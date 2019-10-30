Week 8: NFC Targets & Touches

Fantasy football is, at its core, an exercise in risk analysis. Points are our currency and every article we digest, every podcast we engorge ourselves in, every box score we study is aimed at shining a light on safe, bankable volume we can rely on. That’s the purpose served by Targets and Touches, a thorough and exhaustively researched window into which players are making their respective teams tick. This is a weekly fixture here at Rotoworld, informed by data from Airyards.com, Pro Football Focus and Pro-Football-Reference.

Before we open Pandora’s box, please note that stat lines are arranged with the most recent game first while “X” signifies a player’s absence. To make the info more accessible, I also cut out much of the clutter, removing players averaging fewer than one target or carry, anyone slated to miss significant time and other fluff (fullback and receiver carries, for instance) that doesn’t factor into our decision-making. Because we’re in the meat of the season now, each players’ stats will only include the past five games. Anything more would be overkill. Now let’s get to the good stuff.

Week 8: AFC Targets and Touches

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Christian Kirk (11, X, X, X, 5), Damiere Byrd (5, 2, 2, X, X), Chase Edmonds (4, 4, 2, 4, 0), Larry Fitzgerald (4, 3, 8, 8, 5), Charles Clay (3, 2, 2, 1, 2), Trent Sherfield (2, 1, 1, 3, 3), Maxx Williams (1, 1, 3, 1, 1), Pharoh Cooper (0, 4, 4, 2, X), David Johnson (X, 0, 8, 5, 11), KeeSean Johnson (X, 2, 5, 7, 3)

Story continues

Air Yards: Christian Kirk (122, X, X, X, 53), Charles Clay (68, 21, -1, 20, -2), Damiere Byrd (55, 46, 43, X, X), Trent Sherfield (33, 4, 36, 21, 61), Larry Fitzgerald (16, 5, 84, 83, 11), Maxx Williams (5, 4, 21, 5, 6), Pharoh Cooper (0, 8, 4, 30, X), Chase Edmonds (-15, 0, -6, 5, 0), David Johnson (X, 0, 18, 59, 2), KeeSean Johnson (X, 21, 31, 24, 14)

Receiving Yards: Charles Clay (88, 12, 8, 27, 3), Christian Kirk (79, X, X, X, 37), Damiere Byrd (18, 4, 60, X, X), Maxx Williams (9, 5, 34, 7, 21), Larry Fitzgerald (8, 12, 69, 58, 47), Chase Edmonds (5, 24, 33, 18, 0), Pharoh Cooper (0, 29, 16, 33, X), Trent Sherfield (0, 4, 38, 23, 15), David Johnson (X, 0, 68, 65, 99), KeeSean Johnson (X, 6, 14, 22, 19)

Carries: Chase Edmonds (7, 27, 5, 8, 6) Kyler Murray (2, 10, 11, 10, 4), David Johnson (X, 1, 12, 17, 11)

RZ Targets: Chase Edmonds (2, 0, 1, 1, 0), Larry Fitzgerald (1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Christian Kirk (0, X, X, X, 1), Trent Sherfield (0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Maxx Williams (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), David Johnson (X, 0, 2, 0, 0), KeeSean Johnson (X, 0, 1, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Chase Edmonds (2, 4, 0, 0, 0), Kyler Murray (1, 1, 1, 1, 2), David Johnson (X, 0, 3, 4, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Patrick Peterson (5-47-1, 3-39-0, X, X, X), Byron Murphy (3-23-1, 4-32-0, 6-108-0, 7-54-1, 3-19-0), Tramaine Brock (3-21-0, 6-88-1, 1-30-0, 5-23-0, 2-10-0)

Observations: Still on the mat from knockout blows delivered by Drew Brees and Latavius Murray over the weekend, the Cardinals won’t have much time to lick their wounds with the undefeated 49ers waiting at their doorstep for a Thursday night showdown in Phoenix. Injuries to backfield staples David Johnson (ankle) and Chase Edmonds (hamstring) add a degree of difficulty to what was already a daunting assignment, though perhaps newcomer Kenyan Drake can infuse some life into Arizona’s injury-diminished ground game. Back after losing three weeks to a pesky ankle sprain, Christian Kirk gave the Saints secondary fits, bolstering his PPR resume with an 8-79-0 line on 11 targets in Week 8. After years of keeping the decline phase of his career at arm’s length, the dam has finally broken for Larry Fitzgerald, who at long last is feeling the weight of Father Time. The fading veteran has receded into the abyss (a dark purgatory inhabited by out-to-pasture has-beens like Joe Flacco and Andy Dalton), averaging a pedestrian 38.8 yards throughout his current five-game touchdown drought.

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (12, 9, 9, 7, 7), Russell Gage (9, 2, 1, 2, 0), Devonta Freeman (8, 3, 3, 5, 9), Austin Hooper (7, 5, 8, 9, 11), Calvin Ridley (7, 6, 6, 9, 6), Justin Hardy (4, 2, 0, 1, 0), Luke Stocker (1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Ito Smith (X, 0, 0, 6, 4)

Air Yards: Julio Jones (145, 139, 98, 99, 101), Calvin Ridley (83, 49, 68, 141, 92), Russell Gage (72, 31, 6, 30, 0), Justin Hardy (30, 17, 0, 5, 0), Austin Hooper (22, 37, 88, 65, 92), Luke Stocker (5, 0, 0, 0, 5), Devonta Freeman (-1, 1, 8, 1, 7), Ito Smith (X, 0, 0, 10, 9)

Receiving Yards: Julio Jones (152, 93, 108, 42, 52), Calvin Ridley (70, 30, 48, 88, 32), Austin Hooper (65, 46, 117, 56, 130), Devonta Freeman (63, 6, 30, 40, 72), Russell Gage (58, 13, 6, 12, 0), Justin Hardy (23, 19, 0, 5, 0), Luke Stocker (18, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ito Smith (X, 0, 0, 45, 20)

Carries: Devonta Freeman (13, 7, 19, 11, 12), Brian Hill (3, 5, 0, 0, X), Matt Ryan (X, 1, 2, 3, 2), Ito Smith (X, 1, 3, 5, 2)

RZ Targets: Austin Hooper (2, 1, 1, 1, 0), Devonta Freeman (1, 0, 2, 1, 0), Russell Gage (1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Julio Jones (1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Justin Hardy (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Calvin Ridley (0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Ito Smith (X, 0, 0, 2, 1)

