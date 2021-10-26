Week 8 Pickups: Should you preemptively add Deshaun Watson?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski go through the waiver wire and help you with some advice on which WRs, RBs, QBs and TEs you should be adding to your team to get you through the injuries and bye weeks that are ravaging fantasy football leagues this time of year.

The guys also debate who the most valuable WR in fantasy football is right now and if it’s worth it to preemptively add Deshaun Watson to your team.

