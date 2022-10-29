Week 8 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Cowboys

The Chicago Bears (3-4) are facing the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to win their second consecutive game.

Chicago is coming off a dominant 33-14 win over the New England Patriots (5-2), where all phases were clicking. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are coming off a 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions (1-5).

The Bears are a 8.5-point road underdog against Dallas, according to Tipico Sportsbook. But what do the experts think? Here’s a look:

USA TODAY

USA TODAY’s Week 8 picks:

Jarrett Bell: Cowboys

Chris Bumbaca: Cowboys

Nate Davis: Cowboys

Safid Deen: Cowboys

Tyler Dragon: Cowboys

Lorenzo Reyes: Cowboys

NFL.com

Gregg Rosenthal – Cowboys 24, Bears 16

Did the Bears’ offense find something Monday night with more designed runs for Justin Fields? This game is the perfect test, as the Cowboys have the athletes to deal with unpredictability. Fields’ decision making has improved for three straight weeks, as has the defense. The run game was there all along. Dallas is steady running the ball, but I didn’t see enough from Dak Prescott in his return to assume a blowout here.

ESPN

ESPN’s Week 8 picks:

Stephania Bell: Cowboys

Matt Bowe: Cowboys

Mike Clay: Cowboys

Jeremy Fowler: Cowboys

Domonique Foxworth: No pick

Dan Graziano: Cowboys

Jason Reid: Cowboys

Laura Rutledge: Cowboys

Sam Wickersham: Cowboys

Damien Woody: Cowboys

CBS Sports

CBS Sports’ Week 8 picks:

Pete Prisco: Cowboys

Jason La Canfora: Cowboys

Will Brinson: Cowboys

Jared Dubin: Cowboys

Ryan Wilson: Cowboys

John Breech: Cowboys

Dave Richard: Cowboys

Jamey Eisenberg: Cowboys

MMQB

MMQB’s Week 8 picks:

Albert Breer: Cowboys

Mitch Goldich: Cowboys

Gary Gramling: Cowboys

Conor Orr: Cowboys

John Pluym: Cowboys

Sporting News

Vinnie Dyer – Cowboys 30, Bears 13

The Bears are an inept offensive team with few weapons. The Cowboys’ defense has been up to the task at home and just blew up another awful NFC North team in the Lions. Chicago is coming off a rough short week and expect its worn-down defense to be run down by Dallas’ stronger rushing attack.

Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports’ Week 8 picks:

Bryan Fischer: Cowboys

Steven Lassan: Cowboys

Mark Ross: Cowboys

Ben Weinrib: Bears

Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report’s Week 8 picks:

Gary Davenport: Bears

Greg Ivory: Cowboys

Ian Kenyon: Cowboys

Kris Knox: Cowboys

Maurice Moton: Bears

Wes O’Donnell: Cowboys

Brent Sobleski: Cowboys

Bottom line

No one is giving the Bears a chance to beat the Cowboys on Sunday. Even after Chicago dominated the Patriots in Week 7. It doesn’t come as too much of a surprise considering Dallas has been rolling while the Bears are in the midst of a rebuild.

According to NFL Pickwatch, 97% of experts are picking Chicago to lose to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Focusing specifically on the expert picks we rounded up above, here’s how the final tally looks:

Cowboys: 38

Bears: 3

