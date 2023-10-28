Week 8 HS Football: Vestal, Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour win big

J.T. Gannon scored three touchdowns Friday night as the Vestal football team closed the regular season with a 42-16 victory over host Binghamton.

Vestal led 35-0 at halftime.

Gannon scored on a 14-yard reception from Cam Schaffer, a 13-yard run and a 45-yard punt return.

Liam Nealy ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries for Vestal. That included a 78-yard TD.

Backup quarterback Xavier Shuler scored on a 53-yard touchdown run in the second half for Vestal. John McIntyre was good on all six of his PAT tries.

Vestal (7-1) is the top seed for the Section 4 Class A playoffs. The Golden Bears will host either Horseheads or Union-Endicott in the championship game at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Binghamton (1-8) plays at Elmira in a Class AA semifinal on Nov. 3, with the winner meeting host Corning in the final at 6 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Schuyler Storm offense puts up 400 yards

Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour's prolific running tandem of Ryan Willett and Bradley Gillis again piled up the yards Friday night, combining for 258 in a 38-14 victory over host Susquehanna Valley.

Willett carried 12 times for 105 yards.

Gillis had 153 yards on 17 carries, highlighted by a 65-yard touchdown.

Storm quarterback Gavin Lohmeyer completed five of eight passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns. One covered 21 yards to Brady Cannon and the other went for 82 yards to Alex Holmes.

Holmes had three catches for 98 yards.

Cannon added a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown with 12 seconds remaining. He also kicked a 22-yard field goal.

Watkins Glen/O-M (6-3) had 400 yards of offense.

The Storm is the No. 3 seed for the Section 4 Class C semifinals and will play at second-seeded Chenango Forks (5-3) next week.

Susquehanna Valley (4-4) plays at Waverly (8-1) in the other semifinal.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Recap of Week 8 of Section 4 high school football