RZ Carries: Devonta Freeman (0, 0, 3, 3, 0), Matt Ryan (X, 0, 0, 1, 0), Ito Smith (X, 0, 3, 2, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kendall Sheffield (4-66-0, 3-55-0, 2-8-0, 1-8-0, 1-9-0), Isaiah Oliver (1-15-0, 2-33-0, 4-74-0, 8-110-0, 3-43-1), Damontae Kazee (2-6-2, 5-35-0, 4-32-0, 2-59-0, 0-0-0), Desmond Trufant (X, X, X, 7-141-3, 3-88-2)

Observations: One of my buddies, a fellow DFS player who has always had a soft spot for “donkey” quarterbacks, proposed the groundbreaking idea of a Matt Schaub FanDuel lineup last week. And by god, if I had just listened to him I’d be on a yacht headed to the Bahamas right now. Leave it to Schaub, a pick-six machine whose prime ended sometime between the Revolutionary and Civil Wars, to paint a slate-breaking, 460-yard masterpiece against Seattle. As promised, Russell Gage assumed an elevated role in Week 8, filling the slot void left by Mohamed Sanu (currently being fitted for a championship ring in Foxboro) while registering season-highs in snaps (43), targets (nine) and receiving yards (58). With half a season in the books, contract-year tight end Austin Hooper is on pace for 104 catches, 1,182 yards and 10 touchdowns. Not bad for a guy who came off the board in the ninth round of fantasy drafts this summer.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Curtis Samuel (11, 6, 6, 7, 7), D.J. Moore (9, 10, 8, 5, 2), Christian McCaffrey (5, 5, 9, 10, 4), Jarius Wright (4, 3, 3, 6, 2), Greg Olsen (2, 7, 2, 4, 7)

Air Yards: Curtis Samuel (189, 113, 60, 151, 54), D.J. Moore (103, 95, 89, 46, 29), Jarius Wright (18, 32, 8, 46, 21), Christian McCaffrey (12, -13, 13, -13, 11), Greg Olsen (12, 56, 12, 30, 77)

Receiving Yards: Curtis Samuel (46, 70, 19, 32, 53), Christian McCaffrey (38, 26, 61, 86, 35), D.J. Moore (38, 73, 91, 44, 52), Greg Olsen (13, 52, 0, 5, 75), Jarius Wright (12, 6, 6, 59, 38)

Carries: Christian McCaffrey (14, 22, 19, 27, 24), Reggie Bonnafon (1, 0, 5, 0, 2), Kyle Allen (0, 3, 1, 0, 3)

RZ Targets: Christian McCaffrey (0, 0, 3, 0, 0), Greg Olsen (0, 1, 0, 0, 3), Curtis Samuel (0, 1, 1, 0, 3), Jarius Wright (0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Kyle Allen (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Christian McCaffrey (0, 6, 2, 4, 6)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Donte Jackson (2-20-0, X, X, X, 5-21-1), James Bradberry (2-17-0, 8-91-0, 5-90-0, 2-18-0, 1-6-0), Ross Cockrell (1-2-0, 3-42-0, 4-99-1, 1-12-0, 6-18-0), Javien Elliott (0-0-0, 5-64-0, 4-38-0, 1-14-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: The wheels finally fell off for Kyle Allen, who was exposed in a big way in the Panthers’ Week 8 loss to San Francisco (three interceptions, seven sacks, 51.4 completion percentage). Sunday’s implosion should end any discussion of Allen overtaking Cam Newton (still out with a Lisfranc injury) as Carolina’s top signal-caller. Even against a fire-breathing defense comprised of ringers like Nick Bosa (who already has his name engraved on this year’s Defensive Rookie of the Year Award) and Richard Sherman (PFF’s No. 6 coverage grade among cornerbacks), Christian McCaffrey still went berserk, leaving the bay with 155 yards (117 rushing, 38 receiving) on 18 touches. He’s averaging just a hair under 30 PPR points per game (29.8) this year, well ahead of his next closest competitor, Vikings juggernaut Dalvin Cook (24.1 points per game).

Chicago Bears

Targets: Allen Robinson (7, 16, 8, 7, 7), Taylor Gabriel (6, 2, X, X, 7), David Montgomery (5, 2, 1, 5, 3), Trey Burton (4, 4, 4, 4, 4), Tarik Cohen (3, 12, 7, 5, 4), Anthony Miller (3, 9, 7, 3, 3), Cordarrelle Patterson (2, 3, 0, 1, 1), Adam Shaheen (2, 2, 0, 2, 1), Mike Davis (1, 0, 0, X, 0), Javon Wims (0, 1, 1, 5, 1)

Air Yards: Taylor Gabriel (91, 22, X, X, 70), Allen Robinson (69, 170, 108, 69, 49), Anthony Miller (50, 112, 99, 12, 14), Trey Burton (48, 12, 12, 14, 11), Tarik Cohen (13, -7, -9, 32, 18), Adam Shaheen (5, 5, 0, 13, 6), Mike Davis (3, 0, 0, X, 0), Javon Wims (0, 6, 12, 60, 4), David Montgomery (-3, 2, 7, 6, -9), Cordarrelle Patterson (-5, 16, 0, -2, 4)

Receiving Yards: Anthony Miller (67, 64, 52, 11, 15), Allen Robinson (62, 87, 97, 77, 60), Taylor Gabriel (53, 6, X, X, 75), Tarik Cohen (37, 19, 39, 7, 26), Trey Burton (16, 11, 16, 16, 20), David Montgomery (12, 13, 11, 14, 14), Mike Davis (5, 0, 0, X, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 21, 0, 3, 6), Adam Shaheen (0, 24, 0, 13, 7), Javon Wims (0, 6, 0, 56, 8)

Carries: David Montgomery (27, 2, 11, 21, 13), Tarik Cohen (4, 3, 4, 5, 4), Mitchell Trubisky (4, 0, X, 0, 1), Mike Davis (2, 0, 0, X, 1), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 1, 1, 2, 4)

RZ Targets: Cordarrelle Patterson (2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Adam Shaheen (2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Trey Burton (1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Mike Davis (1, 0, 0, X, 0), Allen Robinson (1, 3, 2, 1, 1), Tarik Cohen (0, 1, 0, 3, 0), Taylor Gabriel (0, 0, X, X, 2), Anthony Miller (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), David Montgomery (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Javon Wims (0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: David Montgomery (5, 0, 2, 2, 1), Tarik Cohen (3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mitchell Trubisky (1, 0, X, 0, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 0, 1, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kyle Fuller (6-87-0, 4-70-0, 3-42-0, 7-89-0, 6-52-0), Buster Skrine (2-37-0, 5-34-1, 1-4-0, 3-19-0, 5-44-1), Prince Amukamara (2-15-0, 4-78-0, 2-18-0, 2-14-0, 3-26-1)

