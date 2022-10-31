Week 8 NFL Sunday Night Recap: Packers continue freefall, 49ers show offensive ceiling, Falcons, Seahawks & Vikings hold division leads

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

The Green Bay Packers' losing streak now stands at a shocking 4 losses and despite having the Detroit Lions on their schedule next week, it's hard to see any signs of optimism for the Aaron Rodgers & the perennial playoff contender.

Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off their Sunday evening podcast reacting to their 10-point loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. Even if they hang on to make the playoffs, do they have any hope of beating the other NFC contenders. What did Rodgers really mean by his quote about playing the Buffalo Bills being, "the best thing for us?"

Charles & Frank recap all of Sunday's action from the Denver Broncos' early morning win over Jacksonville in London to the San Francisco 49ers showing their offensive prowess over the L.A. Rams with a historic Christian McCaffrey performance. Also in the episode, Tony Pollard shows why he should be the lead back in Dallas, Bill Belichick makes Zach Wilson look silly, AJ Brown demonstrates why his trade and contract extension look like amazing moves and Josh McDaniels continues the tour of embarrassment for the Las Vegas Raiders.

0:25 Green Bay Packers 17, Buffalo Bills 27

14:00 San Francisco 49ers 31, Los Angeles Rams 14

20:45 New York Giants 13, Seattle Seahawks 27

27:45 New England Patriots 22, New York Jets 17

32:30 Carolina Panthers 34, Atlanta Falcons 37 (OT)

36:55 Chicago Bears 29, Dallas Cowboys 49

40:25 Arizona Cardinals 26, Minnesota Vikings 34

43:30 Miami Dolphins 31, Detroit Lions 27

47:30 Pittsburgh Steelers 13, Philadelphia Eagles 35

51:10 Las Vegas Raiders 0, New Orleans Saints 24

56:20 Washington Commanders 17, Indianapolis Colts 16

57:50 Tennessee Titans 17, Houston Texans 10

60:10 Denver Broncos 21, Jacksonville Jaguars 17

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers lost his fourth straight game on Sunday night on the road against the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

Story continues

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Check out all the episodes of You Pod to Win the Game and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts