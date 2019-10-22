Week 8 position-by-position expert fantasy rankings: Baker, Brady to square off

Before the season started, this matchup looked like one of the more enticing ones of the year. The old guard vs. the new at quarterback. A living legend vs. the hotshot up-and-comer.

Unfortunately, things haven’t lived up to those expectations — at least, not for Baker Mayfield and the Browns. Tom Brady and the Patriots, on the other hand, have been sailing smoothly through seven weeks. Can Mayfield and the Browns, fresh off their bye, put it all together against a Patriots team that’s firing on all cylinders?

[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $250K Baller. $10 entry fee and $25K to first place]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

See where Brady, Mayfield, and every other player lands in our experts’ fantasy football rankings for Week 8:

2019 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

