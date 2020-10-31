Week 8 Injury Report: Aaron Jones Out Again

Injuries continue to keep some of the game's top running backs on the sideline to the benefit of fantasy managers who rostered their various backups.
Zero RB Szn continues unabated in Week 8. Let's see how else injuries might affect your last-minute roster decision making.
Early Games
Vikings @ Packers
Vikings CB Holton Hill (foot) and CB Mike Hughes (neck) are out, meaning Minnesota goes into Week 8 without three of their top four corners. Aaron Rodgers could throw for 420 yards. WR Dan Chisena (hip) and RB Dalvin Cook (groin) are listed as questionable. Head coach Mike Zimmer said Cook will play against Green Bay without restrictions on snaps or carries. Fire him up.
Packers RB Aaron Jones (calf) and CB Kevin King (quadricep) are out. Jamaal Williams gets another week as the Packers’ primary ball carrier. As heavy favorites, Green Bay should have the kind of game script that leads to plenty of rushing against the Vikings.
T David Bakhtiari (chest), K Mason Crosby (left calf, back), RB Tyler Ervin (wrist), S Raven Greene (oblique), DT Tyler Lancaster (shoulder), QB John Lovett (knee), and S Darnell Savage (quadricep) are questionable. Crosby should be dropped in all formats because fantasy players shouldn’t carry more than one kicker and he remains uncertain to play after not practicing all week.
Rams @ Dolphins
Rams TE Tyler Higbee (hand) is questionable. With Higbee out last week against the Bears, Gerald Everett caught four of five targets -- one for a touchdown. Everett is a solid streaming play for tight end-needy fantasy managers if Higbee is sidelined against Miami.
Dolphins CB Jamal Perry (foot) is out. TE Adam Shaheen (shoulder) is considered questionable. Mike Gesicki would probably see a few more targets if Shaheen -- who has seen more playing time of late -- is declared out. WR DeVante Parker (groin) practiced in full Friday and will play Sunday.
Steelers @ Ravens
Steelers S Jordan Dangerfield (quadricep), LB Ulysees Gilbert (back), and DE Chris Wormley (knee) are out. CB Mike Hilton (shoulder) and FB Derek Watt (hamstring) are considered questionable.
Ravens RB Mark Ingram (ankle) is out. Gus Edwards remains the most likely candidate for early down work with Ingram out, while J.K. Dobbins should see some rushing work and much of the pass catching opportunity out of the Baltimore backfield. Both Dobbins and Edwards are unreliable RB3/4 options.
Ravens S Anthony Levine (abdomen) and CB Jimmy Smith (achilles) are questionable.
Jets @ Chiefs
Jets LB Blake Cashman (hamstring), S Bradley McDougald (shoulder), and WR Breshad Perriman (concussion) are out. WR Jamison Crowder (groin) and K Sam Ficken (right groin) are listed as questionable, though head coach Adam Gase doesn’t expect Crowder to play against KC after a late-week injury setback. Denzelle Mims, in his second NFL game, becomes the Jets WR1 with Crowder and Perriman sidelined. Mims should be treated as a WR4 against KC.
Jets G Josh Andrews (shoulder), RB Frank Gore (not injury related, hand), LB Jordan Jenkins (ribs, shoulder), and T Conor McDermott (illness) are questionable. Lamical Perine, who played 70 percent of the team’s Week 7 snaps and had 13 touches, would be in for more opportunity if Gore is inactive.
Chiefs T Mitchell Schwartz (back) and WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) are out, making Demarcus Robinson a decent start in 12-team leagues with multiple flex spots.
Titans @ Bengals
Titans S Dane Cruikshank (groin) and CB Kristian Fulton (knee) are out. C Daniel Munyer (hand) and CB Tye Smith (shoulder) are listed as questionable. WR A.J. Brown (knee) returned to practice Friday and has the green light to play this week.
Bengals T Bobby Hart (knee), C Trey Hopkins (concussion), RB Joe Mixon (foot), and T Jonah Williams (stinger) are out. That sets up Gio Bernard as a rock solid RB2 play in PPR leagues. Last week against the Browns, Bernard rushed 13 times for 37 yards and had five catches for 71 yards and a touchdown with Mixon inactive.
Embittered Bengals WR John Ross (illness) is doubtful for Week 8. CB Darius Phillips (knee) is questionable.
Patriots @ Bills
Patriots DT Carl Davis (concussion), WR Julian Edelman (knee), and WR N'Keal Harry (concussion) are out. Jakobi Meyers, after leading the team in targets last week against the 49ers, will likely function as the Pats’ No. 1 wideout as the team circles the proverbial drain. Damiere Byrd is a desperation option with Harry and Edelman out.
New England continues to troll the league with its list of questionable players: LB Shilique Calhoun (knee), S Kyle Dugger (ankle), CB Stephon Gilmore (knee), DT Lawrence Guy (ankle), RB Damien Harris (ankle), T Justin Herron (ankle), CB J.C. Jackson (knee), TE Dalton Keene (knee), G Shaquille Mason (calf), DE John Simon (shoulder), and T Joe Thuney (ankle) are all considered questionable against Buffalo. Gilmore didn’t practice Friday. His absence would be a plus for Josh Allen and the Bills passing game.
Bills T Cody Ford (knee) and CB Josh Norman (hamstring) are out. DT Vernon Butler (groin), DE Jerry Hughes (foot), S Micah Hyde (concussion), DT Quinton Jefferson (knee), CB Cameron Lewis (wrist), LB Matt Milano (pectoral), and G Brian Winters (knee) are considered questionable. WR John Brown practiced all week and will play against the Patriots.
Colts @ Lions
Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee) and C Ryan Kelly (knee) are questionable to play. Alie-Cox can be dropped in all formats; Trey Burton has taken over as the team’s main pass catching tight end.
