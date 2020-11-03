Week 8 NFL Power Rankings: Making sense of it all

Some weeks of an NFL season make more sense than others.

Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season did not make much sense.

Looking back at the Week 7 Touchdown Wire Power Rankings, we saw four teams in the top ten lose, including three in the top six. The Green Bay Packers (ranked third last week) the Tennessee Titans (ranked fifth) and the Baltimore Ravens (ranked sixth last week) all lost, as did the Los Angeles Rams, who were ninth last week. Sure, the Ravens lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, our top team heading into Week 8, but the Titans lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Packers lost to the Minnesota Vikings, a team ranked near the bottom and an organization that seemed to be tanking prior to kickoff.

Strange indeed.

With that in mind, here’s how the Week 8 Touchdown Wire Power Rankings shake out.