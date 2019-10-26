Week 8 preview: 5 Seahawks players to watch vs. Falcons

The Seattle Seahawks (5-2) are on the road in Week 8, looking to bounce back against the Atlanta Falcons (1-6).

This should be the perfect get right game for Seattle following a disappointing loss last week against the Baltimore Ravens. Atlanta has lost its last five games, most of which by a large margin. Matt Ryan is out with an ankle injury, which means Matt Schaub will be starting against the Seahawks. The Falcons promoted Danny Etling from the practice squad on Saturday in case of emergency.

Here are five Seahawks players to watch on Sunday.

1. Jacob Hollister

Hollister has assumed the role as Seattle's top pass catching tight end. He caught 3-of-6 targets for 20 yards against the Ravens. Russell Wilson said he's been getting extra work in with Hollister this week in the hopes of recreating some of the chemistry he has with Will Dissly. It's no coincidence that Wilson's efficiency plummeted (he completed just 20-of-41 pass attempts last week) once Dissly went down with an Achilles injury. Seattle's offense needs Hollister to step up.

2. Ziggy Ansah

Outside of one play against the Browns (and to his credit, it was a huge play), Ansah hasn't made much of an impact for the Seahawks. He's played in just four games with eight tackles and one sack. Ansah is listed as questionable to play against Atlanta with an ankle injury, but Pete Carroll sounded optimistic that he'd be good to go. Ansah, as well as Jadeveon Clowney and Jarran Reed for that matter, should feast against Schaub.

3. Marquise Blair

Blair had six combined tackles as well as a pass defended in his first-career start last week versus Baltimore. He'll be in the lineup again in Atlanta. Seattle's defense needs him to be a continued spark as it looks to find its footing amid an up an down season thus far. The Seahawks haven't gotten much production out of either safety positions this season. Blair might be the remedy for the secondary.

4. Chris Carson

After reaching 100 yards in three-straight games, Carson was stifled against the Ravens with just 65 yards on 21 carries. Carroll said that Carson tried to do too much by bouncing runs outside rather than take the yards that were blocked for him up the middle. Yards will be hard to come by once again on Sunday. For as bad as Atlanta has been, its defense is stout against the run, allowing just 3.7 yards per carry this season.

5. Mychal Kendricks

Similar to Ansah, Seattle simply hasn't gotten enough out of Kendricks this season apart from two sacks against the Cardinals. According to Pro Football Focus, Kendricks has missed 13 tackles through seven games, easily the most on the team. His overall PFF grade is just 59.0. The Seahawks haven't given any indication that they're going to ditch their three-linebacker look defensively, which means Kendricks has to take a step forward.