Lions T Taylor Decker (shoulder), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (not injury related), CB Darryl Roberts (groin, hip), and CB Desmond Trufant (hamstring) are listed as questionable. Trufant being inactive would be a modest boost for the Colts’ passing attack.
Raiders @ Browns
Raiders DE Arden Key (foot) is doubtful. WR Bryan Edwards (foot, ankle) is listed as questionable. Nelson Agholor, who has enjoyed a 16.6 percent target share on 79 percent of the team's snaps the past two games with Edwards sidelined, will be a WR4 option if Edwards sits again. Edwards shouldn’t be in fantasy lineups if he suits up.
Browns TE Austin Hooper (abdomen), LB Jacob Phillips (knee), and G Wyatt Teller (calf) are out. Harrison Bryant, who ran more routes and drew more targets than David Njoku last week against the Bengals, is a decent streaming play. The Browns activated WR KhaDarel Hodge from injured reserve, potentially complicating Rashard Higgins’ role in Cleveland’s new OBJ-less offense.
Afternoon Games
Saints @ Bears
Saints WR Marquez Callaway (ankle), G Nick Easton (elbow), and WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring) are out. Tre'Quan Smith and Deonte Harris will be the team’s top two wideouts against a tough Chicago secondary. Thomas and Callaway sidelined probably means more looks for Alvin Kamara.
Bears C Cody Whitehair (calf) is out, and WR Allen Robinson (concussion) is doubtful. There’s a fleeting chance Robinson can clear the league’s concussion protocol before Sunday kickoff, but fantasy players should prepare to be without him against New Orleans. Darnell Mooney becomes a volatile WR3 play with A-Rob out and Anthony Miller should be playable in the deepest fantasy leagues.
Chargers @ Broncos
Chargers G Trai Turner (groin) is out. T Bryan Bulaga (back), T Storm Norton (knee), and QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) are questionable.
Broncos TE Andrew Beck (hamstring and WR Diontae Spencer (shoulder) are out. LB Jeremiah Attaochu (quadricep), TE Jake Butt (hamstring), T Demar Dotson (not injury related), RB Phillip Lindsay (concussion), WR Tim Patrick (hamstring), and G Austin Schlottmann (not injury related) are considered questionable. If Lindsay is inactive, Melvin Gordon should function as Denver’s workhorse back. An active Lindsay would make both Denver running backs borderline RB3s.
49ers @ Seahawks
49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and RB Jeffery Wilson (ankle) are out. Brandon Aiyuk and Kendrick Bourne should see a bump in touches in a mouth watering matchup this week. The two wideouts saw almost identical snap counts and Bourne led the team in targets when Samuel missed the season's first month. But last week against New England, Aiyuk had seven targets to Bourne's one. Seattle’s nonexistent defense, meanwhile, has given up more receptions to wideouts than any team in the league -- by a margin that might be described as cavernous.
49ers LB Kwon Alexander (ankle), WR Richie James (ankle), and S Jaquiski Tartt (groin) are listed as doubtful, and DE Kentavius Street (illness) and S Jimmie Ward (quadricep) are questionable.
Seahawks CB Shaquill Griffin (concussion, hamstring) is out. S Ugochukwu Amadi (hamstring), RB Carlos Hyde (hamstring), and G Mike Iupati (back) are listed as doubtful, and S Jamal Adams (groin), RB Chris Carson (foot), RB Travis Homer (knee), DE Benson Mayowa (ankle), and CB Ryan Neal (hamstring) are questionable to face the Niners. Probably we won’t know the status of any Seattle running back until 90 minutes before game time. Fantasy managers with one or more Seahawks backs on their rosters should watch for the team’s inactives before making a final call on who to play. Rookie RB DeeJay Dallas would be set up for a full workload if Hyde, Carson, and Homer are out.
Sunday Night Football
Cowboys @ Eagles
Cowboys QB Andy Dalton (concussion) is doubtful for Sunday night. Rookie QB Ben DiNucci will likely get the start for Dallas. He’ll be a last-ditch superflex option with some rushing upside: he ran for more than 50 yards in six games during his final college season, averaging 35.5 rushing yards per game. DiNucci’s downside is unknowable and probably nightmarish.
G Zack Martin (concussion) practiced fully this week and should suit up against the Eagles.
Eagles T Jack Driscoll (ankle), CB Craig James (hamstring), WR Alshon Jeffery (calf), CB Cre'von LeBlanc (quadricep), and RB Miles Sanders (knee) are out. Boston Scott gets another game as the Eagles’ lead back in a matchup that might make fantasy managers drool all over themselves. Dallas is one of two teams that have allowed more than 1,000 rushing yards through seven weeks. Only Houston and Carolina have been gouged for more rushing touchdowns. Scott should be treated as a RB2 this week.
WR Jalen Reagor (thumb) will suit up against the Cowboys. As usual, he’s a WR3/4 option with a wide range of outcomes. TE Dallas Goedert is expected to play Sunday night after being removed from IR. Richard Rodgers would be all but unplayable if Goedert is active.
Monday Night Football
Bucs @ Giants
WR Chris Godwin (finger) will miss this week’s game. Mike Evans will have fantasy relevance with Godwin sidelined -- he should be regarded as a WR2 in an OK matchup. TE Rob Gronkowski (shoulder), WR Scott Miller (hip, groin), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee), and S Antoine Winfield (shoulder, groin) were all limited at practice late in the week. Gronk is expected to play.
RB Devonta Freeman (ankle) didn’t practice Friday and likely won’t be active Monday night. Wayne Gallman took over for Freeman last week against the Eagles, getting 10 carries and five targets. Gallman could be a RB3 play this week against Tampa for the most running back-thirsty fantasy managers.