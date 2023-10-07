Week 8 Football Scoreboard: Norwayne beats Chippewa to get to 8-0

A recap of the area's Week 8 high school football results:

Norwayne 50, Chippewa 0

Norwayne improved to 8-0, setting up a huge showdown with Dalton in Week 9.

The Bobcats didn't take long to assert themselves against the winless Chipps, taking a 43-0 lead into halftime and cruising from there.

Six different players — Dylan Smith, Mason Moyer, Dillon Morlock, Ryan Marty, Mason Saal and Jacob Bruner — scored for Norwayne during a night it gained nearly 10 yards per play.

Morlock led all offensive players, rushing for 84 yards on eight carries. Six Norwayne players carried the ball Friday, with five gaining better than 10 yards per carry.

Jaxon Siegenthaler threw for 84 yards and two TDs to lead Norwayne's passing attack.

Max Warner led Chippewa with 58 rushing yards.

Orrville 35, Tuslaw 18

Greg Smiley had a career day as Orrville improved to 3-2 in the PAC-7.

Smiley caught three touchdowns and ran for another one as the Red Riders bounced back from a Week 7 loss to Northwest. Smiley finished his night with 10 catches for 149 yards, accounting for almost all of Orrville's passing offense.

QB Sawyer Hamsher threw for 172 yards, completing just three passes to other receivers. He also ran for 50 yards.

Parker Hostetler also ran for 31 yards and a TD for Orrville.

Joey Medure excelled in defeat for Tuslaw, rushing for 157 yards and a TD. Ethan Haer also ran for a score and Ashton Combs returned an interception for a score.

Hillsdale 28, Waynedale 21

Waynedale did everything it could to pull off an upset against Hillsdale, but ultimately the Falcons' rushing attack was a little too much for the Golden Bears.

Waynedale took a 21-14 lead in the second quarter on two long TD passes from Cole Lewis to Jaden Zuercher, along with an 80-yard interception return from Kolton Miller.

But the Falcons responded by outscoring the Bears 14-0 in the second half, finishing the game with 297 rushing yards.

Owen Sloan accounted for more than half of those yards, rushing for 165 yards and a TD. QB Jack Fickes also rushed for 108 yards, including both of the Falcons' second-half scores.

Brady Heller also returned an interception 84 yards for a TD for Hillsdale.

Waynedale's Zuercher finished with 150 yards receiving and two scores. Lewis passed for 195 yards.

Smithville 32, Northwestern 15

Smithville pulled out some new tricks while dealing with injuries to pick up its fifth win of the year.

The Smithies employed Ashton Brummage as a short yardage back, with Brummage score three touchdowns on just five rushes. Ashton Raber led the rushing attack, running for 112 yards on 13 carries.

Bryce Butcher also threw the ball well, throwing for 136 yards and a TD. Gavin Copenhaver caught four of Butcher's seven completions, turning them into 110 yards, including an 80-yard TD.

Mason Myers and Cade St. Clair caught TD passes from QB Isaac Beun for Northwestern.

Triway 24, Manchester 21

Brody Flinner caught the game-winning TD from Brayden Holt with 6:01 to go to lead Triway's second-half comeback over Manchester.

Manchester held a 21-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but Drew Bishko hit a 31-yard field goal with 10:06 to go before Holt hit Flinner for the go-ahead score.

Holt finished the game with 229 yards, three scores and two interceptions at QB, with Owen Walter (six catches, 96 yards) as his main target. Brody Snyder (six catches, 29 yards) and Alex Shearer (three catches, 27 yards) also caught TD passes.

Vince Mariola led Triway's rushing attack with 72 yards.

Mansfield Senior 35, Wooster 7

Wooster led Mansfield Senior for much of the first half before the Tygers took over in the second half to remain undefeated in the OCC.

Julian Franklin's five-yard TD run with 2:17 left in the first quarter gave Wooster a 7-3 lead, which they held until the 1:32 mark of the second quarter. However, that began a stretch of 32 unanswered Senior points as the Tygers rolled.

Franklin led Wooster's offense once again, rushing for 91 yards on 17 carries while adding three catches for 22 yards. Anthony Sines led all receivers with three catches for 34 yards.

AJ Likowski threw for 113 yards.

Loudonville 42, Cardington-Lincoln 0

Loudonville snapped its three-game losing streak with a dominant win over Cardington-Lincoln.

Matt Sprang led the charge, passing for 174 yards and two TDs and rushing for 90 more yards and four scores.

Cam Beachy showed his versatility, catching six passes for 77 yards and a TD while adding 61 yards on seven rushes. Baylor Weiser did more of the same, rushing for 52 yards and catching a 14-yard TD pass from Sprang.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Week 8 Football Scoreboard: Norwayne beats Chippewa to get to 8-0