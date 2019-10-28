Week 8 PFF grades: Tyler Lockett, Russell Wilson earn sterling marks for Seahawks

The Pro Football Focus grades are in following the Seattle Seahawks 27-20 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8. There's one grade on the defense that will surprise people, but other than that, it was the usual suspects who stood out for Seattle – especially on offense.

Here's a look at PFF's best and worst grades from Sunday's win in Atlanta.

Best offensive grades

WR Tyler Lockett – 89.7

Lockett caught all six of his targets for 100 yards, including two sick over the shoulder grabs.

QB Russell Wilson – 88.4

Wilson didn't throw the ball much against Atlanta, but completed 14-of-20 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns. The two aforementioned throws to Lockett were insane, as was a throw to DK Metcalf in the end zone that should have gone for a long score.

RB Chris Carson – 76.3

Carson averaged a whopping 4.55 yards after contact. He had 90 yards rushing and somehow had 91 yards after contact. It was a vintage performance from Seattle's imposing runner.

Worst offensive grades

RG D.J. Fluker – 40.2

Fluker allowed a sack and was penalized twice in his return to the lineup from a hamstring injury.

C Joey Hunt – 48.7

PFF didn't think much of Hunt's work in place of Justin Britt. He allowed a team-high four pressures and one sack. He was also penalized once. Hunt's pass blocking grade was just 40.2

TE Luke Willson – 51.3

Willson spent most of the day run blocking and got a 54.9 grade in that department. He also caught his lone target for a 7-yard gain.

Best defensive grades

Al Woods – 84.1

Woods earned a 77.3 run defense grade.

Mychal Kendricks – 81.2

Kendricks had a big day with an interception and a tackle for loss. He did have two missed tackles, bringing his total to 15 on the season. PFF gave him a 72.2 pass rush grade.

Tedric Thompson – 73.6

Thompson didn't allow a catch on just one target according to PFF.

Worst defensive grades

Akeem King – 42.7

King allowed seven catches on seven targets for 131 yards and was given a coverage grade of 38.1.

Branden Jackson – 49.1

Jackson had just one tackle on the afternoon.

Poona Ford – 49.3

Ford also had just one tackle on the afternoon.