Observations: A week after seeing his lightest workload of 2019 (four touches against New Orleans), David Montgomery announced his presence with a breakout Week 8, setting career-bests in rushing yards (135), carries (27) and yards from scrimmage (147) in a loss to the Chargers. Montgomery’s 55-yard burst in that game represented the longest gain by a Bears ball-carrier this year. After snoozing through September, Anthony Miller has turned his season around with a promising three-game stretch, gathering 183 yards (61 yards per game) on 12 catches during that span. Miller, who at one point was operating behind 2018 seventh-rounder Javon Wims, has lined up on 65.5 percent of Chicago’s offensive snaps the past three weeks. Between their red-zone struggles (one touchdown on six red-zone visits in Week 8) and Mitchell Trubisky’s continued regression, the Bears—who have already lost as many games as they did all of last season (four)—could use a bye week to recalibrate. Too bad they already had theirs in Week 6.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Ezekiel Elliott (7, 6, 4, 7, 3), Amari Cooper (5, 2, 14, 8, 7), Michael Gallup (4, 7, 14, X, X), Jason Witten (4, 7, 4, 4, 4), Randall Cobb (3, X, 6, 6, 4), Tavon Austin (1, 6, 1, 1, X), Blake Jarwin (1, 4, 0, 3, 3), Cedrick Wilson (0, 6, X, 0, 1), Devin Smith (X, X, X, 1, 5)

Air Yards: Amari Cooper (89, 22, 166, 113, 89), Tavon Austin (37, 47, -4, 5, X), Randall Cobb (30, X, 78, 96, 43), Jason Witten (29, 76, 57, 40, 32), Michael Gallup (24, 71, 137, X, X), Blake Jarwin (1, 24, 0, 37, 20), Cedrick Wilson (0, 63, X, 0, 33), Ezekiel Elliott (-1, 7, 31, 12, 12), Devin Smith (X, X, X, 5, 63)

Receiving Yards: Amari Cooper (106, 3, 226, 48, 88), Ezekiel Elliott (36, 47, 29, 30, 14), Michael Gallup (34, 48, 113, X, X), Jason Witten (33, 57, 29, 50, 54), Randall Cobb (29, X, 53, 41, 23), Blake Jarwin (1, 6, 0, 49, 3), Tavon Austin (0, 64, 13, 5, X), Cedrick Wilson (0, 46, X, 0, 0), Devin Smith (X, X, X, 0, 39)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (22, 28, 12, 18, 19), Tony Pollard (8, 3, 4, 0, 13), Dak Prescott (5, 3, 4, 1, 2)

RZ Targets: Ezekiel Elliott (1, 2, 1, 0, 0), Michael Gallup (1, 0, 0, X, X), Blake Jarwin (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tavon Austin (0, 1, 0, 0, X), Randall Cobb (0, X, 0, 1, 0), Amari Cooper (0, 0, 1, 0, 2), Jason Witten (0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Devin Smith (X, X, X, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (9, 10, 2, 3, 5), Dak Prescott (1, 3, 1, 0, 1), Tony Pollard (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chidobe Awuzie (2-36-0, 4-118-1, 4-23-0, 4-40-0, 6-110-0), Byron Jones (0-0-0, 2-37-0, 2-40-0, 2-21-0, 1-6-0), Anthony Brown (X, 1-24-0, 0-0-0, 3-33-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: Better back up the Brink's truck for contract-year receiver Amari Cooper, who is on pace for 1,419 receiving yards, which would be the most by a Cowboy since Michael Irvin set the franchise mark with 1,603 in 1995 (Cooper was one at the time). Coop has shown off his deep prowess this year, contributing career-highs in both aDOT (13.1) and yards per reception (16.3). AT&T Stadium in Arlington often goes by the nickname Jerry’s World, but Dak’s World might be the more appropriate moniker based on his play this season (107.4 quarterback rating, 11 total touchdowns in four home games). Last week’s bye served as a much-needed breather for overworked cornerstone Ezekiel Elliott, who has seen an exhausting 61 touches over his last two contests.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Danny Amendola (8, 11, 1, X, 5), Kenny Golladay (8, 2, 9, 9, 8), Marvin Jones (5, 13, 5, 5, 9), Ty Johnson (4, 4, 0, 1, 2), J.D. McKissic (3, 3, 3, 2, 0), Marvin Hall (1, 2, 1, 3, 0), T.J. Hockenson (1, 5, 6, 3, 4), Logan Thomas (1, 0, 1, 3, 1), Jesse James (0, 4, 1, 1, 1)

Air Yards: Kenny Golladay (188, 56, 122, 109, 78), Danny Amendola (58, 113, 4, X, 43), Marvin Jones (58, 115, 85, 89, 130), Ty Johnson (46, 17, 0, -1, 1), Marvin Hall (45, 39, 45, 64, 0), T.J. Hockenson (13, 36, 26, 5, 8), Logan Thomas (9, 0, 20, 9, 14), Jesse James (0, -1, 8, 10, 13), J.D. McKissic (-3, 8, -2, 1, 0)

Receiving Yards: Kenny Golladay (123, 21, 121, 67, 17), Danny Amendola (95, 105, 6, X, 37), Marvin Hall (49, 47, 58, 47, 0), Marvin Jones (22, 93, 17, 77, 101), T.J. Hockenson (21, 32, 21, 27, 1), Logan Thomas (17, 0, 0, 25, 15), Ty Johnson (13, 28, 0, 1, 0), J.D. McKissic (2, 31, 7, 11, 0), Jesse James (0, 7, 8, 0, 13)

Carries: Tra Carson (12, X, X, X, X), Ty Johnson (7, 10, 0, 3, 4), Matthew Stafford (2, 0, 3, 2, 3), J.D. McKissic (1, 5, 3, 4, 1)

