barkley has a mouthwatering matchup in the Lions’ bottom-five run defense. It is worth noting that the G-Men are seven-point road ‘dogs, and the Lions do a better job limiting RB receptions than ground gains. … Even in his second worst yardage performance of the season before the Panthers’ Week 7 bye, Christian McCaffrey scored via both land and air. Only the Pats are allowing fewer RB fantasy points than the 49ers, but CMC is practically guaranteed to reach 20 touches. … Chris Carson got bottled up by the Ravens but still handled the ball 24 times. The Falcons are better against the run than pass, but they are bad against everything for fantasy purposes.

The Saints didn’t treat Latavius Murray any differently than Alvin Kamara in Week 7, shoveling 32 touches onto his plate. It’s not unrealistic to expect a repeat vs. the Cardinals’ shaky run D in a contest where the Saints are 10.5-point home favorites. Kamara (ankle) will take Murray’s place in the ranks if he gets the green light. … Even with the specter of Benny Snell closing time, James Conner is an undeniable play vs. a Dolphins Defense getting teed off on for 161 weekly rushing yards. Conner has at least seven catches in two of his past three starts. … The Cardinals have signed both Alfred Morris and Zach Zenner, signaling a lack of faith in David Johnson’s (ankle, back) availability. As Chase Edmonds so vividly illustrated last week, whomever starts at running back for the Cardinals is an RB1. Were Johnson to play, we would have a Melvin Gordon/Austin Ekeler situation on our hands … Aaron Jones flipped the script in Week 7, this time catching his passing touchdown while out-touching Jamaal Williams 16-7. The Chiefs are one of only three teams permitting more than five yards per carry.

Le'Veon Bell and Josh Jacobs are both big road underdogs. Although Bell mysteriously has only two receptions over his past two games, he gets the rankings edge over Jacobs because of his more reliable pass-catching role. Jacobs, who is balling out on the ground, is expected to play through his shoulder issue. … Considering the chaos around him, Nick Chubb has been stunningly consistent. That will be put to the gravest of tests vs. the Patriots, who threaten to stone age the Browns’ entire offense. Further down the line, Kareem Hunt’s suspension ends in two games. … Marlon Mack was a Week 7 disappointment in a great setup. He has another one as a 5.5-point home favorite vs. a Broncos D that’s softer on the ground than through the air. … Ryan Tannehill — yes, that Ryan Tannehill — enhances the entire Titans Offense’s outlook, but the Bucs are the league’s most pass-funnel defense, getting obliterated through the air while permitting just 68 weekly rushing yards. Consider that a word of DFS caution for Derrick Henry. … Todd Gurley’s situation is committed to staying weird. His 13-yard passing score was the play of the day for the Rams last Sunday, but he struggled mightily on the ground. Darrell Henderson, meanwhile, has appeared deserving of a change-of-pace role. Malcolm Brown (ankle) has yet to resume practicing.

Coming off the lowest wattage three-TD game you will ever seen, Sony Michel gets his weekly smash spot in the Browns. Michel had looked better the previous two week’s before Monday’s wheezing 19/42. ... Tevin Coleman’s touch counts have gone 16-20-22 as Matt Breida’s have gone 14-17-9. The Panthers are much more permissive to runners than passers. … Ty Johnson should step in as an immediate 1-for-1 replacement for Kerryon Johnson on early downs. That alone makes him an instant RB2. How high his ceiling goes will depend on his pass-catching role. J.D. McKissic had been changing Kerryon’s pace, but Ty out-routed him 29-9 in Week 7. That’s an excellent sign. … Melvin Gordon quite literally cost the Chargers the game last weekend as Austin Ekeler went 7/118/1 through the air. Ekeler has established a “2X James White ceiling.” Despite playing only six games, the Bears have been stung for the third most RB receptions (45). … Oakland defends the run better than the pass, but game flow should allow for Carlos Hyde to get RB2 established. … Devonta Freeman is well and truly cooked, averaging 3.5 yards per carry and 72 yards from scrimmage. Not even Ito Smith’s (concussion) offers much reason for optimism.

It stands to reason the Chiefs will feature a greater run-game commitment if Patrick Mahomes (knee) sits. The Packers are worse against the run than the pass, and have surrendered the 11th most RB receptions (11). LeSean McCoy has established himself as the safer RB2, but Damien Williams will have FLEX appeal. … Seasons don’t get more lost than Joe Mixon’s 2019. He has no viable path forward to weekly RB2 value. It will have to be an extremely good matchup. The Rams are not that. ... The wheels have come off for the Bears’ “running game.” If you’re looking for Week 8 hope, it comes in the form of the Bears being four-point home favorites vs. the road tripping Chargers. ... It’s the revenge game to end all revenge games for a revenge-obsessed Adrian Peterson, but he will be playing through a high-ankle sprain on a short week. Wendell Smallwood could blunder into 8-10 touches as the COP. … Mark Walton’s 15 Week 7 touches were tied for the second most by a Dolphins back this season. With the ‘Fins seemingly intent on preserving Kenyan Drake’s health ahead of the trade deadline, Walton could easily hit that number again vs. the Steelers. … Explosive though he is, Devin Singletary has yet to handle the ball more than nine times, and that was all the way back in Week 1.

