Week 8 Heisman and CFB Title odds
Heisman and national title odds courtesy of PointsBet.
Heisman odds
Player
Team
10/19
Last Week
Mississippi
180
200
Alabama
200
175
Ohio State
900
1000
Kenneth Walker
Michigan State
2000
1500
Cincinnati
2000
1800
Pittsburgh
2500
3300
Texas
3300
2000
Ohio State
4000
4000
Oklahoma
4000
N/A
Arizona State
6000
8000
Alabama
6000
6600
Liberty
8000
5000
Penn State
8000
8000
Michigan
8000
8000
Michigan
9000
8000
Georgia
10000
7500
Iowa State
10000
10000
North Carolina
12500
7500
Coastal Carolina
12500
10000
Penn State
12500
12500
Texas A&M
12500
15000
Georgia
12500
20000
Alabama
12500
N/A
Iowa
15000
10000
Texas
15000
10000
Ohio State
15000
15000
Tennessee
15000
15000
Ohio State
15000
15000
USC
15000
15000
Nevada
15000
20000
Oklahoma
20000
6600
Clemson
20000
12500
UCLA
20000
15000
Fresno State
20000
20000
Iowa State
20000
20000
Oklahoma State
20000
20000
Notre Dame
20000
20000
Arkansas
20000
20000
Louisiana
20000
N/A
Following Alabama’s upset loss to Texas A&M, I mentioned in this space that I was surprised that Mississippi QB Matt Corral hadn’t overtaken Alabama QB Bryce Young as the favorite. Turns out Corral (+180) only had to wait one week to re-assume favorite status from Young (+200). That happened after the Rebels’ wild win in Knoxville over the weekend. Incredibly, Corral rushed 30 times (!) for 195 yards (!!!) in that win over the Vols. He also threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns. Corral is up to 1,728 yards and a 14/1 TD/INT ratio with 450 yards rushing and eight TDs on the ground. But his stay at the top of the board may be very brief: HC Lane Kiffin said Corral was "not in good shape" after the Tennessee game and is doubtful to play against LSU this weekend. Corral’s candidacy is going to hinge on counting stats. It’ll really hurt his candidacy if he misses any time. You can’t bet on him at this price without knowing his status for LSU.
Young’s Crimson Tide are nearly four-TD favorites against Tennessee this weekend. If Corral is ruled out on Saturday, it’s a shoe-in that Young will re-emerge as favorite next week. If you like Young for the award, buying a 2-to-1 ticket right now isn’t a bad idea. It's entirely possible that he won't have a lower price the rest of the regular season.
By far our biggest riser this week is Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams. Williams is listed at 40-to-1 after not being on the board last week. Williams’ stats in limited time -- roughly seven total quarters played -- are stupid. He’s posted 507 passing yards, 154 rushing yards and eight total touchdowns. Williams is also going to put up enormous numbers the next two weeks against Kansas and Texas Tech. I’m hearing a lot of buzz about Williams right now. But I find it hard to believe that voters are going to hand the award to a true freshman who didn’t start playing until the second quarter of Game 6. At the end of the year, his numbers will pale in comparison to, for instance, Corral and Young's. And it’s going to be hard to structure an argument voting for Williams around the idea of “most valuable” when the team went 6-0 in Spencer Rattler’s starts (even conceding that Williams may have single-handedly flipped the Texas game). Williams’ odds are only going to keep getting slashed, so feel free to wet your beak at 40-to-1 if you feel inclined. I’m just struggling to picture him actually winning the award.
Two other risers who saw their odds slashed by one-third: Pitt QB Kenny Pickett and Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels. Daniels’ rise confuses me: His Sun Devils lost to Utah on Saturday, he isn’t a good thrower, and his odds to win the award are nearly non-existent. Pickett, however, remains intriguing. Last week, I wrote: “If Pitt wins its next three games against Virginia Tech, Clemson and Miami, Pickett very well may surge to the top-three of the board.” Step 1 is complete after Pickett threw for 203 yards and two TD in a 28-7 win over Virginia Tech last weekend. The biggest test of Pickett’s regular season is on deck: The Panthers are currently three-point favorites against Clemson. If Pitt wins and Pickett plays well, I believe he’ll beat my timeline by a week and be top-three on PointsBets’ board next week. One of the few players worth looking into for a potential investment this week if you missed out on his +3300 price last week.
Our biggest fallers this week from the top-25 of the board: Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker, Liberty QB Malik Willis, UNC QB Sam Howell, Iowa RB Tyler Goodson and Texas QB Casey Thompson. Though Sparty remained undefeated by beating Indiana, Walker was held under 80 total yards for only the second time this year. Willis and Goodson were on the wrong-end of two of the weekend’s biggest upsets. Thompson imploded in an upset loss to Okie State. And Howell only managed 154 passing yards as his Tar Heels snuck by a Miami team that has a fork sticking out of its back 45-42.
You can officially pour one out for the candidacy's of Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei and Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler.
