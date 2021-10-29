Week 8 Fantasy Preview: Ingram trade fallout & all the sleeper TEs

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don preview all of the Sunday NFL games for week 8, and along the way they find sleeper TE options for fantasy managers that have to survive a week without Darren Waller or Mark Andrews.

Also, how will the Mark Ingram trade affect the Texans backfield? And what does it mean for Alvin Kamara’s production? Liz and Dalton cover that, too!