Week 8 Receivers

WR Notes: Coming off his long-awaited breakout, DeAndre Hopkins now gets the Raiders’ nonexistent defense with Will Fuller (hamstring) sidelined. … Michael Thomas leads the NFL in receptions (42) and yards (551) since Teddy Bridgewater took over in Week 3. Truly, you can’t guard Mike. Drew Brees (thumb) is pushing to return for Week 8. Whoever is under center will be facing the Cardinals’ eminently rippable defense. … With Mohamed Sanu gone to the Patriots, Julio Jones has one less compiler to fight for targets. The Falcons were alarmingly out of sorts in Week 7, but you never fade Julio in Georgia. … Whereas Gerald Everett’s increased involvement seems to have hurt Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods, it’s had little effect on Cooper Kupp, who is returning home to face the Bengals’ undermanned secondary. Making his 2019 debut last week, Bengals slot CB Darqueze Dennard got flamed by Dede Westbrook. … Stefon Diggs’ case is pretty simple. He’s 14/310/3 over the past two weeks. He did that with Adam Thielen on the field for 5-of-8 quarters. Now Diggs gets a Redskins Defense surrendering the eighth most receiver fantasy points. That’s despite Quinton Dunbar surprisingly rating as Pro Football Focus’ No. 1 corner. The only concern, as always in these situations, is that 16-point favorites Minnesota doesn’t throw enough to get Diggs his numbers.

If Week 7 felt a little too quiet, perhaps it was because Chris Godwin and Mike Evans were on bye. Godwin is the WR1 by average points in PPR, Evans 15. The Titans have a strong overall defense, but neither Bucs stud has an imposing individual matchup. … As Tyreek Hill showed last week, he is always just one play away from a big fantasy week, no matter who the quarterback is. Matt Moore is more than capable of getting Hill his numbers. Sammy Watkins (hamstring) is also on track to finally return. … There will be some skills overlap between Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu, but the Pats’ offense is infamously difficult to learn. Even a seen-it-all veteran like Sanu will need some time to adjust. With the Pats’ receiver corps in disarray, Edelman has 27 targets over the past two weeks. 13.5 seems like a fair over/under. … Tyler Lockett keeps failing to reach his ceiling but is keeping the floor nice and tidy. He hasn’t gone worse than 4/51 since Week 1. The Falcons could turn Lockett into a milly maker. … As Ian Hartitz points out, Kenny Golladay is vacuuming up both deep and goal-line targets. There is no one on the Giants capable of slowing him down.

As great as the Bears’ defense is, it’s going to have Buster Skrine on Keenan Allen. Stay the course, however sad it may be. … Yet to have a 100-yard day this season, T.Y. Hilton will see a heavy dose of Chris Harris in what could be Harris’ final game in a Broncos uniform. … John Brown is a process WR2. See the Eagles on the schedule, start the receiver. Brown has gone at least 5/69 three straight games. That included a date with the forbidding Patriots as well as last Sunday’s meeting with the embarrassing Dolphins. … George Washington couldn’t tell a lie, and Courtland Sutton can’t post fewer than 60 yards, even with Joe Flacco at the controls. Emmanuel Sanders’ departure will mean more defensive attention but also raise Sutton’s targets floor. He’s currently averaging a modest eight. … D.J. Chark is coming off his quietest two-game stretch of the year. That’s probably nothing the reeling Jets can’t fix on a short week on the road. … Odell Beckham will be trying to break free against the best defense in the league. He is coming off a 6/101 performance, as well as a bye week where the Browns’ overwhelmed coaching staff at least had extra time to game plan for their toughest test of the year.

A banged up JuJu Smith-Schuster badly needed the Steelers’ bye. Mason Rudolph is going to make JuJu a WR2 adventure, but it should be hard to screw up a home date with the Dolphins. … Mohamed Sanu’s departure is unequivocally great news for Calvin Ridley, who has had one 50-yard game since Week 2. … Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks have become wild cards since Gerald Everett’s emergence/Jared Goff’s struggles. They do have truly exceptional Week 8 individual matchups in the Bengals’ “man on the street” secondary. … You simply can’t fade Tyler Boyd’s volume. Who gets the looks behind him is becoming increasingly unclear. Auden Tate has earned more rankings benefit of the doubt, but Alex Erickson could easily end up the victor. With Jalen Ramsey unlikely to follow Boyd into the slot, one of Tate or Erickson could be spending a lot of time in jail. … The only thing the Bears’ offense is doing well right now: Getting Allen Robinson the ball. 25 times over the past two games, and at least seven times each week this season. … Weeks 1 and 2 were a mirage for Larry Fitzgerald, who doesn’t have a ceiling. He should regain his floor vs. a Saints secondary dealing with injury and suspension in the slot.