National title odds
Team
10/19
Last week
Georgia
125
130
Alabama
225
200
Ohio State
800
900
Oklahoma
1200
1500
Cincinnati
2500
2800
Michigan
4000
4000
Iowa
5000
2000
Oregon
6000
5000
Michigan State
6000
6000
Oklahoma State
6600
10000
Penn State
8000
8000
Pittsburgh
8000
20000
Notre Dame
9000
7500
Mississippi
10000
7000
Clemson
10000
10000
Texas A&M
10000
10000
Utah
10000
15000
Wake Forest
10000
15000
Texas
20000
10000
Arizona State
20000
10000
NC State
20000
15000
Baylor
20000
20000
UCLA
20000
25000
Florida
25000
10000
Kentucky
25000
12500
Iowa State
25000
25000
BYU
25000
25000
PointsBet only lists five teams with title odds lower than 40-to-1: Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Cincinnati. The Michigan Wolverines sit right behind that frontrunner group at +4000. Georgia is off this week, and the other six have breezy matchups. Don’t expect much change at the top of the board in the next seven days. That’s going to have to wait until next weekend, when, for instance, undefeated Michigan plays undefeated Michigan State.
The top-seven of the board remained the same this week, with one minor shuffle: Iowa dropped from No. 5 on the board to No. 7 after getting upset by Purdue. Cincy and Michigan each climbed one spot on the board, while the Hawkeyes fell from 20-to-1 to 50-to-1. The Hawkeyes aren’t dead yet. In fact, they control much of their own destiny. If Iowa wins out, it will mean they have won the Big 10 title, which means they’ll pass Ohio State and Michigan in the pecking order. At that point, the Hawkeyes would be rooting for a loss from Alabama or Cincinnati -- each team is eliminated from the field the next time they go down. Remember: The Crimson Tide still have to play No. 1 Georgia in the SEC title game even if they win out in the regular season.
Two risers lower on the board worth keeping an eye on: Oklahoma State and Pittsburgh. Similar with their quarterback Pickett on the Heisman board, Pitt’s odds are going to get slashed if they can hold serve and beat Clemson as three-point favorites this weekend. Okie State, meanwhile, has two enormous games left: at Iowa State and vs. Oklahoma. The Pokes get the Cyclones in Ames on Saturday. Right now, Oklahoma State is considered a playoff darkhorse. If they beat the Cyclones, they’ll become a legitimate contender. If you’re looking for a longshot to invest in this week, I prefer Oklahoma State to Pitt. Even if Pitt wins out, they still may not make the field at 12-1 with a loss to WMU. But if the Pokes win out, they’re an undefeated P5 lock. Easier said than done: OSU would presumably need to beat Oklahoma twice to crash the field.
Games of the Week
Clemson at No. 23 Pitt
No. 10 Oregon at UCLA
No. 8 Oklahoma State at Iowa State
USC at No. 13 Notre Dame
Tennessee at No. 2 Alabama
ATL's CFP Spreads
New feature this week. My system's adjusted spreads for a gaggle of hypothetical CFP matchups. In the tables below, the line is from the perspective of the first team listed -- i.e. Georgia -3 vs. Alabama, Alabama -1.5 vs. Ohio State, etc.
Georgia
-3.0
Alabama
Georgia
-5.0
Ohio State
Georgia
-9.0
Oklahoma
Georgia
-11.5
Cincinnati
Georgia
-12.5
Michigan
Georgia
-16.5
Iowa
Georgia
-19.0
Oregon
Georgia
-17.5
Michigan State
Georgia
-19.5
Oklahoma State
Alabama
3.0
Georgia
Alabama
-1.5
Ohio State
Alabama
-6.0
Oklahoma
Alabama
-9.0
Cincinnati
Alabama
-9.5
Michigan
Alabama
-13.5
Iowa
Alabama
-16.0
Oregon
Alabama
-14.5
Michigan State
Alabama
-16.5
Oklahoma State
Ohio State
5.0
Georgia
Ohio State
1.5
Alabama
Ohio State
-4.5
Oklahoma
Ohio State
-7.0
Cincinnati
Ohio State
-7.5
Michigan
Ohio State
-12.0
Iowa
Ohio State
-14.5
Oregon
Ohio State
-13.0
Michigan State
Ohio State
-15.0
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma
9.0
Georgia
Oklahoma
6.0
Alabama
Oklahoma
4.5
Ohio State
Oklahoma
-2.5
Cincinnati
Oklahoma
-3.5
Michigan
Oklahoma
-7.5
Iowa
Oklahoma
-10.0
Oregon
Oklahoma
-8.5
Michigan State
Oklahoma
-10.5
Oklahoma State
Cincinnati
11.5
Georgia
Cincinnati
9.0
Alabama
Cincinnati
7.0
Ohio State
Cincinnati
2.5
Oklahoma
Cincinnati
-1.0
Michigan
Cincinnati
-5.0
Iowa
Cincinnati
-7.5
Oregon
Cincinnati
-6.0
Michigan State
Cincinnati
-8.0
Oklahoma State
Michigan
12.5
Georgia
Michigan
9.5
Alabama
Michigan
7.5
Ohio State
Michigan
3.5
Oklahoma
Michigan
1.0
Cincinnati
Michigan
-4.0
Iowa
Michigan
-6.5
Oregon
Michigan
-5.5
Michigan State
Michigan
-7.0
Oklahoma State
