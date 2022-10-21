Week 8 Mountain West Football: Best Bets

A look at the Mountain West betting odds for Week 8

What are the oddsmakers saying about these match ups?

Late in the week we will look at odds and recent lines and make our best picks and bets. Odds courtesy of Vegas Insider and inputted at time of writing.

Chaos reigns in the Mountain West as West Division favorite San Jose State lost. We went 2-3 last week and are 29-33 on the year. Under .500 again last week. Only a couple weeks left and we need to pick it up

UNLV @ Notre Dame (-27, O/U 47.5)

The spread seems too large to me here. UNLV kept up with Cal (although Cal just lost to Colorado) and before the last two weeks looked to be on their way to a bowl game. They’ve laid an egg the past two weeks with Doug Brumfield out with a concussion. If Brumfield is back, the Rebels have a chance here.

Pick: UNLV +27

Hawai’i @ Colorado State (-5 O/U 46.5)

Something has to give in this game. Both teams have had horrible starts under new coaches. Hawai’i got another win last week against Nevada. Colorado State had a chance against Utah State but couldn’t finish. Clay Millen is expected back for the Rams this week and could be a difference maker.

Pick: Over

San Jose State @ New Mexico State (-21.5, O/U 43)

New Mexico State has had a weird year. They’ve either been all in or all out. The Spartans got punched in the mouth last week against Fresno State. And they will be looking to come out hot this week. The Spartans will take this one and cover comfortably.

Pick: San Jose State -21.5

Fresno State @ New Mexico (+10.5, O/U 40.5)

Fresno State stopped their losing streak last week, pulling out a tough victory over the West division leading San Jose State Spartans. New Mexico on the other hand let themselves down last week in a rivalry loss to New Mexico State. The Bulldogs have the momentum on their side and it will continue this week.

Pick: Fresno State -10.5

Boise state @ Air Force (-2.5 O/U 47.5)

The Broncos defense has been outstanding this year. They are ranked second in the nation in total yards allowed per game at 235.7 yards given up per game. Against Air Force it becomes a different story. The triple option is the great equalizer and the Falcons are looking to continue their winning streak. Boise State meanwhile looks to show everyone why they’ve always been the team to beat in the Mountain West.

Pick: Boise State +2.5

Utah State @ Wyoming (-4.5 O/U 43)

Wyoming had a week off to recover and Utah State held on to 17-13 victory over Colorado State. The Cowboys will be looking to remain in control of Bridger’s Rifle as the teams meet for the 72nd time. The Aggies could be starting a true freshman this week and Wyoming will be looking to remain in contention for the Mountain West title.

Pick: Wyoming -4.5

San Diego State @ Nevada (+7 O/U 36)

Who knows what is going to happen in this game? The Aztecs look to have found their quarterback in former safety Jalen Mayden. Nevada has now lost five in a row after starting the season 2-0. The Aztecs are probably going to win, but it’s going to be an ugly one where no one scores that much.

Pick: Under