RZ Targets: Kenny Golladay (1, 0, 2, 3, 1), Marvin Jones (1, 5, 1, 0, 2), Danny Amendola (0, 2, 1, X, 1), T.J. Hockenson (0, 0, 2, 2, 2), Jesse James (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Logan Thomas (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Tra Carson (1, X, X, X, X), Ty Johnson (0, 3, 0, 0, 0), J.D. McKissic (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Justin Coleman (10-122-0, 5-95-1, 6-109-1, 4-67-0, 6-42-2), Rashaan Melvin (4-70-3, 6-89-0, 3-63-0, 2-14-0, 2-34-0), Darius Slay (X, 2-52-1, 4-18-0, X, 2-59-0)

Observations: Matt Patricia, a protégé of troll king Bill Belichick, laughed in the faces of Ty Johnson owners everywhere, laying ruin to fantasy lineups by unveiling Tra Carson as the leader of Detroit’s post-Kerryon backfield committee. Johnson actually out-snapped Carson 24-19, though Carson bested in both touches and red-zone opportunities. The squeaky wheel narrative rang true for Kenny Golladay Sunday as the third-year field-stretcher brushed off his Week 7 disappointment (1-21-0 on two targets) with a bounce-back game for the ages (6-123-2 on eight targets against the Giants). With the trio of Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola taking center stage, T.J. Hockenson has mostly been left fighting for scraps, totaling 109 yards on 12 catches over his last six outings (18.2 receiving yards per game).

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Aaron Jones (8, 4, 7, 8, 7), Jimmy Graham (5, 4, 5, 3, 9), Allen Lazard (5, 4, 5, 0, 0), Jake Kumerow (4, 2, 3, 2, X), Geronimo Allison (3, 5, 7, 6, 4), Jamaal Williams (3, 5, 5, X, 1), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2, 3, 2, 4, 7), Marcedes Lewis (1, 0, 2, 2, 2), Davante Adams (X, X, X, X, 15)

Air Yards: Jake Kumerow (71, 44, 18, 30, X), Jimmy Graham (36, 38, 51, 25, 53), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (33, 55, 52, 106, 91), Aaron Jones (29, 20, 46, -5, -10), Geronimo Allison (28, 38, 81, 46, 70), Allen Lazard (12, 61, 79, 0, 0), Marcedes Lewis (11, 0, 45, -2, 0), Jamaal Williams (11, 1, -1, X, -1), Davante Adams (X, X, X, X, 141)

Receiving Yards: Aaron Jones (159, 33, 13, 75, 37), Jake Kumerow (48, 54, 17, 9, X), Allen Lazard (42, 42, 65, 0, 0), Jimmy Graham (20, 65, 17, 41, 61), Jamaal Williams (14, 26, 32, X, 0), Marcedes Lewis (11, 0, 50, 17, 19), Geronimo Allison (7, 33, 40, 28, 52), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (4, 133, 48, 18, 47), Davante Adams (X, X, X, X, 180)

Carries: Aaron Jones (13, 12, 11, 19, 13), Jamaal Williams (7, 3, 14, X, 0), Aaron Rodgers (6, 2, 3, 4, 5)

RZ Targets: Aaron Jones (2, 2, 1, 1, 0), Geronimo Allison (1, 1, 0, 2, 2), Jake Kumerow (1, 0, 0, 1, X), Allen Lazard (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jamaal Williams (1, 1, 2, X, 0), Jimmy Graham (0, 2, 2, 0, 4), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 0, 0, 2, 2), Davante Adams (X, X, X, X, 4)

RZ Carries: Aaron Jones (1, 0, 1, 7, 3), Aaron Rodgers (1, 1, 3, 0, 0), Jamaal Williams (1, 0, 4, X, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kevin King (5-74-1, 3-51-0, 6-163-0, 6-72-0, 2-25-0), Jaire Alexander (4-35-0, 3-36-1, 1-3-0, 8-201-1, 2-19-1), Tramon Williams (2-19-0, 0-0-0, 2-15-0, 3-60-1, 0-0-0)

Observations: Like an apex predator sizing up its prey, Aaron Jones hunted the Chiefs down in Week 8 and devoured them for our amusement, feasting to the tune of 226 yards and two touchdowns as the Matt LaFleur-helmed Packers ran their record to 7-1. That’s their best start since 2007, the last year of Brett Favre’s Green Bay tenure. It’s probably not sustainable, but Jones, who is already up to 11 touchdowns for the year (two more than he had all of last season), and teammate Jamaal Williams both finished the week as top-11 backs, combining for 60.2 PPR points. Jones now owns two of the four-highest single-week fantasy scores at the running back position (49.2 PPR points in Week 5, 42.9 in Week 8). Aaron Rodgers has thrown for the third-most passing yards (1,255) and is tied for the league-lead with 10 touchdown passes the last four weeks, all without the help of lead receiver Davante Adams (turf toe). Go figure.

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Cooper Kupp (10, 8, 6, 17, 15), Josh Reynolds (8, 1, 1, 1, 2), Gerald Everett (3, 10, 5, 11, 8), Robert Woods (2, 7, 4, 9, 15), Brandin Cooks (1, 7, 3, 3, 9), Todd Gurley (1, 1, X, 5, 11), Tyler Higbee (1, 1, 3, 3, 7)

Air Yards: Josh Reynolds (138, 5, 31, 12, 29), Cooper Kupp (123, 50, 23, 134, 127), Gerald Everett (19, 147, 40, 100, 50), Brandin Cooks (17, 100, 6, 101, 100), Tyler Higbee (6, 5, 13, -1, 53, Todd Gurley (3, 13, X, 5, 13), Robert Woods (-3, 53, 43, 60, 109)

Receiving Yards: Cooper Kupp (220, 50, 17, 117, 121), Josh Reynolds (73, 0, 0, 12, 22), Robert Woods (36, 80, 0, 48, 164), Gerald Everett (15, 50, 9, 136, 44), Tyler Higbee (8, 8, 25, 47, 41), Brandin Cooks (0, 59, 18, 29, 71), Todd Gurley (0, 13, X, 6, 54)

Carries: Darrell Henderson (11, 11, 6, 0, 0), Todd Gurley (10, 18, X, 15, 5), Jared Goff (0, 3, 1, 1, 0), Malcolm Brown (X, X, 11, 1, 5)

RZ Targets: Gerald Everett (1, 2, 0, 0, 2), Tyler Higbee (1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Josh Reynolds (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Brandin Cooks (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Todd Gurley (0, 1, X, 0, 1), Cooper Kupp (0, 2, 1, 3, 0), Robert Woods (0, 1, 1, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (5, 9, X, 3, 3), Jared Goff (0, 2, 0, 1, 0), Darrell Henderson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Malcolm Brown (X, X, 3, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Ramsey (7-89-0, 4-69-0, X, X, X), Nickell Robey-Coleman (4-49-0, 2-23-0, 3--4-0, 1-7-0, 4-40-1), Troy Hill (3-45-0, 4-39-0, 2-16-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: Refusing to pace himself, Cooper Kupp went ballistic Sunday, treating Londoners to a 220-yard gem at Wembley Stadium. That’s the most yards chewed up by a Rams receiver since Isaac Bruce spanned 233 in 1997, back when the organization was still based in St. Louis. Todd Gurley added to his touchdown count by making another trip to the end zone in Week 8 (his seventh of 2019), but was both out-touched and out-gained on the ground by rookie third-rounder Darrell Henderson, who supplied 49 yards on 11 backfield totes in the win over Cincy. Slated to visit a specialist following his fifth documented concussion, it may be time for Brandin Cooks to start weighing his NFL future.

