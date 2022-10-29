Week 8 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Cowboys
The Chicago Bears (3-4) are facing the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to win their second consecutive game.
Chicago is coming off a dominant 33-14 win over the New England Patriots (5-2), where all phases were clicking. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are coming off a 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions (1-5).
The Bears are a 8.5-point road underdog against Dallas, according to Tipico Sportsbook. But what do the experts think? Here’s a look:
USA TODAY
Jarrett Bell: Cowboys
Chris Bumbaca: Cowboys
Nate Davis: Cowboys
Safid Deen: Cowboys
Tyler Dragon: Cowboys
Lorenzo Reyes: Cowboys
NFL.com
Gregg Rosenthal – Cowboys 24, Bears 16
Did the Bears’ offense find something Monday night with more designed runs for Justin Fields? This game is the perfect test, as the Cowboys have the athletes to deal with unpredictability. Fields’ decision making has improved for three straight weeks, as has the defense. The run game was there all along. Dallas is steady running the ball, but I didn’t see enough from Dak Prescott in his return to assume a blowout here.
ESPN
Stephania Bell: Cowboys
Matt Bowe: Cowboys
Mike Clay: Cowboys
Jeremy Fowler: Cowboys
Domonique Foxworth: No pick
Dan Graziano: Cowboys
Jason Reid: Cowboys
Laura Rutledge: Cowboys
Sam Wickersham: Cowboys
Damien Woody: Cowboys
CBS Sports
Pete Prisco: Cowboys
Jason La Canfora: Cowboys
Will Brinson: Cowboys
Jared Dubin: Cowboys
Ryan Wilson: Cowboys
John Breech: Cowboys
Dave Richard: Cowboys
Jamey Eisenberg: Cowboys
MMQB
Albert Breer: Cowboys
Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
Gary Gramling: Cowboys
Conor Orr: Cowboys
John Pluym: Cowboys
Sporting News
Vinnie Dyer – Cowboys 30, Bears 13
The Bears are an inept offensive team with few weapons. The Cowboys’ defense has been up to the task at home and just blew up another awful NFC North team in the Lions. Chicago is coming off a rough short week and expect its worn-down defense to be run down by Dallas’ stronger rushing attack.
Athlon Sports
Bryan Fischer: Cowboys
Steven Lassan: Cowboys
Mark Ross: Cowboys
Ben Weinrib: Bears
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report’s Week 8 picks:
Gary Davenport: Bears
Greg Ivory: Cowboys
Ian Kenyon: Cowboys
Kris Knox: Cowboys
Maurice Moton: Bears
Wes O’Donnell: Cowboys
Brent Sobleski: Cowboys
Bottom line
No one is giving the Bears a chance to beat the Cowboys on Sunday. Even after Chicago dominated the Patriots in Week 7. It doesn’t come as too much of a surprise considering Dallas has been rolling while the Bears are in the midst of a rebuild.
According to NFL Pickwatch, 97% of experts are picking Chicago to lose to the Cowboys on Sunday.
Focusing specifically on the expert picks we rounded up above, here’s how the final tally looks:
Cowboys: 38
Bears: 3
