Week 8 pigskin picks of the week 'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" crew reveals the Week 8 Pigskin Picks of the Week. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The "Good Morning Football" crew reveals the Week 8 Pigskin Picks of the Week. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
When it comes to the NFL trade deadline, there's often a gulf between what some teams should do and what they are willing to do.
Fox captured an instantly-memed shot of a bewildered Aaron Rodgers on the ground after getting hit (deemed roughing the passer) on a touchdown pass.
The man knows how to play wide receiver. The man knows how to catch passes. It’s what makes it all even more baffling.
Why didn’t Cardinals receiver A.J. Green turn for the ball on the fateful play that short-circuited what would have been Arizona’s eighth win? Because Green wasn’t made available after the game, and because the pandemic protocols continue to keep reporters out of the locker room, Green has yet to explain it. Quarterback Kyler Murray called [more]
Joe Buck won't call Week 8 Saints-Bucs 'America's Game of the Week' on FOX
The Chiefs have more than one thing to fix amid their 3-4 start this season, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes turned the attention to one particular place this week.
A big hit on a touchdown pass against the Cardinals turned Packers QB Aaron Rodgers into one of the Internet's newest memes.
This week's college football games include No. 6 Michigan taking on No. 8 Michigan State, No. 10 Ole Miss at No. 18 Auburn and more.
Packers running back Aaron Jones scored a touchdown against the Cardinals... or did he?
From time to time, it’s been suggested that the litigation over the relocation of the Rams could result in at least $1 billion flowing from the NFL to St. Louis. It could be a lot more than that. The article from Seth Wickersham of ESPN.com detailing Tuesday’s meeting among owners regarding the possibility that Rams [more]
This Thanksgiving Day features three must-watch NFL games that you don’t want to miss. See below for the full 2021 Thanksgiving Day Schedule including teams playing and how to watch every game. First, the Chicago Bears head to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions in Michigan (12:30 p.m. ET) followed by a matchup
Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he's feeling "sick" for Robert Tonyan after the tight end suffered a knee injury on Thursday night.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray said the final play against the Packers, his intercepted pass on a ball toward A.J. Green, was "just a miscommunication."
Although Raiders coach Jon Gruden technically resigned, the resignation undoubtedly came under threat of termination, if he didn’t choose to leave voluntarily. Unresolved when he abruptly walked away was the balance of his reported 10-year, $100 million contract. Via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that a settlement has been reached. Gruden [more]
The good, the bad and the ugly from the Packers' win over the Cardinals on Thursday night.
WATCH: Michigan State football unveils uniforms for Michigan rivalry game
A new name possibly emerging?
The Big Ten has the two biggest games of Week 9. Our experts make their picks for every Top 25 game and offer their bold predictions for Saturday.
The Twitter reaction to the thrilling ending of Packers-Cardinals on Thursday night was pretty intense, to say the least, and even the Patriots got in on the fun.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some fun at Mike Evans' expense after the wide receiver accidentally gave away his 600th career touchdown pass ball.