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Stefon Diggs (7, 8, 11, 4, 7), Dalvin Cook (6, 2, 2, 6, 8), Kyle Rudolph (3, 6, 3, 1, 1), Irv Smith (3, 6, 2, 0, 1), Olabisi Johnson (2, 8, 1, 4, 4), Adam Thielen (X, 2, 8, 8, 6)

Air Yards: Stefon Diggs (75, 120, 250, 53, 73), Olabisi Johnson (23, 90, 16, 25, 25), Irv Smith (6, 61, 19, 0, 4), Dalvin Cook (-2, -12, -4, -16, -6), Kyle Rudolph (-3, 64, 3, -3, 6), Adam Thielen (X, 32, 75, 87, 72)

Receiving Yards: Stefon Diggs (143, 143, 167, 44, 108), Dalvin Cook (73, 7, 13, 86, 35), Olabisi Johnson (27, 40, 16, 43, 35), Irv Smith (21, 60, 29, 0, 5), Kyle Rudolph (17, 58, 36, 4, 12), Adam Thielen (X, 25, 57, 130, 6)

Carries: Dalvin Cook (23, 25, 16, 21, 14), Alexander Mattison (13, 7, 14, 7, 2), Kirk Cousins (2, 4, 2, 3, 0)

RZ Targets: Kyle Rudolph (1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Stefon Diggs (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Olabisi Johnson (0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Irv Smith (0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Adam Thielen (X, 0, 3, 2, 1)

RZ Carries: Alexander Mattison (6, 2, 4, 1, 0), Dalvin Cook (4, 6, 5, 2, 2), Kirk Cousins (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Xavier Rhodes (4-46-0, 2-5-2, 6-30-0, 3-61-1, 7-45-0), Trae Waynes (2-16-0, 6-64-1, 4-69-1, 4-9-0, 5-73-0), Mike Hughes (1-5-0, 3-41-1, 0-0-0, 6-39-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: I’m running out of things to say about Dalvin Cook, who continues to be a weekly cheat code in fantasy. He represents the perfect marriage of skill (5.3 yards per rushing attempt, 42 missed tackles) and opportunity (23.1 touches per game). Workhorses of Cook’s elite caliber don’t grow on trees and neither do downfield weapons like Stefon Diggs, who leads the league with 452 receiving yards (99 more than runner-up Julio Jones) over his last three games. Kirk Cousins has picked up the pace considerably in recent weeks, erasing the memory of his lackluster start with a brilliant three-game stretch, completing a league-high 78.4 percent of his passes for 1,261 yards (second-most) and 10 touchdowns (tied for first) during his hot streak. Olabisi Johnson played 53 of 72 offensive snaps (73.6 percent) in place of injured starter Adam Thielen (hamstring) on Thursday night, though the added usage did little to enhance his non-existent fantasy prospects (2-27-0 on two targets).

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Latavius Murray (12, 6, 3, 2, 1), Michael Thomas (11, 11, 12, 13, 9), Josh Hill (5, 3, 2, 4, 4), Taysom Hill (3, 2, 0, 0, 0), Ted Ginn (2, 5, 6, 2, 5), Jared Cook (X, X, 3, 6, 6), Alvin Kamara (X, X, 8, 7, 3)

Air Yards: Ted Ginn (41, 92, 119, 35, 68), Josh Hill (38, 13, 12, 36, 18), Taysom Hill (31, 2, 0, 0, 0), Michael Thomas (31, 122, 47, 144, 69), Latavius Murray (-3, 1, -13, 3, -4), Jared Cook (X, X, 21, 44, 27), Alvin Kamara (X, X, -1, 9, 1)

Receiving Yards: Michael Thomas (112, 131, 89, 182, 95), Taysom Hill (63, 4, 0, 0, 0), Latavius Murray (55, 31, 35, 6, 6), Ted Ginn (42, 48, 36, 35, 19), Josh Hill (39, 43, 8, 39, 29), Jared Cook (X, X, 37, 41, 21), Alvin Kamara (X, X, 35, 42, 20)

Carries: Latavius Murray (21, 27, 8, 7, 4), Taysom Hill (0, 2, 3, 2, 2), Alvin Kamara (X, X, 11, 16, 17)

RZ Targets: Latavius Murray (2, 3, 0, 0, 0), Michael Thomas (2, 2, 4, 2, 0), Taysom Hill (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Ted Ginn (0, 1, 0, 1, 1), Josh Hill (0, 1, 0, 0, 2), Jared Cook (X, X, 1, 2, 1), Alvin Kamara (X, X, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Latavius Murray (5, 8, 2, 0, 0), Taysom Hill (0, 1, 1, 0, 1), Alvin Kamara (X, X, 0, 3, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Eli Apple (2-28-0, 5-41-1, 1-20-0, 1-26-1, 3-19-0), Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (3-11-0, 7-18-1, 2-11-0, 1-11-0, 0-0-0), Marshon Lattimore (1-9-0, 2-20-0, 3-44-0, 2-25-0, 4-39-0), P.J. Williams (X, X, 0-0-0, 5-69-0, 1-32-0)

Observations: Alvin Kamara should resume starter duties after the bye (he’s been out with an ankle sprain), but Latavius Murray has certainly earned himself a bigger piece of New Orleans’ backfield pie with his inspired play the past two weeks. The veteran battering ram put on a clinic, surging to 307 yards (221 rushing, 86 receiving) and four touchdowns over the course of Kamara’s two-game absence. He was the overall RB1 (68.7 PPR points) during that stretch. Would it surprise you to learn that Taysom Hill has as many touchdowns (three) as Michael Thomas (three) this year? Speaking of Thomas, the weeks apart did little to disrupt the receiver’s telepathic connection with Drew Brees. The two were thick as thieves in Week 8, linking up for 11 completions (including a nine-yard touchdown) on 11 targets in a lopsided win over Arizona.

