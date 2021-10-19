Week 8 Heisman and CFB Title odds

By far our biggest riser this week is Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams. Williams is listed at 40-to-1 after not being on the board last week. Williams’ stats in limited time -- roughly seven total quarters played -- are stupid. He’s posted 507 passing yards, 154 rushing yards and eight total touchdowns. Williams is also going to put up enormous numbers the next two weeks against Kansas and Texas Tech. I’m hearing a lot of buzz about Williams right now. But I find it hard to believe that voters are going to hand the award to a true freshman who didn’t start playing until the second quarter of Game 6. At the end of the year, his numbers will pale in comparison to, for instance, Corral and Young's. And it’s going to be hard to structure an argument voting for Williams around the idea of “most valuable” when the team went 6-0 in Spencer Rattler’s starts (even conceding that Williams may have single-handedly flipped the Texas game). Williams’ odds are only going to keep getting slashed, so feel free to wet your beak at 40-to-1 if you feel inclined. I’m just struggling to picture him actually winning the award.