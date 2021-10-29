Week 8 NFL DFS Fades

When setting your weekly NFL DFS lineups, it can be just as helpful to have an idea of whom you DON’T want to include as whom you do. Every Friday we’ll highlight a few players that you might want to fade. When a player appears here, it mainly refers to fading him in cash games. If you play in a lot of large field, multi-entry tournaments, you might consider just being underweight on these players relative to the field rather than not using them at all.

Players I’m fading for Week 8 include:

Ben Roethlisberger & Co., Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are coming off a bye and might be somewhat off the radar for that reason anyway, but I really don’t want to trust any of them in lineups this week. Roethlisberger has some positives, including lots of short yardage plays to Najee Harris, at least one touchdown pass in every game this season, and a 300-plus yard passing game against another division rival, Cincinnati. The Browns have been tough against the run and I think you can do better than Harris when his high salary is factored in. They have Top 10 DvP to wide receivers, but Ben hasn’t really supported a DFS quality receiver consistently this season. Diontae Johnson is the best of the bunch, but it’s not that great (75 receiving yards per game, three total touchdowns). Besides, Vegas has a low point total on this game (42.5 points) which just doesn’t inspire confidence for a shootout. We also know that the Browns will rely on their run game, defense and clock control to win this game. Overall, it’s a gross situation that I prefer to pass by this week.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Though it hasn’t translated to wins, Tua has been really good in his last two games since returning from a brief stint on IR. I love to see it, but I think there’s just a lot of downside when facing the Bills in Buffalo. It’s likely to be a colder, wetter game environment than he’s enjoyed in those last two games. Buffalo has been fantasy’s worst QB opponent, allowing the fewest fantasy points to the position. They also come in as worst to WR, and second worst to RB. I enjoy rooting for Tagovailoa, Jalen Waddle, and Mike Gesicki way more than the average upstate New Yorker, but this weekend they’re best left off your rosters.

Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

It’s tempting to think that against the Jaguars, the Seattle pass game can get off the ground with Geno Smith at the helm. Maybe not so tempting. Smith’s completion percentage has been in the 50 percent range twice, exceeding 70 percent against Pittsburgh, when he actually had the most pass attempts. His average completed pass goes for around six yards. It’s bleak for guys like Metcalf and Lockett who live for the deep balls. And it’s not like Geno isn’t trying, they just aren’t on the money throws. Use Lockett and Metcalf in large-field tournaments, because maybe they hit on some big plays against a friendly defense, but stay away in your cash games.

Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers

It’s really taking on a QB-bashing vibe this week, but I had to include Darnold as the one guy I hope I’m wrong about (like Burrow last week). It’s a good matchup to be sure, but after four quality starts, Darnold has been somewhat lost without Christian McCaffrey. Even in a good matchup with the Giants last week, it was the ugliest yet from Darnold. Maybe it was being back too close to his former life with the Jets, but I’m still too scarred from that performance to roster him this week. It makes him another good GPP play, along with D.J. Moore, given the probable game script and favorable DvP factors.

Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

I’m happy for Gronkowski that he’s back and healthy. Among TEs, he still has the best fantasy points per game stats this season. The Bucs remain without Antonio Brown this week in New Orleans, before entering their bye. My fear is that Gronk is used as a decoy, or used more in a blocking role, where he’s less likely to take one of the middle-of-the-field hits he’s famous for. Coming off the rib fractures and lung injuries he suffered in Week 3, I’m not quite buying the “top red zone target” narrative. Anyone who’s ever broken ribs knows that four weeks is not enough and even though Gronkowski is arguably the toughest guy to play the game, I doubt Tom Brady wants to put him in difficult positions. He might have plenty of room to operate safely and score at will, but where his salary is still high (FanDuel and Yahoo), I’m not risking it this week. Now that he’s down to $4600 on DraftKings, it is a bit easier to take on the decoy risk.

Players I like, but who are expected to have high ownership in Week 8 include: Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Tom Brady, Michael Pittman, Stefon Diggs, Cooper Kupp, Kyle Pitts, C.J. Uzomah, Joe Mixon, James Robinson, Darrell Henderson, Rams D/ST, Broncos D/ST. You might consider deviating away from this player pool and pivoting in large GPPs if you’re after a more unique lineup.