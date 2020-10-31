Week 8 Injury Report: Aaron Jones Out Again









Injuries continue to keep some of the game's top running backs on the sideline to the benefit of fantasy managers who rostered their various backups.

Zero RB Szn continues unabated in Week 8. Let's see how else injuries might affect your last-minute roster decision making.

Early Games

Vikings @ Packers

Vikings CB Holton Hill (foot) and CB Mike Hughes (neck) are out, meaning Minnesota goes into Week 8 without three of their top four corners. Aaron Rodgers could throw for 420 yards. WR Dan Chisena (hip) and RB Dalvin Cook (groin) are listed as questionable. Head coach Mike Zimmer said Cook will play against Green Bay without restrictions on snaps or carries. Fire him up.

Packers RB Aaron Jones (calf) and CB Kevin King (quadricep) are out. Jamaal Williams gets another week as the Packers’ primary ball carrier. As heavy favorites, Green Bay should have the kind of game script that leads to plenty of rushing against the Vikings.

T David Bakhtiari (chest), K Mason Crosby (left calf, back), RB Tyler Ervin (wrist), S Raven Greene (oblique), DT Tyler Lancaster (shoulder), QB John Lovett (knee), and S Darnell Savage (quadricep) are questionable. Crosby should be dropped in all formats because fantasy players shouldn’t carry more than one kicker and he remains uncertain to play after not practicing all week.

Rams @ Dolphins

Rams TE Tyler Higbee (hand) is questionable. With Higbee out last week against the Bears, Gerald Everett caught four of five targets -- one for a touchdown. Everett is a solid streaming play for tight end-needy fantasy managers if Higbee is sidelined against Miami.

Dolphins CB Jamal Perry (foot) is out. TE Adam Shaheen (shoulder) is considered questionable. Mike Gesicki would probably see a few more targets if Shaheen -- who has seen more playing time of late -- is declared out. WR DeVante Parker (groin) practiced in full Friday and will play Sunday.

Steelers @ Ravens

Steelers S Jordan Dangerfield (quadricep), LB Ulysees Gilbert (back), and DE Chris Wormley (knee) are out. CB Mike Hilton (shoulder) and FB Derek Watt (hamstring) are considered questionable.

Ravens RB Mark Ingram (ankle) is out. Gus Edwards remains the most likely candidate for early down work with Ingram out, while J.K. Dobbins should see some rushing work and much of the pass catching opportunity out of the Baltimore backfield. Both Dobbins and Edwards are unreliable RB3/4 options.

Ravens S Anthony Levine (abdomen) and CB Jimmy Smith (achilles) are questionable.

Jets @ Chiefs

Jets LB Blake Cashman (hamstring), S Bradley McDougald (shoulder), and WR Breshad Perriman (concussion) are out. WR Jamison Crowder (groin) and K Sam Ficken (right groin) are listed as questionable, though head coach Adam Gase doesn’t expect Crowder to play against KC after a late-week injury setback. Denzelle Mims, in his second NFL game, becomes the Jets WR1 with Crowder and Perriman sidelined. Mims should be treated as a WR4 against KC.

Jets G Josh Andrews (shoulder), RB Frank Gore (not injury related, hand), LB Jordan Jenkins (ribs, shoulder), and T Conor McDermott (illness) are questionable. Lamical Perine, who played 70 percent of the team’s Week 7 snaps and had 13 touches, would be in for more opportunity if Gore is inactive.

Chiefs T Mitchell Schwartz (back) and WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) are out, making Demarcus Robinson a decent start in 12-team leagues with multiple flex spots.

Titans @ Bengals

Titans S Dane Cruikshank (groin) and CB Kristian Fulton (knee) are out. C Daniel Munyer (hand) and CB Tye Smith (shoulder) are listed as questionable. WR A.J. Brown (knee) returned to practice Friday and has the green light to play this week.

Bengals T Bobby Hart (knee), C Trey Hopkins (concussion), RB Joe Mixon (foot), and T Jonah Williams (stinger) are out. That sets up Gio Bernard as a rock solid RB2 play in PPR leagues. Last week against the Browns, Bernard rushed 13 times for 37 yards and had five catches for 71 yards and a touchdown with Mixon inactive.