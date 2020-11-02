Week 8 Fantasy Football Wrap: Do the 49ers have a quarterback problem?

Russell Wilson had another big game against a banged-up 49ers defense and now has the second-most passing touchdowns (26) over the first seven games of a season in NFL history (one short of Tom Brady’s 27). Wilson has thrown fewer than three TDs in just one game (when he had two) during his MVP-worthy campaign, and his 261 passing yards Sunday was his second-lowest mark of the year. It’s clear Seattle’s coaches were committing malpractice before finally unleashing Wilson this season and deserve real criticism in hindsight.

Facing an injury-ravaged Seattle defense ravaged that entered having allowed the most passing yards over the first six games in NFL history, Jimmy Garoppolo flopped badly Sunday, and while it should be noted the score may have played a part, it’s hard to ignore how much better the offense looked after Nick Mullens replaced him (saving the fantasy days of Brandon Aiyuk and Kendrick Bourne, with the former just missing a second TD). Garoppolo appeared to re-injure his ankle (George Kittle also left hurt) but was completely ineffective either way and now has a short week with an upcoming Thursday game against the Packers. Jimmy G’s contract allows the 49ers to move on from him during the offseason if they so choose, and that scenario is becoming increasingly likelier.

Both teams were down to fifth-string running backs, and both DeeJay Dallas and JaMychal Hasty responded with scores (and ugly YPC). Tevin Coleman lasted three carries before departing with his latest injury, while Jerick McKinnon finished with negative rushing yards and a TD run. The fantasy outlooks for the Seattle and San Francisco backfields depend on team health (but Hasty has big upside if given the opportunity with Green Bay’s rush D coming up) … After losing a fumble on a kick return, the only question regarding Dante Pettis is whether he’s released before or after the flight home.

After Tyler Lockett exploded last week, Sunday was DK Metcalf’s turn, as he erupted for 15-12-161-2, making ridiculous plays look easy. After Davante Adams, Metcalf has as good of an argument as any for fantasy’s WR2, and it remains dumbfounding that he lasted until the final pick of the second round of the draft. After all, Julio Jones is just a poor man’s Metcalf.

Matthew Stafford had a nice game against a Colts defense that entered allowing the second-fewest yards per play, but his value would take a hit if Kenny Golladay’s injury is serious … Not only was Jonathan Taylor outplayed and benched for Jordan Wilkins, he watched Nyheim Hines score two touchdowns, while Trey Burton and Wilkins each ran in a TD as well. In a plus matchup and coming out of the bye, the rookie flopped in a favorable setup. It’s hard to complain about the coaching when Wilkins simply looked better, as Taylor hasn’t impressed during his rookie season and is suddenly a question mark moving forward … Fellow rookie back D’Andre Swift led the Lions in carries (six) yet finished fourth in rushing (Jamal Agnew led Detroit with 11 yards), while T.J. Hockenson appears to be a big beneficiary of Golladay’s injury … The Lions committed their first fumble on offense this season when Stafford lost one in the third quarter. Detroit has lost seven straight home games.

Davante Adams got 4.4 yards per target yet scored three touchdowns, as his usage around the goal-line has him in the argument as fantasy’s No. 1 overall player, especially when Aaron Jones is out … Dalvin Cook broke Sunday’s DFS slate (as they say) with 226 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns despite coming off an injury and Minnesota entering as relatively big road underdogs. The Packers have been gashed for the most fantasy points by running backs this season, and Cook appears to be recovered from his groin ailment. Even with the injury risk, Cook would be right there with Alvin Kamara (and Adams) at the top of a draft if held today … Green Bay smartly went for two with the score 28-20, a tactic not utilized nearly enough.

Dalvin Cook went on the rampage in Week 8. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) More

Story continues