Week 8 Fantasy Preview: What can we expect from Tua Tagovailoa's first start?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Liz Loza and Andy Behrens are here to get you ready for Week 8 on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

[Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Liz and Andy dedicate this episode to running down what you should be aware of for every Week 8 game, starting with Sunday morning's kick-off all the way through to Monday night’s matchup between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Will Tua Time be on full display against the Rams? Will Cam Newton and the Patriots stand a chance against the Bills now that they’ll be missing Julian Edelman? Who will prove victorious when the Seahawks take on the 49ers? Do (checks notes) Ben DiNucci and the Dallas Cowboys stand any chance against Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles?

Liz & Andy try to answer these questions and more to get you prepped for Week 8!

And for those of you who prefer your fantasy analysis to be a little bold, our experts finish off the show by taking a look into their crystal balls and give us one truly nutty prediction for this weekend's games!

Remember to stay tuned to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, which will now have FIVE new episodes per week!

Follow Liz: @LizLoza_FF

Follow Andy: @andybehrens

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts