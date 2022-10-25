Week 8 NFL power rankings roundup: Eagles land behind Bills ahead of matchup vs. Steelers

The Eagles are 6-0 and heading into 11 weeks straight of football after a much-needed bye.

The Week 8 power rankings are out, and even as the NFL’s only unbeaten team, Philadelphia has landed behind the Bills again and the Chiefs in specific platforms.

Buffalo is 5-1 and riding high after a win over the Chiefs in Kansas City in Week 6, and they’re returning from a Week 7 bye.

Here are your power rankings for the Eagles as they prepare for an in-state matchup against the Steelers.

USA Today -- 2

USA Today has the undefeated Eagles at No. 2 behind Buffalo.

2. Eagles (2): The NFL’s last unbeaten team isn’t currently scheduled to face an opponent with a winning record before Dec. 4, when the Titans come to Philadelphia. Good thing champagne doesn’t spoil for those still-reveling ’72 Dolphins.

ESPN -- 2

ESPN has the Birds behind the surging Bills.

The Eagles are the runaway leaders in turnover differential at plus-12 — with the Cowboys the next closest at plus-6. It speaks to how effective the defense has been at generating takeaways (they’re tied for the league lead with 14) and how well Jalen Hurts and the offense has protected the football, committing just two turnovers in six games. Philadelphia has rushed the ball 225 times — the third most — and has yet to lose a fumble. — Tim McManus

NFL.com -- 2

NFL.com again has Philadelphia listed at No. 2 between the Bills and Chiefs.

If this Eagles season ends in another Lombardi celebration, it should be the late-summer trade for cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson that general manager Howie Roseman gets the most credit for. Gardner-Johnson — acquired from the Saints on roster cutdown day for Day 3 draft picks — has been a producer in the Philadelphia secondary and one of the team’s vocal and charismatic leaders. Gardner-Johnson had a pair of interceptions of Cooper Rush in the Week 6 win over the Cowboys that sent Philly into its bye as football’s only undefeated team. The Eagles sit at plus-12 in the turnover differential, by far the best figure in the league.

The Athletic -- 2

The Athletic has Philadelphia listed at No. 2.

If you’re looking for reasons the Eagles might regress from their hot start, two are glaring. The first is turnover differential. Philadelphia leads the league with a plus-12 turnover differential, having given the ball away just twice and taken it away 14 times. That differential is twice as good as the No. 2 team in the league (Dallas, which has 12 takeaways and six giveaways). Even if Jalen Hurts and Co. continue protecting the football with care, it’s unlikely the defense will continue at its current pace.

AZ Central -- 1

The Arizona Republic is one of the only platforms listing Philadelphia as No. 1 overall.

Did not play in Week 7, team is 6-0 coming out of its bye week.

CBS Sports -- 1

CBS Sports has the Eagles at No. 1 on the list.

They come off their bye with a game against the in-state Steelers. They need to be better in the second half of games going forward.

Bleacher Report -- 1

Bleacher Report has Philadelphia at No. 1 on their list.

For just the third time in franchise history, the Philadelphia Eagles are 6-0. A win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8 would tie the 2004 Super Bowl team for the Eagles’ best start ever.

The Sporting News -- 1

The Sporting News has Philadelphia at No. 1 on the list.

The Eagles enjoyed a bye, letting the National League pennant-winning Phillies enjoy the spotlight on the way to advancing to the World Series. Philadelphia’s NFL team can afford to have its own championship aspirations with Jalen Hurts leading a diverse offense and a defense that is showing some dominant qualities. Given their continued favorable schedule and consistent high level of play, there’s a fair chance the Eagles can stay undefeated into December.

Sports Illustrated -- 3

Sports Illustrated has the Birds behind the Bills and Chiefs.

The Eagles are perfect thus far, with games against the Steelers, Texans and Commanders coming. While there are certainly trap games nestled along this path, Philadelphia has more talent and better quarterback play than any of these teams. One would imagine that if the Phillies somehow steal a World Series from the nefarious, cheatin’ Astros and the Eagles are undefeated into mid-November, the city of Philadelphia would somehow break away from the rest of Pennsylvania and the United States and govern themselves as a separate, elite city-state of champions (with Jason Kelce as president).

Pro Football Talk -- 1

Mike Florio and company have the Eagles at No. 1.

1. Eagles (6-0; last week No. 1): If they can avoid trap games, they can keep winning and winning and winning.

