Week 8 Injury Wrap: Alvin Kamara, David Johnson out

Latavius Murray is even better than a flex play for Week 8. (David Banks/Getty Images)

A lot of late-breaking injury news this week; let’s get you up to date.

• How real is this Chase Edmonds emergence? We’re about to find out. Per Adam Schefter, the Cardinals will be without David Johnson (ankle) for the next two games — Sunday against New Orleans, then Thursday versus San Francisco. Edmonds has his work cut out, given those opponents, but I’ll be dialing him up wherever I can. Christian Kirk (ankle) is a game-time decision.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

• Alvin Kamara (ankle) is headed for an extended rest, per Schefter. Kamara won’t play against Arizona, and then the Saints take their bye week. Latavius Murray is an easy punch against Arizona, while Drew Brees (thumb) returns as the starting quarterback. If you want to attack the spotty Arizona seam coverage, TE Josh Hill steps in for Jared Cook (ankle).

• Keenan Allen (hamstring) is a game-day call at Chicago, and even if he plays, it’s likely his snaps would be limited. Maybe this could lead to a Mike Williams spike game.

• Matt Ryan (ankle) won’t play against Seattle, his first missed start since 2009. Matt Schaub takes over, which means we lower our expectations for the entire Atlanta offense.

• All signs point to Davante Adams (toe) not playing at Kansas City. And as expected, Matt Moore will play in place of Patrick Mahomes (knee). If you dare to buy into Sammy Watkins (hamstring), the Chiefs say he will be available.

• Jon Gruden is cautiously optimistic he’ll have Tyrell Williams (foot) and Josh Jacobs (shoulder) at Houston. The Raiders haven’t played a true home game since Sept. 15.

• Check on Jack Doyle before you commit; he had a partial practice Friday after working earlier in the week. He’s dealing with a groin injury.

Story continues

• Dede Westbrook (shoulder/neck) is expected to play against the Jets. He’s been in excellent form of late, even with Gardner Minshew starting to encounter growing pains.

• Delanie Walker (ankle) needs some time, and won’t play against Tampa Bay. If you’re desperate for a fill-in, you could dial up Jonnu Smith. Another option is on the other sideline; with O.J. Howard (hamstring) unavailable, Cameron Brate is Tampa’s clear tight-end starter.

• According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, Josh Gordon (knee) could be medically cleared in 1-2 weeks. When he comes back, it won’t be with the Patriots. I’m not optimistic Gordon will be a fantasy factor again in 2019, but you can disagree if you like.

• The wait for Chris Herndon (hamstring) never seems to end. He will not play at Jacksonville. Low-upside Ryan Griffin is the replacement.

• It’s difficult to trust the Giants passing game, but New York at least won’t have to deal with Darius Slay (hamstring). Detroit’s cover ace has been ruled out. Giants wideout Sterling Shepard (post-concussion) remains week-to-week.

• Philadelphia’s struggling offense won’t have DeSean Jackson (abdomen) at Buffalo. Carson Wentz is certainly not an automatic fantasy start.

• Parris Campbell (abdomen) might be able to play against the Broncos, which dulls the Zach Pascal breakout story somewhat.

• The Vikings expect to have Adam Thielen (hamstring) for Week 9 against Kansas City. He did not play in Thursday’s win over Washington.

• If Case Keenum (post-concussion) is healthy, he will remain Washington’s quarterback. No one wants to watch the Dwayne Hawkins experiment right now; he was awful at Minnesota.

Follow the engaging Yahoo fantasy crew on Twitter: Andy Behrens, Dalton Del Don, Brad Evans, Matt Harmon, James Koh, Liz Loza, Scott Pianowski and Tank Williams.