New York Giants

Targets: Saquon Barkley (10, 5, X, X, X), Golden Tate (10, 11, 9, 6, X), Evan Engram (7, 5, X, 11, 7), Darius Slayton (5, 2, 8, 5, 2), Cody Latimer (3, 5, 1, 1, 0), Rhett Ellison (2, 2, 7, 1, 4), Bennie Fowler (2, 5, X, X, 2), Wayne Gallman (1, 0, X, 0, 7), Sterling Shepard (X, X, X, 10, 9)

Air Yards: Darius Slayton (95, 27, 156, 91, 10), Golden Tate (65, 102, 105, 17, X), Cody Latimer (50, 23, 5, 25, 0), Evan Engram (41, 40, X, 83, 31), Saquon Barkley (39, -4, X, X, X), Bennie Fowler (13, 42, X, X, 35), Rhett Ellison (4, 25, 57, 2, 3), Wayne Gallman (4, 0, X, 0, 10), Sterling Shepard (X, X, X, 157, 78)

Receiving Yards: Golden Tate (85, 80, 102, 13, X), Saquon Barkley (79, 8, X, X, X), Darius Slayton (50, 28, 32, 62, 13), Evan Engram (40, 6, X, 42, 54), Cody Latimer (28, 33, 0, 0, 0), Bennie Fowler (21, 35, X, X, 3), Wayne Gallman (20, 0, X, 0, 55), Rhett Ellison (-1, 33, 30, 3, 24), Sterling Shepard (X, X, X, 49, 76)

Carries: Saquon Barkley (19, 18, X, X, X), Daniel Jones (4, 4, 2, 3, 5), Elijhaa Penny (1, 0, 3, 3, 3), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, X, 2, 18)

RZ Targets: Saquon Barkley (3, 0, X, X, X), Darius Slayton (2, 0, 0, 1, 0), Evan Engram (1, 0, X, 3, 1), Golden Tate (1, 0, 0, 0, X), Rhett Ellison (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, X, 0, 1), Sterling Shepard (X, X, X, 2, 1)

RZ Carries: Saquon Barkley (3, 1, X, X, X), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, X, 0, 3), Daniel Jones (0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Elijhaa Penny (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Deandre Baker (4-101-2, 2-15-0, 4-35-0, 4-52-1, 1-11-0), Grant Haley (6-51-0, 3-17-0, 8-101-0, 3-45-1, 7-89-0), Janoris Jenkins (1-5-0, 1-6-0, 2-43-0, 1-11-0, 2-15-0)

Observations: The losses are beginning to mount for the Giants (Sunday marked their fourth straight defeat), but that's not what 2019 is about. The important thing is that Daniel Jones is gaining valuable game experience and if Week 8 is any indication, the rookie is a quick learner. It’s been a rough month for Jones, but you wouldn’t know it by the way he crushed Sunday’s assignment, putting the Lions in a blender with 322 passing yards and a career-high four touchdowns in the losing effort. Jones has tried not to play favorites, but Golden Tate is the well he keeps coming back to. He’s been Danny Dimes’ right-hand man, flooding the stat sheet with 267 receiving yards over his last three games, the league’s eighth-highest output during that span.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Alshon Jeffery (6, 5, 12, 8, 9), Dallas Goedert (5, 4, 8, 3, 3), Nelson Agholor (4, 4, 7, 3, 1), Zach Ertz (4, 5, 9, 7, 8), Miles Sanders (3, 3, 3, 5, 0), Jordan Howard (2, 2, 0, 0, 4), Mack Hollins (0, 1, 2, 1, 2), Darren Sproles (X, X, X, 1, 0)

Air Yards: Alshon Jeffery (71, 90, 60, 34, 87), Zach Ertz (46, 87, 92, 61, 58), Dallas Goedert (18, 35, 46, 16, -1), Nelson Agholor (1, 86, 102, 79, 9), Mack Hollins (0, 4, 55, -19, 32), Jordan Howard (-4, -1, 0, 0, -1), Miles Sanders (-11, 9, 40, 24, 0), Darren Sproles (X, X, X, 6, 0)

Receiving Yards: Alshon Jeffery (64, 38, 76, 52, 38), Miles Sanders (44, 11, 86, 49, 0), Dallas Goedert (22, 69, 48, 11, 16), Zach Ertz (20, 38, 54, 57, 65), Jordan Howard (15, 6, 0, 0, 28), Nelson Agholor (7, 24, 42, 20, 0), Mack Hollins (0, 0, 0, 0, 13), Darren Sproles (X, X, X, 0, 0)

Carries: Jordan Howard (23, 11, 13, 13, 15), Carson Wentz (8, 4, 2, 2, 6), Boston Scott (5, 7, 4, X, X), Miles Sanders (3, 6, 3, 9, 11), Darren Sproles (X, X, X, 3, 1)

RZ Targets: Dallas Goedert (2, 0, 0, 0, 2), Zach Ertz (0, 2, 0, 1, 0), Mack Hollins (0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Alshon Jeffery (0, 1, 1, 1, 3), Miles Sanders (0, 1, 0, 3, 0)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (3, 1, 1, 3, 6), Carson Wentz (2, 0, 0, 0, 2), Miles Sanders (1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Boston Scott (1, 0, 0, X, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Ronald Darby (4-34-0, X, X, X, X), Jalen Mills (2-26-0, 6-74-0, X, X, X), Sidney Jones (1-21-0, X, 4-33-1, X, 2-62-0), Rasul Douglas (0-0-0, 4-77-0, 5-114-1, 2-27-0, 3-22-0)

Observations: With wind a factor, the Eagles stuck to their ground game in Week 8, riding Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders to 170 yards and two touchdowns as Philly concluded its three-game road trip with a win at Buffalo. Howard’s 96 rushing yards Sunday were his most since last year’s regular season finale (the Bears were still signing his checks back then). Dallas Goedert’s emergence continued with another touchdown in Week 8 (his third in five games), further complicating Philadelphia’s tight-end pecking order. Despite seeing fewer snaps, Goedert has significantly out-produced Zach Ertz the past two games, delivering 28.1 PPR points (TE5) to Ertz’s 9.8 (TE25). A crowded Eagles’ pass-catching unit will add another mouth to the feeding frenzy when DeSean Jackson (who resumed practicing Wednesday) returns from his strained abdomen.

