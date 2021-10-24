Week 8 Overreaction: Pitt races past Clemson, Illinois at PSU OT... thriller?

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde go around the nation to recap the week 8 college football slate. The trio begins in the ACC where the Pitt Panthers were never tested against Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers. What can the Tigers do to turn it around quickly and can Kenny Pickett make a run at the Heisman trophy? We had a 9 overtime Big Ten showdown that saw Illinois take down #7 Penn State on the road. Can we change the OT rules back already? The guys also hand out their weekly Heisman trophy awards before trying to say something nice... finally. New BetMGM customers who bet $1 on ANY game will receive $100 in free bets added to their account. You don’t need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Must be 21+ in AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Terms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOSPECIAL to get started or use promo code SPORTSBOOK when making your first deposit.

