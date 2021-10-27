Week 8 NFL DFS Bargains









In this weekly article, we’ll look at the cheaper options that should return good value to your NFL DFS lineups. The bargain threshold varies by site, and position, but generally we’ll aim for our bargain plays to take up about 8-10 percent of your salary cap, except for quarterbacks, which we’ll allow 11-12 percent. A great tool to find bargains is our DFS projection system, which gives a dollar per fantasy point projection for each player. I refer to it often!

Quarterback

Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos vs. Washington

Washington is well-known as the premier QB matchup for 2021. Even a bum like Patrick Mahomes threw for nearly 400 yards against them in Week 6 (heavy sarcasm font). No team gives up more fantasy points to the position, so even though this game doesn’t have a flashy high over/under (no games on the main slate really do), I still believe in Bridgewater. He’s among the cheapest QBs on the main slate, and has been fine since coming back from a Week 4 concussion. In the three next games, Bridgewater has thrown seven touchdowns with five picks, exceeding 300 passing yards just once, in Week 6 vs. Las Vegas. This will be his best matchup of the season, including Jacksonville in Week 2. The return of Jerry Jeudy is another reason to be excited for Bridgewater. Unfortunately, he’s not much of a bargain (maybe DraftKings, $4900), but Jeudy makes for a nice tournament play with Teddy B.

Also consider: Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence

Running Back

Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers at Chicago

Mitchell shouldn’t be a surprise here, as he is still very affordable coming off a 107-yard, 1-TD game Sunday night against Indianapolis, one of the best run defenses in fantasy (they give up the fifth-fewest fantasy points to the position). He was the clear lead back and made the most of his opportunity, as he did in Week 1. This game has a low total (39.5 points) and I am staying far away from these passing games, but I think the ground game will have traction for San Fran. It’s actually harder for me to find cheap receivers I like this week, so I’m saving with confidence on these two.

Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit

With Miles Sanders considered week-to-week, we should expect an even larger role for Gainwell against one of the league-best RB matchups, Detroit. I wouldn’t call the Eagles offense potent or even very functional, but this is a can’t miss spot for the talented rookie back. While Sanders has totaled negative five (-5) yards from inside the 10-yard line, Gainwell has accumulated 21 yards and scored twice from that distance. It’s important to note that there haven’t been a ton of opportunities for this team, but Gainwell is getting a good share that should increase without Sanders. I’m not so worried about Boston Scott infringing on Gainwell’s value this Sunday, though he could vulture a touchdown. Gainwell also leads the Eagles’ backs in targets and receiving yards, and is the only back to score a receiving touchdown for them. Don’t forget Detroit gives up the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs, nor that this should be a relatively close and high scoring game.

Also consider: Michael Carter

Wide Receiver

Kalif Raymond, Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia

As I just said, Vegas has a 48-point over/under on this game and the Eagles are 3-point road favorites. Jared Goff has struggled after starting the season hot with five touchdowns in the first two games – he hasn’t matched that in the next five. Since Quintez Cephus was injured, Raymond has been the guy for Goff, leading all Lions receivers in targets, catches, yards and touchdowns. Now, none of those numbers are amazing, but the Lions showed some spunk in Week 7, and have another opportunity to maybe not win a game, but keep themselves in it. Raymond is a volume play with touchdown upside. Use him with Goff in a tournament if you’re looking to get really cheap and contrarian.

Zach Pascal, Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee

Pascal is the clear No. 2 in Indy, and with T.Y. Hilton questionable, he might not even be that, but this does strike me as a more pass-heavy game for the Colts. Vegas has a high point total and narrow spread (Titans minus-1). Give me the home underdog, and as the Titans will do their best to stop Jonathan Taylor, look for Carson Wentz to find his open receiver(s). I love Michael Pittman Jr. this weekend, but he’s no longer in the bargain discussion, so I’ve turned to Pascal. Pascal actually leads Colts’ receivers with nine red zone targets, and his three receiving touchdowns are also ahead of Pittman’s two.

Also consider: Jalen Reagor, Josh Reynolds, Tre’Quan Smith (tournaments only)

Editor's Note: Looking for an added edge? Dominate all season long with our DFS Toolkit. Use our Lineup Optimizer to come up with winning lineups for DraftKings, FanDuel, and Yahoo! Click here for more!

Tight End

Jared Cook, LA Chargers

The Chargers come back off bye this weekend to face the Patriots at home, and all fantasy eyes will be on Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler. Maybe a quick peek at Keenan Allen. I’m not forgetting Cook at a tough-to-navigate TE position. Donald Parham Jr. may have snagged a couple touchdowns, but Cook has 33 targets, which is tied for 10th in the league. He’s the volume play with a bit of touchdown upside, as Justin Herbert has thrown four of his 14 TD passes to tight ends.

Also consider: C.J. Uzomah, Mo Alie-Cox

Defense

Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco ($3700 FanDuel, $2700 DraftKings)

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago ($14 Yahoo)

If you end up not using Mitchell as your cheap RB play, go ahead and roster the Bears’ D/ST. This game has the lowest point total of the week, the Bears record an average of 3.0 sacks per game, and the 49ers turn the ball over at the fifth-highest rate (tied with Carolina, Washington, New England and Miami). On Yahoo, the Bears are one of the higher salary teams, so you might save with the 49ers. You get the same good game factors, you can mini-stack with Mitchell for the correlation play, and take advantage of Chicago’s league-high QB sack rate of 3.7 per game.