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: George Kittle (7, 5, 8, 8, 8), Emmanuel Sanders (5, X, X, X, X), Dante Pettis (3, 2, 6, 3, 5), Deebo Samuel (3, X, 5, 3, 4), Tevin Coleman (2, 2, 3, 0, X), Kendrick Bourne (1, 4, 1, 2, 3), Matt Breida (1, 1, 4, 3, 3), Richie James (0, 1, 0, 0, 2), Marquise Goodwin (X, 1, 3, 4, 2)

Air Yards: George Kittle (47, 53, 38, 64, 49), Emmanuel Sanders (46, X, X, X, X), Dante Pettis (18, 22, 44, 19, 25), Kendrick Bourne (10, 53, 1, 21, 23), Deebo Samuel (3, X, 17, 14, 87), Richie James (0, 11, 0, 0, 22), Matt Breida (-3, -4, -3, 9, 2), Tevin Coleman (-4, -8, -7, 0, X), Marquise Goodwin (X, 16, 43, 42, 36)

Receiving Yards: George Kittle (86, 38, 103, 70, 57), Emmanuel Sanders (25, X, X, X, X), Deebo Samuel (19, X, 18, 3, 44), Matt Breida (15, 1, 27, 15, 20), Tevin Coleman (13, -1, 16, 0, X), Kendrick Bourne (12, 69, 11, 24, 22), Dante Pettis (5, 0, 45, 11, 20), Richie James (0, 40, 0, 0, 22), Marquise Goodwin (X, 0, 15, 41, 41)

Carries: Matt Breida (11, 8, 13, 11, 14), Tevin Coleman (11, 20, 18, 16, X), Raheem Mostert (9, 0, 4, 7, 12), Jeff Wilson (2, 5, 0, X, 8), Jimmy Garoppolo (0, 4, 5, 4, 6)

RZ Targets: Tevin Coleman (2, 0, 2, 0, X), Deebo Samuel (2, X, 2, 1, 0), Matt Breida (1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Emmanuel Sanders (1, X, X, X, X), George Kittle (0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Dante Pettis (0, 0, 1, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Tevin Coleman (3, 6, 6, 2, X), Matt Breida (2, 0, 0, 1, 1), Jeff Wilson (2, 1, 0, X, 8), Raheem Mostert (1, 0, 0, 0, 2), Jimmy Garoppolo (0, 0, 1, 0, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: K’Waun Williams (5-38-0, 5-16-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 1-6-0), Emmanuel Moseley (1-10-0, 0-0-0, 3-21-0, 1-7-0, 0-0-0), Richard Sherman (2-9-0, 1-19-0, 2-9-0, 4-75-0, 1-7-0), Ahkello Witherspoon (X, X, X, X, 3-80-1)

Observations: There were no training wheels, no “easing in” for Emmanuel Sanders, who went full throttle in his Niners debut by playing 53 of 65 offensive snaps (81.5 percent) in Week 8. The ex-Bronco even carved out time for an end-zone visit, gracing the painted area for the first time since Week 2. Tevin Coleman teed off on Carolina Sunday, obliterating the hapless Panthers with three rushing touchdowns while also adding a receiving score for good measure, becoming the first Niner to hit pay dirt four times in a game since Ricky Waters pulled it off in 1994. With complementary backs Matt Breida (ankle), Raheem Mostert (quad) and Jeff Wilson (stinger) all nursing injuries of varying degrees, more fireworks should be in store for Coleman Thursday at Arizona.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Tyler Lockett (6, 7, 5, 4, 4), DK Metcalf (5, 9, 5, 3, 4), David Moore (4, 3, 4, 2, 2), Chris Carson (1, 5, 4, 2, 4), Malik Turner (1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Luke Willson (1, 1, 3, 1, 2), Jaron Brown (0, 6, 5, 4, 3), C.J. Prosise (X, 0, 3, X, 0)

Air Yards: David Moore (63, 67, 54, 7, 14), Tyler Lockett (57, 85, 64, 41, 42), DK Metcalf (47, 108, 38, 55, 36), Malik Turner (22, 10, 4, 0, 0), Luke Willson (4, 25, 16, 5, 23), Jaron Brown (0, 69, 29, 58, 26), Chris Carson (-1, 11, 1, 2, 4), C.J. Prosise (X, 0, 41, X, 0)

Receiving Yards: Tyler Lockett (100, 61, 75, 51, 51), David Moore (23, 14, 36, 10, 9), Malik Turner (21, 24, 0, 0, 0), DK Metcalf (13, 53, 69, 44, 6), Luke Willson (7, 0, 16, 10, 26), Jaron Brown (0, 60, 29, 36, 50), Chris Carson (0, 9, 35, 5, 41), C.J. Prosise (X, 0, 15, X, 0)

Carries: Chris Carson (20, 21, 24, 27, 22), Rashaad Penny (8, 0, X, 6, X), Russell Wilson (4, 3, 9, 8, 2), C.J. Prosise (X, 1, 3, X, 3)

RZ Targets: DK Metcalf (2, 2, 0, 1, 3), Jaron Brown (0, 1, 3, 0, 0), Chris Carson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Tyler Lockett (0, 3, 1, 1, 1), David Moore (0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Luke Willson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Chris Carson (5, 1, 7, 3, 3), Rashaad Penny (2, 0, 0, X, 1), Russell Wilson (0, 1, 5, 1, 1), C.J. Prosise (X, 0, 0, X, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jamar Taylor (6-68-0, 0-0-0, 1-10-0, 4-61-0, 2-22-0), Shaquill Griffin (5-55-0, 2-60-0, 2-14-0, 4-82-0, 2-13-0), Tre Flowers (X, 2-14-0, 2-30-0, 3-44-0, 3-23-0)

