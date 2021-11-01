Week 8 NFL MVP Picks
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab select the unlikeliest of football heroes from week 8 in the MVP Picks brought to you by Visa.
The New York Giants face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season. Here's SNY's pick and prediction...
Wins from the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets and others helped sportsbooks bounce back from three straight losing Sundays.
Von Miller is no longer the face of the franchise in Denver. The loquacious linebacker is headed West to join Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey with the Los Angeles Rams, according to two people with knowledge of Monday morning's big trade. The Rams are sending the Broncos second- and third-round picks in the 2022 draft for the perennial Pro Bowler who led Denver to a 24-10 win in Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season, Peyton Manning’s last.
Von Miller is saying goodbye to Denver and hello to Los Angeles.
A look at nine RBs the Titans could target in a trade, and some others available in free agency.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick took a subtle jab at the officials in Sunday's Patriots-Chargers game for failing to call a penalty on Jerry Tillery's late hit of Mac Jones.
The Lions need to move on without Jared Goff as their quarterback, and they need to do it now. One throwaway proved the theory.
A flag on Mike Hilton was bad, to say the least.
The NFL's trade deadline looms on Tuesday, and several notable names could be on the move if the right suitor comes along.
Amari Cooper scored the Cowboys' game-winning touchdown, but a fellow receiver wanted to change his mind about the play before it was set.
Derrick Henry has been fantasy's most valuable player, but his injury leaves a hole on rosters that will be hard to fill. Andy Behrens runs down the top pickup options for Week 9.
Go ahead and start the speculation that Drew Brees will return to the quarterback-needy Saints. And then end it. During halftime of Sunday night’s Cowboys-Vikings game on NBC, Brees said that he won’t be emerging from retirement to join the Saints, if (as expected) Winston will miss the rest of the season. The Saints apparently [more]
The first major blockbuster trade of the 2021 deadline countdown happens and it impacts the Cowboys despite them not being involved. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Bill Belichick gave out two game balls after the Patriots' win.
Strahan did not like the Lions players posing for pictures and exchanging jerseys with Eagles players after the 44-6 loss
There are two peripheral points noteworthy from the Dolphins’ 26-11 loss at Buffalo on Sunday, extending the Dolphins’ losing streak to seven games.
The Cowboys played without their franchise quarterback and lost their left tackle, top wideout and corner at various points of the game. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Henry injured his foot during the Titans' second offensive drive of the game.
The Vikings are giving nepotism a bad name. Sunday night, during their 20-16 loss to Dallas, the Vikings looked like they were holding an internship tryout for inexperienced coaches. This is Mike Zimmer's fault. He set this mess in motion. If Sunday's game was the game that will ultimately cost Zimmer his job, the fingerprints at the crime scene will look awfully familiar. Zimmer followed a ...
Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden has resolved his differences with Mark Davis. Now, Gruden could be aiming higher. Gruden is currently mulling his legal options regarding potential claims against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, according to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com. PFT previously raised the question of whether Gruden would file a lawsuit alleging [more]