Marvin Jones scored four touchdowns vs. the Vikings. He drew five targets the week prior. The Giants are the right place to chase points, of course. … With the Redskins’ offense going further in the tank, Terry McLaurin could become disappointingly volatile. It’s worth noting that none of the Vikings’ corners are playing particularly well. … Golden Tate has gone 6/80 back-to-back weeks, but 4/40 will be his floor if Sterling Shepard (concussion) can get cleared. … Kenny Stills is about as close to a 1-for-1 replacement for Will Fuller as a team could ever hope to have waiting on its roster. Stills has so far corralled 15-of-19 targets from Deshaun Watson. … It’s not so much D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel’s individual matchups, but the fact that San Francisco could basically erase Kyle Allen from the earth. … Banged up Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison were out-snapped by Allen Lazard and Jake Kumerow last week, but only MVS eclipsed 60 yards. He did so on two catches. Further complicating matters for Week 8 is Davante Adams’ (toe) potential return. … As hoped, Corey Davis and A.J. Brown both appeared revived under Ryan Tannehill. There’s no place like the WR4 present vs. the Bucs’ No. 32 by yardage pass defense. … Emmanuel Sanders needs a WR4 probation week for his 49ers debut.

Week 8 Tight Ends

TE Notes: There are plenty of arguments to the contrary, but I’m keeping Travis Kelce No. 1 for the first week of Patrick Mahomes’ absence. Matt Moore has to throw to somebody and locking onto his playmaking seam stretcher would make a ton of sense. The Packers have coughed up the ninth most tight end yardage (382) and got smoked by Darren Waller last Sunday. … Austin Hooper was a Week 7 disappointment, but he gets the call at No. 2 … if Matt Ryan (ankle) is healthy. Mohamed Sanu was arguably Hooper’s most direct competitor for targets, and he’s now a New England Patriot. Only the Bucs and Cardinals have permitted more tight end yardage than Seattle. … George Kittle has cleared 60 yards once in six games. Now the 49ers must do battle with the Panthers’ pass-erasing defense. Only four teams have allowed fewer yards up the seam. … Hunter Henry leads all tight ends in catches (14), yards (197) and touchdowns (two) since his Week 6 return. The Bears aren’t as lockdown vs. tight ends as they are some other positions.

It’s hard to rank Darren Waller this “low” after he just had one of the best games by a tight end all season. The Texans have survived a slate that’s featured Kelce, Hooper and Greg Olsen to allow the seventh fewest TE fantasy points. We still know that the receiver-less Raiders will have no choice but to funnel looks Waller’s way. Foster Moreau, meanwhile, has emerged on the streamer-based TE2 radar. This wouldn’t seem to be the week to do it. … A colossal Week 7 disappointment, Evan Engram gets a Lions Defense that’s surrendered the seventh most TE fantasy points and just traded S Quandre Diggs to the Seahawks. Sterling Shepard’s (concussion) potential return would lower Engram’s floor. … It’s simply a brutal matchup for Zach Ertz, who hasn’t cleared 60 yards in a month. The Bills are tied with the Patriots for second fewest tight end yards allowed (192). … Gerald Everett leads his position in targets over the past month. The Rams are changing their offense on the fly. Despite decent numbers against tight ends, the Bengals have one of the most pathetic defenses in the league. … Held to five yards or fewer in 2-of-3 games, Greg Olsen gets a 49ers D permitting all of 2.9 tight end fantasy points per game.

With an injury in between, Vance McDonald has seven targets over his past three games. The Dolphins would certainly be a logical place to break out. … With 94 yards on nine targets over his past two games, Kyle Rudolph boasts a higher floor and ceiling than usual with Adam Thielen (hamstring) on the shelf. … #ProvenScorer Eric Ebron has three touchdowns in his past five games. … Until the Bucs spark O.J. Howard or trade him to the Patriots, he will remain off the TE1 radar. Coach Bruce Arians has had two weeks to ponder his tight end’s usage ahead of a plus matchup. … Having cleared 50 yards twice in three games, Jonnu Smith has a dream matchup in the Bucs if Delanie Walker (ankle) can’t get cleared. … T.J. Hockenson has 88 yards since Week 1. … A lot more targets are available for Noah Fant following Emmanuel Sanders’ trade. … Although he’s been heating up, Dallas Goedert’s streaming appeal is curbed by his brutal matchup. … Mike Gesicki has 92 yards on 11 targets over his past two games. … Jacob Hollister was much more involved as a receiver than Luke Willson in the Seahawks’ first game without Will Dissly, drawing six of Russell Wilson’s 41 pass attempts.

Week 8 Kickers

Week 8 Defense/Special Teams