Observations: Downfield receivers are inherently prone to inefficiency (by virtue of traveling further, deep balls have lower odds of being caught than short and intermediate throws), but Tyler Lockett seems immune to that stereotype. At the season’s halfway juncture, Lockett ranks 12th in receiving yards (615) but only 26th in targets (54). Lockett has also cashed in on eight of his 13 deep targets (61.5 percent), which is actually a drop-off from last year when he led the league with an outrageous 77.8-percent success rate on balls traveling 20+ yards. DK Metcalf finally broke through in Week 8, ending his year-long red-zone struggles (he had been 0-for-9 prior to Sunday) with a pair of touchdowns—both inside the five-yard-line—in the win over Atlanta. Among rookie receivers, only Washington’s Terry McLaurin has logged more touchdowns (five) than Metcalf's four.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Mike Evans (12, 17, 3, 7, 15), Chris Godwin (8, 12, 9, 14, 4), Cameron Brate (6, 4, 1, 3, 3), Ronald Jones (4, 0, 3, 1, 1), Breshad Perriman (4, X, X, 1, 2), Peyton Barber (3, 0, 1, 1, 2), Dare Ogunbowale (3, 5, 3, 4, 3), Scott Miller (0, 7, 2, 1, 0), O.J. Howard (X, 4, 2, 3, 4)

Air Yards: Mike Evans (182, 226, 22, 103, 244), Breshad Perriman (98, X, X, 13, 11), Chris Godwin (84, 111, 137, 114, 87), Cameron Brate (42, 55, 6, 33, 15), Scott Miller (25, 147, 19, 39, 0), Peyton Barber (8, 0, -2, 4, 2), Dare Ogunbowale (7, 7, 8, 6, 16), Ronald Jones (3, 0, -2, 3, 0), O.J. Howard (X, 19, 28, 7, 79)

Receiving Yards: Mike Evans (198, 96, 0, 89, 190), Chris Godwin (43, 151, 125, 172, 40), Cameron Brate (32, 47, 11, 36, 7), Ronald Jones (17, 0, 21, 12, 41), Peyton Barber (8, 0, -1, 0, 7), Dare Ogunbowale (3, 22, 27, 16, 23), Scott Miller (0, 39, 0, 0, 0), Breshad Perriman (0, X, X, 0, 6), O.J. Howard (X, 35, 10, 33, 66)

Carries: Ronald Jones (11, 4, 9, 19, 14), Peyton Barber (10, 8, 8, 9, 13), Jameis Winston (8, 1, 3, 1, 4)

RZ Targets: Mike Evans (3, 4, 1, 1, 4), Dare Ogunbowale (2, 0, 1, 1, 0), Peyton Barber (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chris Godwin (1, 1, 1, 2, 0), Cameron Brate (0, 1, 0, 1, 1), O.J. Howard (X, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Peyton Barber (3, 0, 1, 3, 2), Ronald Jones (0, 1, 1, 3, 4), Jameis Winston (0, 0, 0, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Vernon Hargreaves (4-43-0, 6-65-0, 5-100-1, 4-69-0, 2-53-1), Sean Bunting (2-30-0, 3-33-0, 5-30-1, 0-0-0, 1-26-0), Carlton Davis (4-27-3, 3-50-1, 3-39-0, 7-71-0, 2-26-0), M.J. Stewart (X, 0-0-0, 2-12-0, 10-125-1, 6-67-0)

Observations: Sporting fresh legs after the Buccaneers’ bye, Mike Evans set out to destroy the Titans and largely achieved that mission, dusting Tennessee for a season-high 198 yards in Week 8. Well on his way to another 1,000-yard receiving year (a mark he’s reached in each of his five seasons since arriving as the seventh overall pick in 2014), Evans has now tallied at least 89 yards in four of his last five games, the exception coming in a Week 5 goose egg against New Orleans. Cameron Brate was a favorite streamer among the fantasy community last week but he was mostly a non-factor at Tennessee, limping to a meager 3-32-0 receiving line while holding down the fort for O.J. Howard (hamstring)

Washington Redskins

Targets: Terry McLaurin (6, 2, 7, 7, X), Paul Richardson (4, 1, 4, 2, 5), Trey Quinn (3, 3, 4, 4, 4), Adrian Peterson (2, 0, 2, 0, 0), Jeremy Sprinkle (2, 2, 3, 3, 3), Steven Sims (0, 3, 0, 3, 0), Vernon Davis (X, X, X, X, 4), Chris Thompson (X, X, 3, 7, 5)

Air Yards: Paul Richardson (60, 6, 49, 13, 38), Terry McLaurin (47, 4, 128, 123, X), Trey Quinn (19, 38, 13, 13, 88), Jeremy Sprinkle (6, 11, 13, 17, 14), Adrian Peterson (1, 0, -3, 0, 0), Steven Sims (0, -8, 0, 0, 0), Vernon Davis (X, X, X, X, 32), Chris Thompson (X, X, 7, 7, 24)

Receiving Yards: Terry McLaurin (39, 11, 100, 51, X), Paul Richardson (34, 0, 0, 14, 14), Adrian Peterson (27, 0, 18, 0, 0), Trey Quinn (15, 30, 8, 15, 10), Jeremy Sprinkle (12, 13, 24, 17, 20), Steven Sims (0, 5, 0, 1, 0), Vernon Davis (X, X, X, X, 5), Chris Thompson (X, X, 8, 17, 56)

Carries: Adrian Peterson (14, 20, 23, 7, 11), Wendell Smallwood (2, 5, 1, 6, 0), Chris Thompson (X, X, 3, 4, 4)

RZ Targets: Terry McLaurin (2, 0, 0, 0, X), Trey Quinn (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Steven Sims (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jeremy Sprinkle (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Vernon Davis (X, X, X, X, 1), Chris Thompson (X, X, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Adrian Peterson (1, 0, 1, 0, 2), Wendell Smallwood (1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Fabian Moreau (4-73-0, 0-0-0, 6-30-0, 2-22-0, 6-84-0), Josh Norman (2-61-0, X, 4-62-1, 5-52-0, 3-16-0), Quinton Dunbar (2-10-0, 2-22-0, 3-8-0, 6-90-0, 0-0-0), Jimmy Moreland (0-0-0, 2-17-0, 1-1-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: Playing in Minnesota (the place he called home for the first decade of his career) for perhaps the final time, Adrian Peterson delivered a gutsy performance in Week 8, gathering 103 yards (76 rushing, 27 receiving) on 16 touches while nursing a sprained ankle. Peterson’s backfield reign could be ending soon with promising sophomore Derrius Guice—currently on injured reserve with a meniscus tear—due back when first eligible in Week 11. Terry McLaurin was owning Xavier Rhodes (4-39-0 in the first half) before his night took a turn for the worst when starting quarterback Case Keenum was lost to a concussion. He didn’t show the same bond with Dwayne Haskins (his college quarterback at Ohio State, ironically enough), who was intercepted the only time he targeted McLaurin in Week 8.